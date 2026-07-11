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British prime minister-in-waiting Andy Burnham has not yet formally crossed the threshold of 10 Downing Street, but he has already located the foreign country he intends to pressure.

It is not Iran, which finances terrorist armies across the Middle East and openly pursues regional hegemony. It is not Russia, which invaded Ukraine and menaces Europe. It is not China, which has spent years buying influence, stealing technology and testing the limits of Western weakness.

It is Israel.

Of course it is.

Burnham has apologised for Labour’s response to the Gaza war, declared that the party “didn’t get it right” and promised to put more pressure on the Israeli government. He has floated further sanctions and restrictions on trade involving Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria.

This is being advertised as moral seriousness. It is more accurately understood as the reopening of Britain’s most reliable political sewer.

Britain is already experiencing an antisemitism crisis. Burnham’s proposed contribution is to confer prime-ministerial respectability upon the obsession fuelling it.

Britain is not a graduate seminar in which distinctions are calmly maintained and terminology is used with philosophical precision. It is a country in which “criticism of Israel” has repeatedly mutated into attacks and assaults on Jews, intimidation of Jewish students, vandalism of Jewish property, harassment outside synagogues and demands that British Jews publicly repudiate another country before being readmitted into polite society.

The Community Security Trust, a charity responsible for protecting British Jewish communities and documenting antisemitic incidents, recorded 3,700 incidents in 2025. It was the second-highest annual total in the organisation’s history. The monthly average was twice that recorded during the year preceding October 7, 2023, and more than 200 incidents occurred in every month of the year.

These were not episodic convulsions following isolated events. Anti-Jewish hostility had become ambient: less a series of peaks than a settled feature of British public life.

Burnham is walking into this febrile ecosystem carrying a can of petrol and explaining that he remains implacably opposed to fire.

So Israel is condemned and British Jews are interrogated. Zionism is demonised and Jewish students are excluded. The Israeli government is denounced and synagogues require additional guards.

When a British leader singles out Israel for escalating pressure, Britain’s vast anti-Israel movement does not hear a delicately calibrated memorandum on international law. It receives a much simpler message:

“We were right. Israel is the villain. Keep going.”

And it will.

The marches will become louder and the placards fouler. Jewish schools will require yet more security. Jewish students will be told that Zionists are unwelcome. Jewish-owned businesses will be daubed, boycotted or threatened. Synagogues will be treated as provincial offices of the Israeli government.

The mob will supply the menace, but Burnham is supplying the permission structure.

British Jews will once again be informed that none of this is antisemitic because the people frightening them have thoughtfully relabelled their hostility “anti-Zionism.” This is the wiseguy-worthy semantic laundering operation of contemporary politics. Jew-hatred enters the machine under its historic name and emerges freshly pressed as decolonisation, resistance or human-rights advocacy.

The vocabulary changes, but the targets remain constant.

Being unable to distinguish legitimate criticism of Israeli policy from a political culture in which Jews are intimidated, excluded and required to disavow Israel is a sign of moral illiteracy.