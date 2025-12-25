There is a peculiar fiction that Western governments, NGO grifters, and State Department interns cling to with almost religious devotion: that the Palestinian Authority (PA) is a failed, bumbling, semi-benign bureaucracy—hapless, corrupt, but ultimately well-intentioned. A tragicomic administration that simply cannot get its act together and is forever trapped beneath Israel’s boot.

This is nonsense.

The PA is not failing. It is functioning precisely as designed.

The PA’s real project has never been peace, coexistence, or state-building. Its core mission has always been to advance the conflict without bearing the costs of open warfare. It survives by outsourcing violence, laundering incitement, and weaponizing ambiguity. Hamas does terror theatrically. The PA does it bureaucratically.

Both kill Jews. One is just better with spreadsheets.

This distinction matters because it reveals the PA’s governing doctrine—the connective tissue that binds all its behavior together.

The PA’s strategy is not victory, nor peace, but permanent irresolution. It seeks to keep the conflict alive, morally inverted, and with lavishly international subsidies—never resolved, never concluded, never permitted to end in compromise. Every PA tactic, no matter how pedestrian or procedural, serves this single aim: to wage war while posing as a victim rather than a belligerent.

The PA’s parent, the murderous Palestinian Liberation Organization, was a virtuoso of terror. The PA’s innovation has been to outsource it. By maintaining formal security coordination with Israel while financing and glorifying attacks on Jews, the PA enjoys the best of both worlds: plausible deniability abroad and revolutionary credibility at home.

The so-called “martyrs’ payments” system—better known as pay-for-slay—is the clearest example. It is a budgeted program that rewards violence with salaries, pensions, and honorifics. Murder a Jew, and your family receives a stipend. Murder several, and the stipend increases. Serve a longer sentence for terrorism, and the payout grows accordingly. It is an actuarial table for homicide.

Western governments periodically rediscover this system and perform astonishment. Hearings are convened, funding is “reviewed,” statements are solemnly issued. The PA then makes all the correct noises, and Western money resumes its flow. We are cycling through one of these charades right now. The performance is so ritualized that artificial intelligence could automate it without human oversight.

Besides spreadsheets, the PA has also turned to bulldozers.

Across Judea and Samaria, illegal Palestinian construction is neither random nor organic. It is methodical. It targets Jewish archaeological and historical sites. Ancient synagogues, Hasmonean fortresses, burial caves, ritual baths, remnants of the Second Temple period—are systematically paved over, vandalized, or rebranded as exclusively “Palestinian” or “Islamic” heritage.

This is aimed at erasing the stubborn fact that Judea and Samaria have always been Jewish land. If Jewish history can be physically obliterated, it can later be denied rhetorically. If stones vanish, so does memory. If memory vanishes, legitimacy follows. This is narrative annihilation, and it turns out that much of the world is so historically illiterate that it will accept almost any lie if it is repeated with sufficient confidence and frequency.

International bodies that should safeguard world heritage—such as UNESCO—participate enthusiastically in this fraud, rubber-stamping revisions that retroactively sever Jewish history from Jewish places. It is archaeology conducted with a political brief, and it works.

The PA, as befits a criminal syndicate, treats its contractual obligations the way a real-estate agent treats fine print: selectively, cynically, and only when it serves its interests.

The Oslo Accords framework is invoked constantly—almost liturgically—whenever Israel is accused of violating its spirit. Yet when Oslo demands something of the PA—ending incitement, dismantling terror networks, preparing its population for compromise—it dissolves into thin air.

Security cooperation exists until it becomes inconvenient. Incitement bans are theoretical. Final-status talks are always deferred, invariably Israel’s fault, and permanently postponed because the PA refuses to accept a Jewish state in any form. Why Israel continues to honor aspects of Oslo under these conditions remains one of the great unsolved mysteries of modern diplomacy.

The PA wants sovereignty without responsibility, recognition without reconciliation, and borders without peace. It wants a state in the abstract, not in practice—because a real state would require ending the conflict rather than embalming it.

Conflict, after all, is the PA’s most renewable resource.

