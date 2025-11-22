Israel’s appropriating of 1,800 dunams (180 hectares/445 acres) of land in Judea and Samaria to preserve and develop an archaeological site has sparked the usual outcry about it being just an Israeli land grab. Naturally, the real story is different and speaks to Palestinian efforts to erase Jewish history in their ancestral homeland.

At issue is the Sebastia (called Shomron in the Bible) archaeological site. Located near Nablus, it was the capital of the northern Israelite kingdom in the 9th and 8th centuries BCE. That is some pretty ancient Jewish history.

The archaeological site sits in Area C of Judea and Samaria, which is under full Israeli civilian and security control as per the Oslo Accords. However, the town of Sebastia is in Area B, and so under Oslo is under joint Israeli and Palestinian Authority (PA) control.

As per their usual deceitful shenanigans, the PA is claiming the site is part of Palestinian cultural heritage, which is an ugly goblin of a lie. In a submission to UNESCO, the United Nations’ corrupt cultural body, the PA included no reference at all to the site’s Jewish history. It is all part of a wider Palestinian campaign to erase Jewish history so they can pretend Judea and Samaria is not Jewish.

The site is also of great significance to Christians as it was associated with the early Christian community in the Herodian period and tradition links it to John the Baptist’s beheading.

These efforts are part of a broader campaign of Jewish cultural erasure the PA is attempting—and one of the most important stories from Judea and Samaria that the anti-Israel mainstream media does not report on. This story was first published on August 13, 2024, under the headline “The illegal Palestinian construction that the news media does not report.”

The international media hyperventilates about every new Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, yet it devotes barely a word to the Palestinians’ unlawful building over ancient Jewish sites to erase Jewish history.

It is morally obscene and logically absurd that Jewish settlements on empty land in Judea and Samaria spark international outrage, while Palestinians building over sacred and ancient Jewish sites sparks none.

When it comes to reporting on Israel, what does not get reported is just as important as what does. The international media’s anti-Israel bias is well-established and selective reporting is one way it skews the narrative to make Israel look bad.

Mainstream media would have you think that Judea and Samaria is Palestinian land that Israel is encroaching on with illegal settlements, while the hapless Palestinians are fighting to hold on to their heritage. Every part of that sentence is wrong.

I will not relitigate here why Judea and Samaria is not occupied and is part of Israel, or how the media misreports on Jewish settlements. Rather, I will look at the illegal construction that the Palestinian Authority (PA) engages in as a matter of policy designed to deny historical truth.

Foreign correspondents do not report on this because they have lazily swallowed the Palestinians’ provably fictitious narrative. It is also partly ignorance. Few reporters have any meaningful knowledge of history, and most of them have spent little time in Judea and Samaria, and done so only under tight PA supervision.

Judea and Samaria is divided into areas A, B, and C. The PA administers Area A fully, and it administers Area B but shares security responsibilities with Israel. Israel has overall security responsibility and authority over Jewish residents, while the PA has jurisdiction over Arab residents. Most Palestinians live in areas A and B. Israel administers Area C, which is where the Jewish settlements are. This framework was part of the Oslo Accords that the Palestinians rejected, and that Israel persists with for reasons that escape me.

Here is a list of PA desecrations in the biblical heartland. These sites are of incredible historical significance and deeply important to Jews and Christians. In theory, many are Muslim holy sites, too. Yet, as we shall see, Muslims do not really care about them.

Tel Shiloh: Tel is generally translated as a hill, but its strict meaning is a hill or mound formed from successive layers of strata. When you see Tel in a place name, it is a strong clue that people have lived there since ancient times. Those people were Jews. Shiloh was an important Israelite religious center before Jerusalem was established as the capital. It is where the Bible says the Tabernacle was located for over 300 years.

Located in Area C, archaeologists are still working the site and it attracts its share of pilgrims. The PA, however, is busy building illegal shacks and agricultural terraces around it, obscuring the site, and waiting for the day they can build over it completely.

