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There was a time when lunatics were hard to find. There were always a few men screaming about the end of days or women shrieking at pigeons in the park. A woman convinced fluoride is a Zionist weather weapon. A university Marxist who has not showered since the Obama Administration surrendered to Iran. Every society has its eccentrics.

They used to remain on the margins. The village idiot stayed in the village. Now he has a TikTok account, a graduate degree, a media platform, and a “Free Palestine” banner hanging from his apartment balcony.

Not just radicals and ideologues. Lunatics.

The anti-Israel movement has become a gathering point for unstable people, like those people who meet on building tops waiting for a UFO to take them away.

Once upon a time, if a masked man marched through a city chanting for intifada while praising “martyrs,” he would have been recognized as deranged. Today, he is interviewed.

This, we are told, is progress. So was the Thompson sub-machine gun.

The anti-Israel movement has become a magnet for every damaged, narcissistic, hysterical, apocalyptic, attention-starved personality wandering through Western cities looking for a cause large enough to assuage their personal dysfunction.

Anti-Israel activism offers them something even the very best therapist could not — meaning.

The movement’s genius lies in its simplicity. No matter how chaotic your life is, how alienated you feel, or how mediocre your accomplishments may be, you can hate Jews loudly and become a heroic freedom fighter.

This is intoxicating for certain personalities, especially in a culture that has turned victimhood into social currency.

The old radicals, maybe bar the anarchists, believed in building something. They had theories about economics, labor, class struggle, industrial organization. They were often wrong, sometimes monstrous, but many possessed discipline and structure.

Today’s crackpots possess none of these qualities. They speak in slogans that spare them the burden of thought and cover their faces because courage is difficult. They wave Hamas flags because barbarism feels exciting when you live in Brooklyn. Most importantly, they mistake emotional intensity for moral truth.

This is the West’s defining pathology.

People no longer ask whether an idea is correct. They ask how strongly they feel it. A screaming mob thus appears morally authentic and correct simply because it is screaming.

The anti-Israel movement understands this instinctively. Its power comes not from argument but from emotional spectacle. The tears, rage, and tea-towel-patterned keffiyehs. The trembling declarations of “genocide.” The endless public performances of trauma from people for whom running out of oat milk is the closest they have come to trauma.

Personally, I find drinking oatmeal to be traumatic and talking to people who drink it even more so. The movement attracts those addicted to theatrical emotion because of the social reward it brings.

This explains why so many protests resemble psychiatric episodes more than political demonstrations.

Observe them carefully: the shrieking, the ecstatic rage, the inability to tolerate disagreement, an obsession with purity that would impress an Aztec priest, and a compulsive need to reinterpret every event through a single apocalyptic framework.

These are not signs of political health, but of ideological possession.

A confident civilization would recognize this as madness instantly. Instead, Western institutions celebrate it, universities reward it, media organizations sanitize it, corporations fund it, and politicians fear it.

So the madman has learned that instability generates power.

In earlier eras, adulthood required emotional regulation. People were expected to master their impulses. Modern culture instead teaches people to elevate their impulses into identities.

There is a whole industry telling youths to turn their anxiety, anger, and trauma into their truth, and to act as though their feelings are sacred. If your feelings are sacred, then anyone who challenges them becomes a moral criminal.