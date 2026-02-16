Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. E.—N. (Emerald)'s avatar
E. E.—N. (Emerald)
5hEdited

I am not so sure that the dichotomy of rules-based order and imperialism/empire states is even a thing.

I grant you that the talk of making Canada a U.S. state was annoying but that is just Trump gum flapping with zero filter. I have to confess that I loved watching Trudeau squirm however.

On the Greenland front—better the U.S. than China or Russia.

And with Venezuela—well, that illegitimate jackass Maduro was in our backyard and it is clear he was invading with thugs (tren de aragua gang). Not crazy about leaving Delcy there….

I will say that the handling of Iran and the promises made to protesters has me quite concerned. Either you take out the regime or sit down and shut up.

And finally, let Israel do what it needs to do without the likes of Whitkoff and Kushner interfering. And I can’t even begin to grasp the love affair with Qatar and that jackass Erdogan (however it is spelled).

My two very American pennies….

Reply
Share
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
6h

The anglo-american agreement / treaty demands that the nation's restore Judea and Samaria to Jewish rule followed by the San Remo agreement / treaty both of which obligated all signatories to the diplomatic goals iterated within. Finalized under the Balfour declaration which was unilaterally abrogated broken and smashed by the buggering British bastards when they gave away 78% of that land to the hashemites and forbade refuge for the Jews seeking refuge in Palestine or through their proxies such as Canada which said that one Jew was one too many thus illustrating the most malevolent international law malpractice undermining usurping and denigrating international law and the one true God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob. It's never been more clear that rules are for fools and are tools to be used when convenient.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture