For three decades Americans have taken comfort from the fact that the Cold War had ended. History had bent toward liberal democracy. Power would henceforth be mediated through institutions, norms, rules, treaties, and multilateral consensus. America would lead, yes—but it would lead reluctantly, legally, and procedurally. Not as an empire, but as a steward.

That story is now collapsing—and it is America itself, under US President Donald Trump, that is collapsing it.

What we are witnessing is not just a more assertive US, nor a temporary bout of strategic impatience. It is something older: the return of imperial America.

The last time America behaved this way, the world that followed was neither stable nor gentle. That should worry Israel, which has strategically benefited from the rules-based order the US is now dismantling—an order that allowed small states to survive in a world that might otherwise devour them.

The language of stewardship is giving way to the language of prerogative. The rules America helped write for the world are now treated as optional—useful when they bind others, disposable when they constrain Washington.

The mistake many make is to assume that empire requires flags planted in foreign soil, governors in pith helmets, and formal annexation—although all but the pith helmets are now openly circulating in Trump’s playbook.

That is what 19th-century empires looked like. Modern ones can operate differently as China’s Belt-and-Road initiative shows.

The US today governs without governing, controls without occupying, and disciplines allies and adversaries alike through tariffs, sanctions, legal threats, intelligence leverage, military intimidation, logistics choke points, and financial warfare.

This is not new behavior. The US has long imposed economic sanctions that function as collective punishment, enforced domestic laws extraterritorially on foreign companies and individuals, conducted military strikes without congressional declarations of war, and demanded political loyalty from allies.

What is new is the abandonment of the pretense that all this occurs within a mutually respected system of rules.

For a few generations America insisted that its power was uniquely benevolent because it was exercised within a “rules-based international order.” That phrase now borders on parody.

The shift is more than procedural and becoming territorial.

The US is now openly floating ideas that would once have been dismissed as unthinkable: Annexing Greenland, a territory belonging to a NATO ally, speaking directly about absorbing Canada, treating NATO not as a mutual defense pact but as a protection racket, using military aid and weapons access as instruments of political coercion, and removing or threatening heads of state without apology or multilateral cover

This smells more of imperialism than stewardship.

More destabilizing still is how these actions undermine NATO itself. NATO was never just a military alliance; it was a psychological architecture built on trust, predictability, and mutual obligation. When the US signals that Article 5—that an attack on one is an attack on all—is conditional, transactional, or subject to presidential mood, it collapses the alliance’s deterrent logic.

An alliance whose guarantor behaves like an empire ceases to be an alliance.

It may often be forgotten today but America has had an empire before. After the 1898 Spanish–American War, the US openly joined the imperial club in a world that European empires dominated. Washington seized overseas territories and crushed indigenous resistance in the Philippines with impressive brutality.

It turned Cuba into a nominally independent protectorate, reserving the right to intervene militarily whenever American interests were threatened.

It treated Latin America as a managed backyard for decades, enforcing political outcomes through coups, occupations, and proxy wars. Through the Monroe Doctrine, the US explicitly warned European powers to stay out of the Western Hemisphere—not in the name of sovereignty, but in the name of American dominance.

America’s imperial instincts did not begin in 1898, though. They were visible much earlier, most clearly under President Andrew Jackson. In 1818, Jackson invaded Spanish Florida without clear legal authority, seized territory, executed foreign nationals, and forced Washington to justify after the fact what military power had already decided. Florida was absorbed not through consent, but through fait accompli.

Then, crucially, America got tired. Empires are expensive, morally corrosive, provoke resistance, and require constant enforcement and justification.

By the mid-20th century, the US had to decide whether to continue its imperial ways or invent something new. What followed after World War II was strategically brilliant. America replaced empire with legitimized dominance.

The so-called rules-based order was always a power strategy. The post-war order was not designed to make America weaker, but to make American power acceptable.

