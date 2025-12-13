Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently boasted to the Knesset that Israel has never been stronger. His critics insist the opposite: that Israel’s enemies are not yet defeated, regional integration has stalled, international support has eroded, and the country remains riven by internal convulsions.

Both propositions are true — a reality that frustrates the polemicist in me to no end.

Let us begin with Netanyahu’s triumphs. Whatever one thinks of him, his achievements are neither spectral nor trivial. Since the October 7 terror massacre of 2023 — the pogrom that shattered Israeli complacency — the Jewish state has emerged as the Middle East’s preeminent power. It has demonstrated an ability to project force farther, faster, and more precisely than anyone imagined; showcased missile-defense capabilities that half the world is lining up to purchase; and revealed an intelligence apparatus that seems ripped from a John le Carré novel.

None of this was imaginable, let alone foreseeable, two years ago.

Militarily, Israel is unparalleled in the region. The catastrophic failures of October 7 remain unforgivable, but once the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) regained its mojo footing, the results were devastating. Israel dismantled Hamas in dense urban terrain while achieving the lowest civilian-to-combatant casualty ratios in urban warfare history. It decimated Hezbollah’s upper echelons, halved its missile arsenal, and pushed its forces north of the Litani River. Hezbollah was left so disoriented it could not redeploy battalions to Syria to rescue Bashar al-Assad’s moribund regime from collapse. Israel then opportunistically erased much of Syria’s military equipment amid the chaos.

The masterpiece was Israel’s astonishing 12-day war against Iran — striking nuclear and ballistic-missile sites 2,000 kilometers away — culminating in a US-delivered bunker-busting finale under President Donald Trump. It was a strategic opera in several acts, each executed with unnerving competence.

Israel has also recognized that it had grown overly dependent on foreign arms. It has begun onshoring critical weapons manufacturing and exported roughly $14.7 billion in defense technology — a staggering figure that reflects the world’s fascination with Israeli ingenuity and military might.

Despite ferocious international denunciation, Israel kept the Abraham Accords intact throughout the war. This matters far more than the sanctimonious condemnations issued from Western capitals, several of which are already restoring ties.

Israel fought and won a seven-front war and altered the region’s political cartography. It is churlish to deny the magnitude of these accomplishments.

Yet Israel now stands at the edge of a geopolitical, moral, and internal precipice — on the cusp of great opportunity but also one or two missteps away from squandering its newfound strength.

Netanyahu’s triumphalism and his critics’ warnings are not contradictions; they are two halves of the same perilous moment. The glass is half full, half empty, or — in my case — filled to the brim with arak.