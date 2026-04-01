The idea that US President Donald Trump might end the war against Iran before Tehran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz is not as crazy as is being supposed.

Indeed, prevailing commentary treats such a move as bordering on surrender. The assumption is simple: if Iran still controls or disrupts the Strait of Hormuz, then it retains leverage. Ending the war without reopening it, therefore, would hand Tehran a post-war victory.

It is a neat argument, but less certain than it sounds. The Strait of Hormuz is a trap as much as a lever of power. If the US ends the war while Iran keeps the Strait constrained, Tehran may discover it has inherited not strategic leverage, but strategic isolation.

This is where the conventional narrative begins to wobble.

The argument that ending the war before reopening Hormuz benefits Iran rests on intuitive points.

The Strait carries roughly 20 percent of global oil supply, and disruption sends tremors through the global economy, pushing up oil prices and insurance premiums and making markets jittery.

Put simply, the argument goes, the US may win tactically, but Iran wins — or at least holds its position — strategically.

Tehran could also claim political victory. Even if its leadership, military, and infrastructure are decimated and its proxies weakened, Iran could still say: we fought the Big and Little Satans of the US and Israel, absorbed the blows, and still control Hormuz.

The narrative would be simple: Iran survived, and survival equals victory.

Iran could also try to monetize its control through selective passage, preferential access, and implicit tolls, granting easy access to allies while restricting adversaries. Hormuz would become not just a choke point, but a vantage point for Iranian strategic power.

For the US, ending the war without reopening the Strait risks signaling that Washington chose not to finish the job or judged the costs too high.

That raises uncomfortable questions for Gulf allies who depend on open oil routes.

In this reading, Iran achieves asymmetric success. Unable to defeat the US and Israel militarily, it uses geography to impose global costs.

It is an elegant argument. It is also only half the story.