Institutions, treaties, alliances, and norms served a clear function: they constrained everyone just enough that American leadership felt tolerable rather than tyrannical. The US embedded itself at the center of a system that appeared neutral, procedural, and universal—while ensuring it always retained decisive influence. It has long been accused of hypocrisy, but it really was high-level statecraft.

It was a case of always play by the rules when they benefit you and America always ensured it could bend or reinterpret them when necessary. It championed sovereignty to delegitimize conquest and elevated international law to reduce the frequency and duration of wars. It turned raw power into predictability.

That predictability is what made the system an order. States could plan, allies could trust, and enemies could be deterred.

For nearly 80 years, it worked well enough to prevent great-power war—even as it increasingly reflected a geopolitical balance that no longer exists.

Empires do not abandon their own rules out of strength, but when they are anxious and feel the rules constrain them.

The world today no longer bends automatically to America’s will. China is a near-peer power. Russia is weak but expansionist. Emerging powers such as India, Turkey, and Brazil increasingly resist Western frameworks. American institutions are slow and its domestic politics are polarized.

In this environment, rules feel like shackles and allies like burdens. So America is reverting to a more ancient logic: if power allows it, it is permissible.

Proponents of America’s imperial turn argue that the old order was already dead, everyone was ignoring the rule and that it was naive to pretend otherwise.

There is truth here. The rules-based order definitely needed a patch update. What is less clear is whether demolishing the whole system is the way to go.

It is already obvious that the world that is going follow will be more volatile and violent. A world without enforceable rules is not a vacuum. It is a hierarchy. Powerful states carve spheres of influence. Smaller states are pressured, coerced, or sacrificed. Alliances become crudely transactional. Commitments resemble Las Vegas marriages—dissolvable at will.

Historically, this has been the natural order with great powers treating borders as suggestions, agreements as temporary and avoiding restraint unless it is to their benefit.

Trump and his successors may believe America can dominate such a system indefinitely. History suggests that is unlikely.

For Israel, this would be a scary world because the country sits at the intersection of power and legitimacy. It survives because it has the military muscle to defend itself, and because the world still pretends to care about law, sovereignty, and self-defense.

A rules-based order constrains Israel’s enemies to some extent by raising the cost of open aggression and allows Israel to operate militarily while remaining diplomatically anchored.

A lawless order does the opposite. In a world with discarded norms, Israel’s actions would be judged purely by power, not principle. Its enemies might be emboldened to escalate without fear of isolation, its alliances become conditional and transactional. Jerusalem has already learned a painful lesson in its war against Hamas in Gaza about being overly reliant on US weaponry.

Put simply, Israel does not benefit from imperial chaos. It benefits from structured asymmetry—where strength exists, but is bounded.

America made that world and is now tearing it apart.

Jews, of all people, should be suspicious of worlds that power alone governs. When rules collapse, minorities pay first. When norms erode, violence is moralized. When empires rule without constraint, Jews become abstractions—problems to be managed, relocated, blamed, or erased.

Israel is not immune to this logic. It is just much better armed than past Jewish communities. It must now arm itself even further, and ensure its access to arms imports to the point that little else matters.

For America, the most dangerous illusion is that it can dabble in imperial behavior without becoming an empire.

That is unlikely.

Empires require escalation, demand enforcement, and invite resistance. They consume attention, resources, and credibility. Once legitimacy is spent, power must be used more often, more brutally, and at greater cost. This is how empires exhaust themselves.

This is how empires grow tired.

America likes to imagine that it is so strong it can abandon restraint without consequence, that it can ignore rules while others obey them, but that is fantasy.

By rejecting the order it built, America is not liberating itself. It is leveling the playing field—and on that field are actors far more comfortable with brutality, deception, and repression.

In this sense, America’s return to imperialism is strategic regression.

The rules-based order was never a moral indulgence but a strategy that the US adopted for its own benefit and for that of its allies, especially vulnerable democratic allies such as as Israel.

Discarding it because it feels inconvenient is not strength. It is amnesia.