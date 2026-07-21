Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Na'amah Devine's avatar
Na'amah Devine
38m

Exactly: all of the pro Palestinian arguments are lies. They just throw out gaslights and libels and expect you to argue back and forth as if it's a good faith argument. Tell them all to fuck right off, I don't debate with liars who want to kill my entire people.

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Rob Harris's avatar
Rob Harris
15m

As recently as 2022 a small lead item was unearthed in Samaria that has an inscription on it in early Hebrew. Don't know of any artefacts uneathed with Arabic on them. Palestinian family names indicate origins from all over Nth Africa, including as far away as Morocco. As stated the Arabs flocked to Palestine/Israel looking for work in the new Jewish industries made possible by electric power generation and the health benefits of draining malarial swamps.

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