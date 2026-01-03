The Palestinian Authority (PA), the corrupt, authoritarian entity governing parts of Judea and Samaria, has not abandoned its ambition to rule Gaza again. It is merely biding its time.

Much Western analysis rests on the convenient falsehood that Hamas has sidelined the PA in Gaza by outpolling it, defeating it militarily, and reducing it to a diplomatic fossil in Judea and Samaria, where it watches events unfold from the manicured safety of Ramallah villas.

This is wrong.

The PA’s strategy toward Gaza is one of patience, which is not to be mistaken for passivity. The PA retains its goal of wanting to reclaim Gaza as part of a unified Palestinian polity under its control, but without inheriting the economic, political, military, or moral wreckage that governing Gaza would entail today.

The road to that outcome runs neither through resistance nor reform, but through attrition: waiting for Hamas to exhaust itself, or for Israel to destroy it, and—ideally—for the international community to anoint the PA as the only “responsible” option left standing.

This is not a peace strategy but a succession one.

The PA does not see Gaza as lost; it sees it as frozen—like a distressed asset whose liabilities are too toxic to put on the balance sheet now. Hamas administers the daily catastrophe—electricity shortages, tunnels, militias, repression, and perpetual war with Israel—while the PA preserves its diplomatic credentials and moral alibis.

The PA understands what Western diplomats refuse to admit, which is that whoever governs Gaza next will inherit failure. Two million traumatized civilians, a ruined economy, shattered infrastructure, armed factions loyal only to themselves, and expectations that cannot be met—alongside rage that must be absorbed.

So the PA waits. It does not challenge Hamas militarily, because Israel is already doing the hard work of dismantling it. It does not reconcile politically—beyond hollow gestures—because reconciliation would require legitimacy it no longer possesses in Gaza. Instead, it cultivates a third posture: inevitability.

In Middle Eastern politics—where democracy is rarer than a good mood—inevitability is the functional equivalent of consent.

The PA wants to be the only option left when whoever takes over Gaza next fails.