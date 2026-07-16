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There are occasional moments when an entire people appears to change almost overnight. Their beliefs do not suddenly become uniform, or their political arguments vanish, or their internal divisions dissolve into some sentimental pageant of unity. Something more consequential happens: the questions change.

For much of the past half-century, large parts of the Jewish world, especially in the Western Diaspora, enjoyed an extraordinary historical luxury. Jewish life became optional. Not Judaism itself, necessarily, but the intensity with which it was lived and the responsibility with which it was carried. A Jew could decide how Jewish to be, when to be Jewish and how much inconvenience Jewishness was permitted to cause. Religion became a matter of personal preference. Israel became one concern among many. Community became somewhere to visit rather than something upon which one might have to depend.

Jewishness increasingly resembled a culture rather than a civilisation. It was food, humor, music, festivals, family traditions and historical memory. It was chicken soup, Leonard Cohen, a Passover dinner and a grandmother who could induce guilt across three continents with just a glance. None of this was trivial. Culture is one of the vessels through which a people carries itself. Yet it is not the same as civilisation, because civilisation contains obligation. It asks not merely what one enjoys, but what one must preserve.

For millions of Jews, particularly in the West, this lighter conception of Jewish life seemed entirely reasonable. History appeared to have reached a rare interval of stability. Israel was militarily powerful. The Holocaust belonged to a terrible but completed chapter of history. Western democracies appeared secure, and antisemitism, while never entirely absent, seemed increasingly confined to political cranks, social misfits, and unpleasant people with poorly printed pamphlets.

For perhaps the first time in 2,000 years, many Jews believed they could simply live. They could become doctors, lawyers, artists, academics, entrepreneurs and neurotic parents without continually wondering whether the surrounding society might turn on them. History, it seemed, had finally relaxed.

Then history remembered the Jews.

October 7 did more than expose Israel’s military and intelligence vulnerabilities. It detonated a collection of assumptions that had quietly shaped Jewish life for a couple of generations: that the worst belonged securely to the past, that Western civilisation had permanently internalised the lessons of Auschwitz, and that Jews had finally graduated from history’s most brutal curriculum.

Those assumptions collapsed almost immediately. It was not only that Hamas murdered more than a thousand Israelis, committed atrocities with deliberate savagery and dragged hostages into Gaza. It was how much of the world responded. Jews expected grief and encountered celebration. They expected solidarity and were offered rationalisation. They expected moral clarity and instead watched professors, activists, journalists and international organisations discover astonishing reserves of nuance whenever the victims happened to be Jewish.

Before the bodies had been counted and identified, the explanations had qualifications had arrived.

People who ordinarily insist that words constitute violence suddenly required seminars in geopolitical context before refusing to condemn the actual violence of rape, mutilation, kidnapping and murder. The massacre was barely over before educated Westerners began explaining why it was not quite what it looked like and, in certain fashionable circles, why the Jews may have had it coming.

The psychological effect upon the Jewish world has been difficult to overstate. For decades, many Jews understood their identity primarily through the language of personal choice: How observant am I? How connected do I feel? How much Jewish tradition suits my values, temperament and lifestyle?

October 7 replaced those questions with older and altogether less comfortable ones. Who will protect us? Who genuinely stands with us? What must we build if Jewish life is to remain secure? What kind of future are we preparing for our children?

These are not cultural questions. They are civilisational ones, and civilisations become serious when the conversation returns to survival.