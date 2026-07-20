Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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PML's avatar
PML
3h

Brilliant analysis of the world's obsession with Israel. This must be shared on all social media. I'd love to see it as an "opinion" piece in either the New York Times or the Washington Post. Neither would likely publish it because they're major players in spreading Israel hate.

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
2h

brilliant as usual

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