Saudi Arabia’s military cooperation agreement with Somalia is a sign that the Red Sea, a key international trade corridor, is becoming a geopolitical fault line.

The Horn of Africa may not command headlines in Western capitals but the Red Sea is a key artery of global commerce and military projection. States that secure influence there shape the balance of power between the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean.

On one side stand Israel, the UAE, and Somaliland — aligned around port development, maritime security, counter-Iran coordination, and pragmatic state-building in relatively stable enclaves.

On the other stand Somalia, Turkey, and now Saudi Arabia — converging around Somalian territorial sovereignty, Turkish military projection, and Saudi influence along the African littoral.

These are not formal alliances but the early outlines of competing security architecture that will test American strategic coherence.

Roughly 10–15 percent of global trade flows through the Red Sea via the Suez Canal. Energy shipments, container traffic, and naval patrols converge in a narrow corridor linking Europe and Asia.

Arteries are valuable and vulnerable.

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have demonstrated how fragile this route is. A handful of missiles, drones, and constant harassment were enough to force global shipping firms to reroute around Africa, driving up insurance premiums and freight costs.

In that environment, ports and basing rights are not commercial details. They are leverage.

Ever mercantilist, the UAE understood this early. Through port investments in Berbera and related security arrangements, Abu Dhabi secured influence at a strategic chokepoint.

Somaliland, unlike Somalia, has operated for 35 years as a relatively stable, self-governing entity. It holds elections, maintains internal order, and offers predictability that Mogadishu has struggled to sustain.

For the UAE, investing in competence and secure maritime nodes is pragmatic.

For Israel, it is strategic alignment, which is why Israel has become the first country to recognize Somaliland as a state.