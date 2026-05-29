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Israel has a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) problem. Not a piece of fashionable therapeutic jargon like a spotty teenager who did poorly on their internship feedback, but people who hid in closets while terrorists hunted them room by room.

I have written on this problem before, but it is just too important not to revisit from a different perspective.

The reason so many Israelis suffer PTSD is simple. Soldiers spent months in Gaza collecting civilians’ body parts from burned homes. Reservists engaged in combat and immediately buried friends before going back to work on Sunday morning because the economy still needed functioning adults.

The entire population has been hiding in shelters, praying they survive the next missile attack from Iran, or its proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon, or some other vile eliminationist organization with which the international community happily breaks bread, though they all have the morals of alley cats.

This is not theoretical suffering. Nor campus activism pretending to be hardship.

It is war.

A major problem is that Israel tackles trauma as though it were a temporary and private phenomenon.

It is neither.

The country is now entering an era in which psychological injury will shape military readiness, politics, family life, education, productivity, religion, and social trust for decades.

Israel cannot afford to treat PTSD as a secondary issue. It is now a strategic issue, meaning Israel’s instincts are simultaneously admirable and dangerous.

Israelis are exceptionally resilient. That is one reason the country exists. Jews rebuilt civilization after Auschwitz, created one of the world’s most advanced societies while genocidal enemies constantly attacked from all directions. Resilience is practically a civic religion.

Yet resilience has a dark side when misunderstood. A society can become so proud of its resilience that it stops recognizing damage.

That is the danger Israel faces now.

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For decades, Israeli culture rewarded emotional suppression. Soldiers joked through funerals. Men and women returned from reserve duty and went straight to work. Parents insisted children remain “strong.” Entire communities normalized behaviors that in other societies would have triggered psychiatric intervention years earlier.

This stoicism helped build the country. It also quietly broke many people inside it.

The old Israeli ethos was understandable. The country faced endless existential threats. People did not have the luxury of collapsing emotionally every few years. Survival required compartmentalization. The nation developed a culture where functioning mattered more than processing.

The October 7 massacre shattered that old psychological framework.

Israelis no longer fear just war. They witnessed invasion, massacre, torture, rape, kidnapping, and societal collapse inside sovereign Israeli territory itself. The old assumption that “the army will protect us” suffered catastrophic damage. Entire communities discovered that for long hours, nobody was coming.

That changes people, and nations, permanently.

A population can recover from fear faster than it recovers from betrayal. Israel must acknowledge that patriotic rhetoric alone will not solve this crisis.

Flags, unity, defiance, and national pride help. However, eventually people still need sleep, functioning marriages, children who are not terrified by every siren, and a generation of veterans who do not wake up screaming at 3 a.m.

Israel’s problem is accumulated psychic overload. The most dangerous response would be to import the worst habits of Western therapeutic culture. Israel must not become America.

America turned mental health into an industry and an identity category. Trauma became status. Victimhood became prestige. Entire generations were taught to interpret ordinary discomfort as psychological injury. Universities industrialized emotional fragility to the point of neurosis. The result is a deeply unresilient society.

Israel cannot survive using that model. A nation surrounded by enemies cannot teach its citizens that they are helpless, that every difficult emotion is a pathology, and it can definitely not encourage endless self-absorption while reservists are still fighting wars.

Yet the opposite mistake is equally dangerous. The “just toughen up” model no longer works either.

PTSD is not cowardice, or softness, or a lack of Zionist masculinity. It is a neurological and psychological injury produced by exposure to horror.

Israelis understand physical injuries because Israeli society was built around practical competence. A soldier with a shattered leg receives treatment without moral judgment. Nobody tells him to simply “be stronger.”

Psychological injuries should be viewed similarly. This requires cultural changes that many Israelis instinctively resist.

Israel must normalize treatment among veterans without turning victimhood into social currency. That balance matters enormously. The goal is not to create a therapeutic society, but a functioning one.

