Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Trader Grudinin
6h

Islam may be a monotheistic religion that retains references to ancient middle-eastern sacrifice cults. Islamism is a system of gaining power like Leninism.

Heartworker
6h

In Germany, the Interior Ministry has just banned the movement "Muslims Interactive for Caliphate" from acting publicly. But whether this ban will stand, even given that these individuals openly advocate for a totalitarian state, ultimately depends on the judges of the Federal Constitutional Court. Europe is clinging to illusions and is not as resilient as Israel, which has long been aware of this threat. This fundamentally unrealistic sunny weather attitude is reflected in its courts and laws.

Citizens openly critical of Islam get defamed and criminalized - by the same judges that now decide about this case.

So-called Muslim associations that negotiate with governments have for decades been dominated by patriarchal to totalitarian figures financed from Turkey, Egypt or Arabia; all Muslims who are critical of this are not represented and this has not even been noticed, let alone problematized.

