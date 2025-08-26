Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
18m

Wow! 👏👏👏 A Pulitzer Prize worthy piece with many facts I didn’t know contained within it! Nacham, this is one of your best pieces yet and it as usual, is undeniably true. The Oslo Accords could potentially have changed history and finally brought peace after decades of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. But the Oslo Accords didn’t hold up like and create a lasting peace like the Good Friday Agreement did in Northern Ireland. For a variety of reasons, they fell apart. Chief among them being Yasser Arafat’s heart was never fully in the peace process to begin with. He only engaged with it and signed the Oslo Agreement out of pragmatism. He needed American and western aid and to get himself back in the good graces of the Arab League after supporting Ba’athist Iraq in the Gulf War.

But even then, he publicly spoke of peace, while in private speaking of Intifada Revolution. He never fully embraced the peace process nor kept up his end of the bargain. The Palestinians don’t follow the agreement at all anymore. So why he keep up the pretense that the Oslo Framework is still in place? Israel should officially drop it and consign it to the asheap of history where it belongs. Israel should reassert full sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and expand East Jerusalem. The construction of the E1 settlement should go ahead as scheduled with no more delays. The two-state solution for the time being, is dead. It’s time to drop it and move on. Kick the Palestinian Authority out and send them into exile to whatever country will take them. All West Bank Palestinians will receive permanent residency and representation in the Knesset. If they can prove loyalty and good character, they should be put on a pathway to Israeli citizenship and voting rights. All Jihadists should be kill or captured.

The Israeli government will launch a massive operation in which the IDF, Security Services and Border Patrol will launch a joint operation to kick Islamists and Jewish extremists out of the West Bank. Illegal Jewish settlements will be torn down and the Israeli authorities will ensure that settlements do not expand into private Palestinian land. As to the E1 settlements, they are essential to Israeli security and they do NOT in fact, split Judea and Samaria in half! Not to mention, it’s a much needed buffer zone against Palestinian encirclement. If the Palestinians refuse to follow the Oslo framework I see no point in keeping it in place any longer. Also, if the Palestinians want a state they need to accept a Jewish minority will live inside it with them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture