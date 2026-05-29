Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Korn, MD's avatar
Stephen Korn, MD
7h

Another wonderful essay, Nachum

Reply
Share
sabasarge's avatar
sabasarge
7h

You do a grave injustice to alley cats.

Other than that, I agree with every word, thanks for putting my feelings to paper.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture