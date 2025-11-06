Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York’s mayoral election was troubling enough. Yet his victory speech should send chills down the spine of any Western citizen paying attention. He told us, loud and clear, what many prefer to ignore: Islam has political ambitions in America.

In his speech, he offered the usual platitudes about unity and solidarity:

“We will build a city hall that stands steadfast alongside Jewish New Yorkers and does not waver in the fight against the scourge of antisemitism. Where the more than one million Muslims know that they belong — not just in the five boroughs of this city, but in the halls of power. No more will New York be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election.”

There it stands in sickening bold relief: a man who trafficked in antisemitic sentiment to win now promises to crush so-called “Islamophobia” and insists that Muslims “belong” in the halls of power.

Anyone who believes the notion of Muslims entering politics — Muslim here meaning those who campaign on that identity as opposed to just happening to be Muslim — is benign or incidental is naïve.

Islamist movements have long understood that they cannot defeat the West in open warfare. Instead, they are advancing through immigration, demographic change, and the ballot box. The Muslim Brotherhood declared this strategy decades ago. Mamdani has used New York as a test case. Evidently, it works. If you can take America’s premier city, you can aim for anything.

If this sounds conspiratorial, it is because a conspiracy is afoot. Anyone who doubts that should examine local politics in Britain and Europe.

In the UK, the shifts are real and telling. A 2024, an Arab News article noted that Labour suffered “major Muslim vote losses” in wards where Muslims made up over 20% of the electorate. On average, Labour’s share in those wards dropped by nearly 18 points.

Many British Muslims decided they would no longer lend their support blindly, especially after the Gaza war — not because it was unusually brutal, but because Jews are involved. The lobby group The Muslim Vote warned that Muslim voters would no longer be taken for granted and that parties must now earn their support.

At the municipal level, the trend is accelerating. Ahead of the 2025 local elections, The National warned of a “massive sea change” in UK politics, driven by Britain’s four million Muslims. Independent Muslim candidates are making breakthroughs across northern England — particularly in Bradford, Blackburn, Oldham, and Birmingham, where Muslim priorities increasingly dominate local agendas.

Meanwhile, a Wall Street Journal headline warned of “ominous Islamist success” in UK local elections, where pro-Palestinian, often independent, candidates won council seats in places like Tower Hamlets in London and Pendle in Lancashire — using ballots to defy the mainstream.

This matters because municipal offices are where future power is built: school boards, councils, planning departments, and community services. Islamist candidates rarely campaign on local issues. Instead, they lean into identity politics and foreign grievances, especially the Israel-Palestinian conflict, wholly unrelated to their constituencies.

Mainstream British parties — Labour and Conservative — are losing trust among Muslim voters, opening the door to actors who often reject Western liberal norms.

Across Europe, the pattern is less uniform but often more concerning.

In France, the strategy is entrenchment within the banlieues — the suburban communes around major cities that are heavily Muslim. While France’s laïcité firewall has so far blocked explicit Islamist parties, influence comes through local associations and pressure groups. In municipalities such as Seine-Saint-Denis (north of Paris), Roubaix, and Vaulx-en-Velin (near Lyon), community leaders leverage bloc votes to shape local councils.

These leaders direct municipal funds to identity-based projects, challenge school curricula, and promote grievance-driven politics — echoing the UK’s experience.

In Belgium, the political inroads are even more overt, especially in cities with large Moroccan and Turkish populations. In Antwerp, the Islam-oriented party Vilmos, rooted in local Muslim civil society, is now the second-largest on the city council. In Brussels’ Anderlecht and Molenbeek, candidates campaign specifically on Muslim representation, sidelining traditional parties.

They have turned local elections into referenda on foreign policy and religion, gaining control of social services, youth programs, and public housing, which help them consolidate their power.

In the Netherlands, political fragmentation has created openings for Islamists. In cities such as Rotterdam and The Hague, the party DENK — a Labour Party offshoot — has established a firm base. It holds multiple council seats and frames politics around anti-racism and Muslim identity. In Amsterdam-West and The Hague’s Schilderswijk district, DENK councilors push policies aligned with Islamist priorities abroad, using their local platforms to amplify international grievances and cultivate a parallel political constituency.

The script is simple: start with local authorities, school boards, and municipal councils. Build from there to regional and national influence. The Islamist model works slowly, deliberately, opportunistically — and it works.

Winning a major city like New York makes headlines. But the real battleground is in the council chambers of Bradford, the commune offices of Molenbeek, and the zoning committees of Seine-Saint-Denis. Islamism here is not about mosques alone — it is about political infrastructure: community networks, voter blocs, identity politics, and imported foreign grievances. Western liberal parties, dulled by demographic inertia and secular assumptions, are so far behind the curve that they are on flat ground.

When Islamists succeed in local elections in Britain or Europe, they gain legitimacy, resources, and visibility. From there, they aim higher.

So when Mamdani speaks of Muslims belonging in the halls of power, he is not speaking of inclusion — he is announcing intent. He is declaring his ambition to transform the system. It is a direct challenge to the liberal order that begins at the local level and scales from there.

The attempted conquest has begun. It started at your doorstep. Stand your ground.