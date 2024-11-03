The psychosis of anti-Israel protestors
Writing about the Israel-Palestine conflict is like running a psychiatry clinic. It is dealing with one delusion after another.
The tens of thousands of "pro-Palestinian" protestors who marched on the US embassy in London over the weekend shows that much of world remains in the grip of an anti-Israel and antisemitic mass hysteria.
The next Diagnostics and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) should include a section on Palestinian Delusional Disorder (PDD). It is a psychedelic epidemic.
Lest anyone think I am being flippant about mental health; I assure you I am not. I choose my words carefully and am not just hurling insults. I sincerely believe that many of the protestors, commentators, policymakers, and journalists are delusional and clinically obsessed.
It has long been recognized that antisemitism can be a symptom of a psychotic disorder.1 If PDD is not a psychiatric disorder, it is at least a psychological or social disorder, much like antisemitism itself.2
There is no other way to describe or accurately characterize actions and beliefs that are detached from reality.