Veterans should not feel ashamed to seek treatment. Neither should they be encouraged to define themselves entirely through trauma. A healthy nation helps wounded people recover while still expecting them eventually to rejoin life, responsibility, family, and community.

Israel must also dramatically expand long-term trauma care infrastructure. Not six-week programs, suicide hotlines, and public relations campaigns. Long-term systems. War’s psychological impact can unfold over years, not months.

Trauma often arrives late. Children displaced from missile-vulnerable areas may show serious symptoms only much later. Reservists functioning just fine may deteriorate after months or years. Families that survived October 7 may crash emotionally only once their brain’s survival phase ends.

So Israel needs a wartime mental health doctrine comparable to military reserve planning. It should include expanded psychiatric training, trauma specialization, school-based interventions, veteran support networks, rapid referral systems, and community recovery programs integrated into local municipalities.

And yes, this costs money. Personally, I would take the shekels given as stipends to non-IDF-serving loser yeshiva students, and all related spending, and use them to fund these trauma programs.

In any case, untreated PTSD costs far more. It destroys marriages, fuels addiction, increases domestic violence, damages workforce productivity, undermines military readiness, contributes to suicide, and weakens trust between citizens and institutions.

A traumatized society eventually becomes exhausted.

Israel also needs to ensure the nation has a strong communal life. This is an area where the country scores pretty well.

A reason PTSD became so catastrophic in many Western countries is because in many Western countries, people became too isolated. They have therapists but no tribe; medication but no community. Endless emotional vocabulary but few meaningful obligations to others.

Israel has strong psychological infrastructure. It has synagogues, reserve units, neighborhood culture, extended families, national ritual, shared mourning, shared identity, and shared purpose.

These are more than cultural niceties. People recover from trauma better inside functioning communities than inside atomized individualism.

This is why some of the healthiest Israelis psychologically are often not the least exposed to danger but the most embedded in collective meaning. They know who they are, what they are defending, and to whom they belong.

Meaning stabilizes suffering.

This is also why Hamas and its brain-dead Western supporters obsessively try to invert October 7 morally. They understand the power of psychological warfare.

Trauma among Israelis will worsen if they believe their suffering to be morally illegitimate or their soldiers to be monsters rather than defenders. If bereaved families feel abandoned by elites seeking international approval, trauma worsens, but they recover better when they believe their sacrifice has meaning.

That does not erase pain, but it prevents a descent into nihilism.

Israel must confront the male PTSD problem honestly. Many Israeli men will never voluntarily enter traditional therapy environments because those environments often unconsciously feminize emotional communication. The response to this has usually been to try to change how men think about therapy, but changing the therapy environment for men is obviously a better idea.

Israel needs multiple models of recovery such as peer groups, veteran mentorship, physical rehabilitation combined with psychological support, structured activity, outdoor programs, community service, faith-based programs, and tactical decompression frameworks designed specifically for combat veterans. Not every traumatized man wants to sit in a softly lit room discussing feelings for 50 minutes.

Israel must also reject the temptation of national denial. The country has spent decades mastering emergency response and rapid mobilization. Yet long wars produce slower, invisible, and cumulative injuries. The danger now is that Israelis will confuse functionality with recovery.

People can go to work while psychologically collapsing. Soldiers can joke while suicidal. Children can appear normal while developing lifelong anxiety disorders.

The war — at least the present one — will eventually end. The trauma will not. Israel must choose whether it wants to become a trauma-consumed society, or a healthy one that acknowledges trauma while remaining psychologically organized enough to continue functioning.

That is the balance Israel must find. Not American therapeutic narcissism, but also not old-school emotional suppression.

Something harder. A model of wounded resilience.

Israel is fighting not only to defend its territory and sovereignty but also its psychological continuity as a nation that has already survived too much traumatic history.

The Jewish people know how to survive external enemies. The next challenge is ensuring that survival itself does not hollow the country out from within.