Western power’s favorite policy instrument against Israel .

Within hours of the strike, the communiqués were out with their moth-eaten phrases about international law, restraint, and above all, escalation. The condemnations were not sober critiques but ritualized liturgies, like the chorus in ancient theater cueing the audience—read: their voters—when to boo and when to cheer.

It is this nonsense incantation of “escalation” that is this essay’s subject.

Hamas’ barbarous assault on Israel on October 7 was the decisive escalation. Hezbollah firing rockets from Lebanon to open a second front against Israel was an escalation, as were barrages from the Houthis in Yemen, attacks by various Shia militias in Iraq and Syria, missiles and rockets from Iran, and the increased terror in Judea and Samaria. These escalations increased until Israel was fighting a seven-front war.

None of these were denounced as escalations, because in the diplomatic lexicon “escalation” is code—and not one that requires an Enigma machine to decipher. It means that war against Israel is permissible, but Israel’s defense of its citizens is not.

Diplomatic pressure and media falsehoods are themselves auxiliary fronts against Israel, making those behind them guilty of the very escalation of which they accuse Israel.

Unsurprisingly, the states most eager to sermonize are those least capable of defending themselves.

Britain, which once incinerated Dresden with a firestorm so infernal that wine bottles melted in their cellars, now affects to believe that precision strikes against mass-murdering terrorists constitute escalation.

Yet Britain itself is culpable of escalating the conflict through policies that incentivize Hamas to prolong its war. Its incessant demands for a premature ceasefire—never with any mechanism to dislodge Hamas or prevent it from rearming—have conferred both comfort and legitimacy upon the jihadists’ monstrous methods.

The UK’s indulgence of the lawless mobs that paralyze London streets, where jihadist banners are waved and Jews are harassed with impunity, has created a climate in which terror has been normalized.

When the state abdicates enforcing its laws against incitement and menace, it sends a message of impunity to extremists at home and abroad. This cultivation of intimidation is an escalation.

Sanctimonious Canada has escalated the conflict through grotesque rhetoric and bureaucratic warfare. Ottawa diverts taxpayer money to non-governmental organizations masquerading as human rights bodies but functioning as Hamas propaganda mills.

These groups launder terrorist talking points into the sterile legalese of international discourse, which are then dutifully cited in Canada’s own official condemnations of Israel. The result is a hermetically sealed loop of disinformation in which the government funds the entities that justify its foreign policy.

Canada’s failure to prosecute those behind a nationwide campaign of anti-Jewish terror—synagogues firebombed, schools defaced, Jews spat upon in city streets—is a de facto appeasement policy.

By permitting such crimes to go virtually unpunished, Canada signals to Hamas, and its Iranian and Qatari patrons, that they can export terror onto Canadian soil at negligible cost.

Canada’s vaunted reputation for decency now lies in ruins.

The French Government—this week’s iteration, at any rate—has labored to fabricate a false moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas. It has done so through its relentless fixation on a willful caricature of the legal doctrine of proportionality in warfare.

By framing the war in such contrived terms, France has vilified Israel’s legitimate self-defense while elevating Hamas to the political standing of a putative adversary. This intellectual camouflage is itself an escalation.

It provides other governments with rhetorical ammunition to anathematize Israel while affirming Hamas’ depraved strategy of embedding fighters among civilians, and emboldening Hamas to continue with it.

Australia’s escalation of the conflict is one of cowardly acquiescence. Canberra’s reflexive calls for an unconditional ceasefire amount to a direct intervention, conveniently timed to rescue Hamas at its weakest moment.

These calls have functioned as a lifeline to terror. Worse still, the state’s failure to maintain public order has surrendered civic space to violent anti-Israel mobs. The notorious spectacle in Sydney at the war’s outset, when police stood like wax figurines while the crowd chanted “Gas the Jews” before the Opera House, was a watershed of national shame.

The subsequent, heavy-handed policing of other protests—against immigration—laid bare the government’s selective tolerance. Jew-hating protestors have been indulged. This state-sanctioned intimidation is a potent escalation, sending Hamas the unmistakable signal that its tactics reverberate across oceans and that Western democracies lack the resolve to defend their professed values.

The most flagrant act of diplomatic escalation, however, is the unilateral recognition of a phantom Palestinian state. Spain, Ireland, and Norway spearheaded the betrayal, while France, Britain, Canada, and Australia have vowed to follow suit at the United Nations General Assembly this month.

To bestow this recognition in the midst of ongoing hostilities, and while Hamas still holds Israeli hostages, is the most consequential reward for terrorism in modern diplomacy.

The announcement’s timing was a black-hearted act of diplomatic warfare against Israel—not merely escalatory, but designed to guarantee further carnage. They issued them precisely when Israel and Hamas were on the cusp of an agreement for a hostage release, signaling to Hamas that intransigence pays and emboldening it to scuttle the talks.

They demonstrated to Hamas that it can spurn negotiations, spurn peace, spurn every norm of international law, and still be garlanded with the diplomatic trophy of statehood.

It is fashionable these days to intone that “history will judge”—a secular simulacrum of divine judgment. The truth is that history will forget these leaders the moment they are gone.

These nations—the UK, Canada, France, Australia, Spain, and others—have made themselves co-belligerents. Every call for a ceasefire, every report that sanitizes terror, every indulgence of hate-filled mobs, and every recognition of a fictive state is an escalation.

This diplomatic campaign’s perversity is that far from avoiding escalation, it has ensured a longer, bloodier war. By obstructing Israel from a swift and decisive victory, they make the destruction of Hamas take longer and cost more lives than it should.

True demands for de-escalation would mean demanding that Hamas release the hostages and disarm immediately. This is simple stuff.

Israel must see this diplomatic offensive for what it is—another front in the war, and a blatant and amoral escalation.

The Book of Esther reminds us that there will always be a Haman plotting annihilation, but also a Mordechai who refuses to bow. That is why Israel will not bow.