If the PA were even notionally serious about peace, it would begin with the next generation. Instead, it does the opposite. PA-approved textbooks glorify martyrdom, erase Israel from maps, and frame Jews not as neighbors or rivals but as alien interlopers destined for removal. Violence is not taught as a tragedy born of desperation, but as a noble—indeed sacred—act.

This is not the work of rogue teachers or marginal clerics. It is state policy. Given that the PA consists of jihadists in business suits, it is, by definition, the work of radicals.

Western donors know this. They fund studies, commission translations, file reports, and have built an entire industry around knowing it. Then they do nothing—because confronting educational incitement would require admitting that the PA is preparing children not for coexistence, but for perpetual war, and that decades of Western policy rest on corrupt fictions.

Peace processes fail when societies are taught that compromise is betrayal and murder is virtue. The PA teaches this lesson meticulously, and with the confidence of divine sanction.

The PA’s governing style is one of weaponized stagnation. It does not hold elections—because it would lose to Hamas, which offers October 7-style terror without the paperwork. It does not reform institutions because corruption is a tool of governance. It does not build an economy capable of sustaining independence—because dependency is politically safer.

A prosperous, functioning Palestinian state would produce citizens with expectations, accountability mechanisms, and inconvenient questions. A permanently aggrieved population produces martyrs, slogans, and international sympathy.

The PA has chosen the latter. Every year, Western officials express frustration at the lack of progress, as though this inertia were accidental or merely a case of underperformance. It is neither. The PA survives precisely because nothing improves. Failure is not a bug; it is the governing model.

Unable to defeat Israel militarily, the PA has embraced lawfare as another approach. International courts, UN agencies, and human-rights forums are flooded with complaints, resolutions, and investigations designed not to resolve disputes but to delegitimize Israel’s existence.

Agreements that require bilateral negotiation are bypassed. Commitments to resolve disputes directly are ignored. Instead, the PA internationalizes every grievance, weaponizing institutions never designed to adjudicate a century-old territorial conflict.

The West applauds this as “non-violent resistance,” a term now so elastic it encompasses incitement, terror financing, historical erasure, and legal sabotage—provided Jews remain the targets.

The PA’s Gaza strategy completes the picture. It seeks to export permanent stagnation there as well. The PA insists it is the only “legitimate” authority capable of governing Gaza after Hamas is removed. It does not oppose Hamas’ goals; it objects to Hamas’ lack of international polish—and to the inconvenience of it being a rival power structure.

The PA does all this for the same reason bratty children throw tantrums: it works.

The PA is treated as indispensable. Western leaders fear that criticizing or weakening it would strengthen Hamas, as though a choice between polite terrorism and impolite terrorism were meaningful. Aid continues because no one wishes to be blamed for collapse. Expectations are endlessly lowered. Accountability is perpetually deferred.

Meanwhile, the PA maintains its most valuable asset: moral camouflage. By speaking the language of peace in English while preaching blood in Arabic, it placates foreign donors and domestic hardliners simultaneously. By condemning violence abstractly while rewarding it materially, it enjoys both funding streams.

Yet Western policymakers refuse to acknowledge the only fact that matters: the PA does not want peace and never has. There are those who dispute this assessment. They suffer from the common affliction of not knowing what they are talking about.

The PA does not want peace on Western terms, not peace with Israel’s continued existence, not peace that ends claims, narratives, and grievances. It wants resolution postponed indefinitely, not compromise achieved imperfectly.

Once these facts are acknowledged, the PA’s actions—the evasion, the incitement, the payments, the paralysis, the obsession with symbols over substance—cease to look irrational.

The PA is not a failed peace partner so much as a highly successful conflict manager.

Pretending the PA is something it is not has consequences. It prolongs suffering—Palestinian and Israeli alike. It incentivizes violence, teaches children that killing Jews is a viable career path, corrodes international institutions, and reduces the grave business of war and peace to theater.

The cowards who lead the West indulge this skullduggery from the PA and with lethal consequences.

Until the PA is judged not by the lies it tells at donor conferences but by what it does on the ground—until incitement is treated as disqualifying, terror subsidies as criminal, and historical erasure as a form of violence—the conflict will persist exactly as designed.

Not because peace is impossible. But because the Palestinian Authority does not want it, never has, and likely never will.