Tomb of Joseph (Nablus/Shechem): The burial place of the patriarch Joseph sits just outside of the city of Nablus, which is the ancient Jewish city of Shechem. It has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. In Area A, the tomb has been vandalized and damaged many times, and quite extensively so during the murderous Second Intifada. The PA has built in the surrounding areas, including obtruding onto the sacred site.

Mount Ebal: This is where Joshua built an altar to God after the Israelites entered Canaan. Archaeologists believe they have located the altar, a claim the Palestinians reject without even having looked into it. Situated in Area B, the Palestinians have paved new roads over ancient ones connected to the site, and removed stones that could damage or destroy the structure’s foundation. Unfortunately, neither Israel nor the PA officially protects the site.

Nabi Samuel: The burial place of the prophet Samuel is an Israeli national park. While Nabi Samuel is in Area C under full Israeli control, it is adjacent to Palestinian communities that expand their villages and grazing lands into the park.

Herodium (Herodion): King Herod built this fortress between 23 and 15 BCE. Herod himself is buried there. The site includes fortifications, a palace complex, and an extensive reservoir and tunnel system. This is better infrastructure than the PA can manage today. Located in Area C, southeast of Bethlehem, Israel has declared it a national park. The Palestinians have built illegally and developed farmland around the ancient remains.

Jericho: Jericho is among the world’s oldest cities and the Bible describes the Israelites’ conquest of it in the Book of Joshua, making it of vital religious and cultural significance.

Fully under PA control in Area A, the PA has done a deliberately shabby job of preserving the city, especially the sections connected to Jewish history. It has been the site of significant urban development and PA has ignored archaeologists’ concerns, claiming that modernization is essential.

Beit El: Identified as Bethel, an Israelite religious center mentioned several times in the Bible, it is traditionally associated with Jacob’s vision of a ladder reaching to heaven. Located in Area C, it is close to many Palestinian villages that have deliberately expanded into and encroached upon the site.

Susya: A Jewish village from the Second Temple period, Susya is in the southern Hebron hills. It has an ancient synagogue with a well-preserved mosaic floor, ritual baths, and ancient housing structures. It is in Area C and Jewish settlers and Palestinians in nearby villages contest the area with the Palestinians building and Israeli demolishing housing and agricultural buildings there with some regularity.

Al-Khader: This village near Bethlehem has an ancient Jewish cemetery from the Second Temple period featuring rock-cut tombs and ossuaries. It is in Area B and Palestinian construction continues into the cemetery despite protests from Israeli archaeologists and officials.

Palestinian encroachment on and development on these ancient sites is not about land; it is about erasing Jewish history. The Palestinian Arabs are colonialist interlopers who know that archaeology proves that Jews are indigenous to Judea and Samaria.

The Palestinian strategy is to try to wipe out traces of this history, by building over it under the guise of development. Attempts to eradicated Jewish culture have a long history, which is why the Al-Aqsa Mosque was built atop the Temple Mount. It is also a tactic Islamists have used elsewhere, such as the Taliban’s monstrous destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas in Afghanistan.

This policy reveals another unpopular truth, which is that Islam hardly cares about Judea and Samaria, just as it hardly cares about Jerusalem. While these sites are theoretically important to all the monotheistic faiths, the PA is eager to build over them. The land of Israel was a neglected backwater under Arabian and Ottoman Muslim rule, with Islam’s most important places being Mecca and Medina.

The Arabs started caring only once Jews regained sovereignty in their homeland. It is this that the Arabs cannot abide because antisemitism is baked into them and their religious beliefs, which is the real cause of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The global lack of outrage about illegal Palestinian construction over sacred Jewish sites, and the media’s lack of coverage of it, shows their anti-Israel bias and their woeful understanding of the conflict’s origins and nature.

The international community, with its imbecilic demands for a two-state “solution”, are de facto supporting these efforts to wipe out Jewish history. It should be a matter of eternal shame that Western governments support such a thing.

It is also an act of suicide. These ancient sites matter beyond religious belief. Jerusalem, Athens, and the Enlightenment, are Western civilization’s cultural and intellectual pillars. The West is in a civilizational conflict with Islamism, and allowing Islamists to build over ancient Jewish sites is to bury one of the West’s foundations.

That cannot be a good idea.