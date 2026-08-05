Jews in the Diaspora did not just integrate into Western societies. They struck a bargain with them. It was never formalized, ratified, or even admitted openly. Yet for generations it shaped Jewish behavior and communal strategy.

Jews would contribute, build, and excel. In return, they would be allowed to belong. That bargain has now collapsed.

The October 7 pogrom and its continuing aftermath revealed an erosion of assumptions that once appeared stable.

The Diaspora Jewish story, particularly in the West, rested on a wager. Jews would integrate into elite institutions: universities, media, law, medicine, finance, and so on. They would become indispensable. Their contributions would become so obvious, so sustained, that exclusion would become irrational and prejudice would yield to pragmatism.

For decades, this meritocratic survival strategy appeared to succeed.

Jews became disproportionately represented in precisely those sectors that shape culture and power. They wrote legislation, taught students, produced films, built companies, advanced science, and drove innovation. They were among the architects of Western success.

In return, they were accepted to an unprecedented degree in Jewish history. However, that acceptance has proven to be far more conditional than many had hoped or presumed.

Acceptance was rooted not in a profound moral transformation within host societies. It was transactional. Jews were useful, productive, and enhanced prestige and economic vitality. So long as this remained true, and so long as Jews did not disrupt prevailing ideological orthodoxies, they were tolerated; sometimes celebrated.

The first fissures appeared well before October 7. They emerged in elite academic spaces where Jewish particularism became suspect. They surfaced in activist movements that quietly repositioned Jews not as a vulnerable minority, but as beneficiaries of power. They appeared in media narratives that increasingly cast Israel as a moral aberration and, by extension, framed its defenders as morally compromised.

Many Jews dismissed these developments as noise. The system, they believed, worked. It might wobble, but it would not break.

That belief now looks less like optimism and more like denial.

October 7 revealed not just antisemitism’s persistence, but also the fragility of Jewish standing within the very institutions Jews had helped build.

Universities did not hesitate. Within hours of the massacre, the reflex was not solidarity, but equivocation. Context was demanded. Blame was diffused. In some cases, celebration was disguised as analysis.

This did not come from fringe agitators. It came from elite institutions. Frankly, anyone who still places confidence in these institutions has not been paying attention or is living in a time warp.

Media coverage followed a familiar pattern. Jewish suffering was acknowledged, yet rarely centered. Israel’s response was scrutinized immediately, intensely, and disproportionately. The moral gravity shifted with remarkable speed from the atrocity itself to the reaction.

In the streets, where elite narratives eventually land, the message became unmistakable. Jews were no longer treated as members of the protected moral community. They were outside it.

The bargain had been revoked.