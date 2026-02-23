In medieval Europe, survival sometimes required proximity to power. Jewish communities—barred from land ownership, guilds, and most professions—existed at kings’ and princes’ pleasure. This precarious arrangement produced a class of figures known as Hofjuden—“Court Jews.”

They were financiers, diplomats, tax farmers, military suppliers. Men such as Samuel Oppenheimer in Habsburg Vienna or Joseph Süß Oppenheimer in Württemberg, who leveraged their access to rulers to protect Jewish communities—and, in doing so, became lightning rods for public resentment.

Their position was always unstable; elevated when convenient, sacrificed when expedient.

Today, in a very different political environment, a version of this dynamic is reappearing—and it is disgusting. Not in royal courts—but in media studios, university panels, activist movements, and political institutions.

Court Jews occupied a morally ambiguous space.

Many served as intercessors—shtadlanim—advocating for Jewish safety, negotiating tax burdens, and preventing expulsions. Their access could and did save lives.

Yet the surrounding populations often resented them as symbols of supposed Jewish influence. Antisemites used them as proof of conspiracy: “Look, the Jew controls the king.”

When political winds shifted, they were expendable. Joseph Süß Oppenheimer, after the death of Duke Karl Alexander in 1737, was arrested, subjected to a show trial, and publicly executed. His body was displayed in a cage for years.

Usefulness did not translate into loyalty, nor visibility into safety.

Today’s Western societies are not feudal monarchies. Jews are not barred from professions. The analogy is not literal. Yet socially and culturally, a new kind of “court” exists: the court of elite legitimacy. These are media institutions, Ivy League faculties, cultural tastemakers, international NGOs, progressive activist movements, and political parties.

Within these courts, a familiar dynamic has emerged: Jewish voices who sharply denounce Israel—or distance themselves from mainstream Jewish consensus—are often elevated as uniquely credible.

The mechanism is subtle, consistent, and make me want to puke.