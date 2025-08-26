Israel must proceed with its planned E1 settlement in Judea and Samaria. There are many reasons to do so besides countering the international effort to help the Palestinian Authority (PA) weasel out of its Oslo Accords commitments.

France, the UK, Canada, and Australia plan to recognize a Palestinian state at a United Nations (UN) meeting in September. They are part of an international effort to pressure Israel into stopping its war in Gaza before it has gotten its hostages back and destroyed Hamas.

These nations incorrectly think that a “two-state solution” is the only long-term option for peace and that recognizing a Palestinian state will somehow bring it into existence.

Given that these countries are traditionally supportive of Israel, this is an elephantine betrayal. It is no coincidence that they all have so-called progressive governments that are busy ruining their own countries.

Israel responded by declaring it would move ahead with the E1 settlement, which is controversial because it is widely seen as making a Palestinian state unviable.

Yet, there is more going on than tit-for-tat politics. The real story, which the mainstream media ignores or does not understand, is that these countries are helping the PA avoid its responsibilities under the 1993 Oslo Accords, which set the framework for a two-state solution.

Under the accords, signed between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), both sides committed to direct negotiations over disputed Judea and Samaria, Gaza, borders, settlements, recognition of Israel’s right to exist, and Israel’s legitimate security concerns. The accords created the PA so its limited legitimacy - which is zero in my view - derives entirely from them.

The framework was clear. Once the PA proved it could establish and govern a viable, non-violent state, and once border and security issues were resolved, international recognition would follow.

Having abandoned the accords and launched the bloody Second Intifada, the PA has now succeeded in lobbying many Western governments to recognize a Palestinian state without the PA having fulfilled any of its accord commitments.

Share

Western acquiescence to this maneuver is a disgrace that will be remembered by history - though not by any of today’s leaders, none of whom show any signs of having ever read a picture book, let alone a history book.

Between lobbying credulous Western governments and paying stipends to terrorists who murder Jews, the PA has obviously been far too busy to address any of Israel’s exquisite security concerns. Given the October 7 massacre, those concerns are hardly abstract.

Despite the PA’s rejection of every serious peace offer, the Oslo framework remains in place, at least on paper, including governance arrangements for Judea and Samaria. The accords divided the territory into Areas A, B, and C.

The PA administers Area A, about 18% of the territory and the most densely populated part. It also administers Area B, though security is shared with Israel. Israel retains overall security responsibility in B and authority over Jewish residents, while the PA governs Arab residents. Together, Areas A and B account for 39% of the land and house the vast majority of Palestinians. Area C - 61% of the territory - remains under full Israeli administration.

This somewhat clumsy division was never meant to be permanent. It was designed to place the maximum number of Palestinians under Palestinian rule while protecting Israel’s security until a permanent settlement was reached.

Put simply, Areas A and B were given to Palestinian control, while Area C remained under Israel until a final agreement was negotiated.

That means Area C, including construction and settlements, is under full Israeli sovereignty. Building settlements there is legal, despite endless international claims - lies - to the contrary.

Israel has long had plans to build the E1 settlement but held back under international pressure. With France, Britain, Canada, and Australia now attempting to impose a Palestinian state unilaterally, Israel is signaling that betrayal comes with a price - more settlements.

Yet, Israel has substantive reasons to build the E1 settlement beyond political messaging.

Security is the big one. The media depicts Jewish settlements as a mere land grab - absurdly accusing Israel of “stealing” its own sovereign land - but they ignore that Israel originally began building settlements as a security measure.

After the 1967 Six-Day War, it was clear that Israel needed more strategic depth and to control the highlands of Judea and Samaria. Strategic depth means the distance between the border or front line and the rest of the country. It is also harder to attack Israel from a Jewish settlement, than empty space.

The E1 corridor is also not so much a settlement as an expansion of East Jerusalem, mostly on state-owned land, to the Jewish settlement of Ma’ale Adumim. This expansion would form a buffer against the encirclement of Israel’s capital by a hostile Palestinian entity stretching from Ramallah in the north to Bethlehem in the south.

This is a genuine security concern that Israel needs to address, even apart from the diplomatic maneuvering. The E1 settlement is legitimate and necessary.

Contrary to UK Foreign Minister David Lammy’s unvarnished lie that E1 would split Judea and Samaria in two, it would do no such thing. What it would do is significantly strengthen Israel’s security. Nothing seems to offend the world more than Jews being safe, except maybe strong Jews fighting back.

It is worth noting that Ma’ale Adumim was once an industrial hub employing many Palestinians. The international Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign devastated the town, costing Palestinians well-paid jobs while allowing Western activists to feel virtuous for no reason. The jobs moved into Israel.

In practice, BDS action created more jobs for Jews and fewer for Palestinians, making it the world’s stupidest activist movement.

This goes unreported because it does not fit the media narrative. Also unreported is that life in Judea and Samaria is more than just turf wars between Jews and Palestinians.

It is home to 35 industrial zones that employ about 5,500 Israelis, Jews and Arabs, and more than 14,000 Palestinians. They work side by side. Many Palestinian businesses also survive thanks to Jewish settlements. Economic life is intertwined.

East Jerusalem also badly needs expanding due to population pressure. Expansion will create jobs and prosperity for Jews and Arabs alike.

Another overlooked fact is that settlements are an “obstacle” to a Palestinian state only because the Palestinians insist on a Jew-free state. Ideally, they want all of Israel erased.

Even in a supposed two-state arrangement, which the Palestinian leadership views as a stepping stone to wiping out Israel, they demand a Palestinian state with no Jews. If Palestinians were willing to accept a Jewish minority - as two million Arabs live peacefully in Israel - settlements would pose no problem to statehood aspirations.

The international community’s acceptance of this is morally repugnant. The idea of a Jew-free state is disturbingly Nazi-like.

In truth, the Palestinians always hated the Oslo Accords because they required the Palestinians to recognize Israel’s legitimacy. Their lobbying of the corrupt UN to get an International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion last year on Israel’s “occupation” was part of this same attempt to get Israel into unilateral withdrawal without negotiation. The ICJ, a politicized court with as much credibility as a mob of kangaroos, happily obliged.

None of this changes the facts on the ground. The Palestinian’s diplomatic strategy is built on kabuki, not reality.

The real question is why Israel continues to observe the Oslo framework when the PA has long abandoned it. The accords are as dead as a triceratops. Israel should assert full sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, root out the jihadists, grant residency to those willing to live peacefully, and close this failed chapter once and for all.