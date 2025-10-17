With a fragile ceasefire now in place between Israel and Hamas, anyone with a brain even slightly larger than a stegosaurus can see that the so-called pro-Palestinian movement does not care about peace and exists for the singular purpose of obliterating Israel.

Let us dispense with the performative tears and pre-fabricated outrage. Let us look past the keffiyehs worn as fashion statements and the slogans of those who could not locate Gaza on a map with a compass, GPS, and divine guidance.

The “pro-Palestinian” movement is not a peace movement. It is a predator masquerading in the vestments of human rights. Its adherents are not humanitarians but hate-tourists. Their compassion is a prop — portable, conditional, and vanishing the moment it cannot be wielded against Jews. They have no tears for the Syrians pulverized in Aleppo, no placards for Uyghurs in Xinjiang, no marches for Iranian women hanged for their hair. Suffering that cannot be weaponized against the Jewish state has no place in their moral calculus, revealing a specific and obsessive hatred.

Consider their reaction to the ceasefire. For any sane person, a cessation of bloodshed is a humanitarian reprieve. Yet for this mob, it is an affront. They rage not because bombs fall, but because for a fleeting moment they have stopped. In London, demonstrators howled “Ceasefire means surrender,” while waving the flag of a terror cult. In Berlin, they denounced Germany’s ban on Hamas symbols as “colonial censorship.” In New York, activists ripped down posters of freed Israeli hostages and accused the UN of “normalizing Zionist terror.” In Paris, a crowd of self-described “anti-imperialists” booed the announcement that ambulances were entering Gaza.

They are not angry at the war’s horrors; they are angry that the horrors might stop.

These are not peacemakers but arsonists furious that the fire brigade arrived too soon. Their outrage is Pavlovian: triggered not by human suffering but by the prospect of its reduction. When the bombing stops, they are deprived of their pain pornography. The nightly images they repost — cropped, filtered, hashtagged — are trophies of moral exhibitionism. When the killing slows, their relevance fades. That is the source of their indignation.

They are angry because peace disarms them. Their identity is welded to perpetual catastrophe. Without dead Palestinians to mourn and Jews to hate, they are ideologically homeless. The ceasefire robbed them of their reason to exist. Online, influencers who built entire careers on Gaza’s misery lamented that the truce “lets Israel regroup.” How is that for a projection and inversion of reality? University activists, having spent months screaming for a ceasefire, now condemn it as “a betrayal of resistance.” The cognitive dissonance would be comical if it were not psychopathic.