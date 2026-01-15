Among the most irritating gibberish that politicians, pundits, and apologists spout is their insistence that Islamists are only a “fringe” phenomenon within Islam and pose only a minor threat in Western states. Only someone who knows less about the topic than I do about living in igloos and eating tripe could make such a claim.

Before we even get into the substance of how wrong they are, it is noteworthy that no one even seems to mention the obvious point, which is that if these Islamists are such a minor fringe, then it should not be hard for the security services to deal with them.

I have long argued that mounted police should have broken up the early anti-Israel demonstrations across the Western world back in 2023 before they had a chance to spread or gain currency. I have changed my mind about this. I was thinking too small. Why should police use horses when they could be like Hannibal and use elephants? If he could get them over the Alps, surely Piccadilly Circus should not be too steep an obstacle.

Security agencies’ inability to crack down on these so-called fringe jihadists makes the police and intelligence services look ineffective and reveals inadequate political will, the limits of the current strategy, and the problem’s true depth.

Here’s what the data says. In the United Kingdom, security services track anywhere from 25,000 to 40,000 extremists, depending on which source one believes. About 3,000 of these are deemed dangerous enough to warrant direct attention, with hundreds under continuous observation at vast cost to the British taxpayer, whose pennies and pounds are always well spent.

In broader Western Europe and the Anglophone world, security agencies have identified more than 100 jihadist-linked terror attacks since the mid-2010s, with France and the US the most frequently targeted countries.

These are not random acts of violence but are often operationally connected to external extremist movements. Even so-called “lone wolf” attacks are connected ideologically to jihadist causes, making the very phrase oxymoronic. These attacks’ frequency, their deadly intent, and their resonance with sympathizers—even among those who are not Muslims—show that these extremists are not some tiny statistical blip.

Let us dismantle the “fringe” argument. Do not let the shameless media mislead you in the way they play down this threat. The following cities have been targeted in jihadist attacks of varying severity: Sydney, Melbourne, New York City, Washington, Boston, Orlando, San Bernardino, Fort Hood, New Orleans, Toronto, Ottawa, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Woolwich, Paris, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Lyon, Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, Berlin, Hamburg, Würzburg, Ansbach, Brussels, Liège, Madrid, Barcelona, Cambrils, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Vienna, Turku, Oslo, Milan, and Morges.

Goodness me, I have got repetition strain injury just from typing out this far-from-complete list.