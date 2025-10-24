In the disoriented period after the October 7 Hamas pogrom, Israel leaned reflexively on US weapons caches and emergency shipments to sustain combat operations. It revealed how deeply the Jewish state had allowed its defense posture to become contingent on others.

While the US continued supplying arms—despite spasmodic political disagreements with then-President Joe Biden—international censure escalated rapidly. The humanitarian toll in Gaza, which Hamas’ propaganda amplified and distorted, became a cudgel in foreign capitals. Several of Israel’s traditional allies began to suspend or constrict arms exports.

That Israel ever permitted itself to reach such a state of dependency is strategically indefensible. The reckoning has come. Israel is now aggressively reducing that reliance and is, in the jargon of national security professionals, expanding its strategic autonomy.

No country is fully autarkic in defense production—nor should any aspire to be. However, Israel is shifting toward a new paradigm: what it cannot produce, it must source from a diversified constellation of partners, not a single hegemon.

In 2025, Jerusalem established a new Munitions Directorate, tasked with identifying critical vulnerabilities and rebuilding local capacity in everything from small-caliber ammunition to complex defense systems.

Leading the charge are Israel’s storied defense firms: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Elbit Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). Their weapons’ success in Israel’s seven-front war has led to an Israeli defense export boom. Now they are turning that momentum inward, expanding domestic production.

In January 2025, Israel’s Ministry of Defense awarded Rafael a $5.2 billion contract—financed via US military aid—to expand production of Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and to operationalize the next-generation Iron Beam laser defense system.

This investment marked the first tranche of the $8.7 billion US supplemental aid package passed in April 2024. Crucially, it facilitates the localized production of the Iron Dome’s Tamir interceptors, in tandem with America’s Raytheon, thereby enabling Israel’s Air Defense Array to restock without awaiting Washington’s green light.

Israel’s predicament is that even as it builds self-sufficiency, it remains tethered—for now—to American largesse. Still, domesticating production is a step toward immunity from the caprice of foreign politics.

In parallel, Rafael and Raytheon opened a joint facility in Arkansas, producing Tamir missiles for both Israel and the US—a canny move that intertwines industrial interests and blunts the edge of potential political estrangement.

In October 2024, Rafael and Elbit clinched a $536 million contract to mass-produce the Iron Beam, a directed-energy weapon designed to neutralize rockets, drones, and other projectiles at light speed. It is now in the final phase of deployment.

The early months of combat in Gaza also revealed that Israel’s inventory of more mundane munitions—artillery shells, tank rounds, aerial bombs—was alarmingly thin.

This should not have been a surprise. It is the logical outcome of a post-Cold War mindset that prioritized just-in-time logistics and peacetime efficiencies over strategic depth. The war since October 7, the longest Israel has fought, jolted Israeli officials into rediscovering the grim arithmetic of attrition warfare. Production lines for essential munitions had been mothballed in prior decades, leaving the Israeli Defense Forces exposed to perilous shortfalls.