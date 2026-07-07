Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Jonathan Reagan's avatar
Jonathan Reagan
3h

You're an incredible force of good.

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Cassandra anonymous's avatar
Cassandra anonymous
3hEdited

Oh heavens how did you have the fortitude to walk into the flak of ignorance like this? My admiration for Israelis will never cease.

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