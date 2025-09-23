Egypt’s military build-up in the Sinai Peninsula, in brazen violation of its 1979 Peace Treaty with Israel, is less about its relations with the Jewish state than about Cairo’s rivalry with Saudi Arabia. Israel has quietly asked Washington to pressure Cairo on the matter.

The news media’s fetishistic obsession with the Israel-Palestinian conflict ensures that it largely ignores the wider and more intricate world of Arab politics.

Egypt has claimed that its deployment of tanks and construction of missile bunkers in the Sinai is a response to the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza, designed to prevent Palestinians from spilling into Egyptian territory. Cairo frames this as a matter of national security.

This contains a sliver of truth. Egypt has no desire to import hordes of Muslim Brotherhood-radicalized Palestinians. Yet international media outlets have swallowed Egypt’s line with bovine credulity.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi understands all too well that Palestinian suffering is a potent political weapon against Israel. He will do nothing to alleviate it, even though he could open his border. He calculates shrewdly that the international community will blame Israel, not Egypt.

Yet, this is far from a full explanation. No such build-up is required because Egypt has built an impenetrable double-layered wall that extends 18 meters (60 feet) underground along the Egyptian-Gaza border. That is one impressive wall and why, from now on, I will be hiring Egyptian contractors.

Israel is rightfully concerned about the military build-up, but all sides know Israel would rout Egypt in any renewed war. Only months ago, Israel obliterated Iranian assets 1,500 kilometers away in just 12 days in a display of military prowess that left the region awestruck.

The Egyptian army, by contrast, is as much an opaque web of business conglomerates than a fighting force. By some estimates, its holdings account for as much as a quarter of Egypt’s economy.

What Sisi is really doing is staging political theater. His true aim is to position Egypt in direct opposition to Saudi Arabia’s emerging vision of the Middle East. This is less about tanks than about narrative, identity, and the battle for the Arab world’s soul.

Sisi, a quintessential pan-Arab strongman in the tradition of Gamal Abdel Nasser, rose to power by crushing democratic hopefuls after the Arab Spring and preventing the caliphate-seeking Muslim Brotherhood from gaining power.

For a time, his casting of himself as a stabilizing force and bulwark against the Muslim Brotherhood carried currency in Western capitals and wealthy Gulf monarchies that propped up Egypt’s collapsing treasury.

But his legitimacy has badly eroded. Egypt’s economy is a slow-motion train wreck: foreign exchange shortages, rampant inflation, and a debt burden as insatiable as the Cookie Monster.

The new administrative capital’s grandeur stands in insulting contrast to the average Egyptian’s deepening poverty. Sisi’s regime, built on the promise of bread and security, can now offer neither.

It is from this position of domestic weakness that Sisi seeks to project an image of strength. The war in Gaza has presented an unparalleled opportunity. By amassing forces on the border, Sisi addresses a tangible, though vastly exaggerated threat of Palestinian spillover, and taps into the most potent and enduring wellspring of popular sentiment in the Arab world—the so-called Palestinian cause.

For generations, the “Palestinian issue” has been central to the Arab political identity; a test of Arab leaders’ credibility and honor. To be seen as defending the Palestinians is to be in tune with the “Arab Street,” that amorphous but powerful entity representing popular Arab opinion.

Sisi has maintained cold but necessary security cooperation with Israel, yet he knows that by sealing the border he will be rightly accused of callous indifference to and cynical exploitation of Palestinian suffering.

The military build-up is his rebuke to that narrative. It allows him to claim he is standing with the Palestinians and, indeed, with all Arabs, against Israel, and fighting to prevent another Nakba.

It is a performance of solidarity designed to quiet domestic dissent and shore up his crumbling legitimacy, making him look less like a US-backed autocrat presiding over economic ruin into a noble defender of the Arab nation.

This power projection is not about Israel, but about Egypt’s standing vis-à-vis Saudi Arabia as the Arab world’s de facto leader.

For decades, the Middle East has operated under a familiar paradigm: a Cold War-like tension between Iranian-led and Saudi-led blocs. Egypt, under Sisi, was a natural—if dependent—ally of Riyadh. That balance is shifting.

Under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), Saudi Arabia is radically and pragmatically recalibrating its foreign policy. MBS’ vision is one of economic transformation, encapsulated in Vision 2030, which requires regional stability and de-escalation to attract foreign investment.

This new realism prioritizes Saudi national interest over traditional pan-Arab nationalist dogma. It is a vision that seeks to move beyond the old conflicts, including, cautiously, with Israel.

The potential for Saudi-Israeli normalization, which was progressing before the October 7 attacks, represents the ultimate expression of this new order—a Middle East where diplomatic and economic ties trump religious and historical grievances.

This Saudi pivot threatens Sisi’s entire political brand. For Sisi, stability comes from the security state’s iron fist and cannot be achieved through economic integration and diplomatic overtures. His value proposition to his people and his backers has always been that he can control the chaos that MBS seems willing to navigate.

He is acutely aware that MBS’s vision marginalizes Egypt. If Saudi Arabia normalized relations with Israel, it woud become the undisputed Arab hegemon.

Egypt, once the most powerful Arab state, is being reduced to a secondary player; a large but economically broken nation dependent on handouts from its richer rival. Sisi’s regime is inherently invested in the old Middle East, where the Palestinian issue was central and military regimes like his were seen as essential bulwarks.

Thus, Sisi’s military build-up is a rhetorical and strategic counter to Saudi Arabia’s rival vision. While MBS speaks of futuristic cities and economic deals, Sisi moves armies. While Riyadh flirts with normalization, Cairo reinforces its border with Israel. He is positioning himself as the guardian of traditional Arab dignity and principle, in stark contrast to the Saudi crown prince’s avaricious realism.

Sisi imagines he is drawing a line in the Sinai sand. In reality, he is clinging to a model of leadership that has failed the Arab world since the collapse of the Ottoman Caliphate.

This does not mean that Egypt’s military build-up has no strategic intent, only that it is secondary to Sisi’s regional ambition, it serves multiple aims. It is dangerous and clever political maneuvering. Like many dictators, Sisi is nasty, but not stupid.

The problem is that such gestures carry inherent risk. Military deployments create facts on the ground and alter strategic calculations, making misunderstandings and escalations more likely. Israel values its peace treaty with Egypt greatly but has adopted a new defense doctrine since October 7 in which it is willing to strike pre-emptively at threats abroad.

Sisi risks backing himself into a disastrous corner if his theatrics raise the temperature in an already combustible region.

