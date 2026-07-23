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Hamas has chosen a new leader, and the Western diplomatic class has already begun rummaging through its cupboard of euphemisms.

Khalil al-Hayya was named the organisation’s overall leader on July 20, succeeding Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 massacre, whom Israel killed many years too late in 2024. Al-Hayya is Hamas’s exiled Gaza chief, its principal negotiator, a Hamas veteran and a man with close ties to the odious Islamic Republic of Iran.

Newswire Reuters reported that he was regarded as the harder-line candidate compared with Khaled Meshaal, and that his selection signals continued armed “resistance” and opposition to disarmament.

This is non-analysis; Hamas has chosen a Hamas leader.

Yet somewhere in a European foreign ministry, an official will soon produce a memorandum explaining that al-Hayya is “complex.” A newspaper will describe him as a “political figure.” A think-tank expert will insist that his negotiation experience suggests an opening. A television presenter, wearing the grave expression required when laundering the obvious, will ask whether the appointment might represent a more pragmatic phase.

It is one of the modern West’s strangest compulsions. Hamas can say what it believes, write what it believes, fund what it believes, murder for what it believes and select leaders who have spent their adult lives advancing what it believes. Western analysts will still peer at the organisation as though it were an archaeological fragment whose true meaning has been lost.

The problem, we are told, is interpretation.

That is unadulterated nonsense. The problem is comprehension, specifically much of the Western media’s and policy establishment’s complete lack of it.

Al-Hayya’s elevation marks philosophical continuity from Sinwar. Hamas has not replaced jihadism with municipal planning, selected a leader who believes that murdering Israeli civilians was a catastrophic moral and strategic crime, or embraced disarmament, peaceful coexistence or the mundane obligations of responsible government.

Rather, it has selected a senior Hamas veteran who represented the organisation throughout the war and whose ties to Tehran are well established.

The organisation has changed the man at the top but not its destination.