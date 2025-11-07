Hypocritical Western countries are trying to worm their way into the Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA), the proposed US- and Israeli-endorsed framework to govern Gaza after the war.

France, Britain, and Australia, which have spent two years condemning Israel with theatrical indignation, are now scrambling to align themselves with a plan born of the very military victory they denounced. These governments that wept publicly for Palestinian suffering now want a seat at the table Israel built through blood and resolve.

Their desperation is transparent. They know their choice is to get on board or become (even more) irrelevant. Their moral posturing evaporated the moment real diplomacy began. The performance was never meant to outlast the news cycle.

Having recognized a fantasy Palestinian state with great fanfare, they have discovered that the real game — as it has always been — is who will hold influence on the post-war chess board. Each of these nations brings its own calculus to this pivot, but a desperate desire to remain strategically relevant unites them.

The US-brokered ceasefire, fragile though it is, centers on GITA — a mechanism designed to stabilize Gaza for up to five years until non-Hamas Palestinians can govern the strip. The plan envisions international peacekeepers under American oversight, backed by Israel, and with support from key Arab states.

Britain, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has attached itself to the idea that Tony Blair could head GITA — an astonishingly tone-deaf proposal. Blair remains toxic across the Arab world for his role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Knowing this, Britain has embedded planners within the transition framework as a Plan B.

London’s nostalgia is revealing: having lost the ability to lead, it reaches for ghosts. The country that once ruled the Mandate of Palestine now lobbies to manage its aftermath through a man the region loathes. It is a perfect metaphor for British decline — imperial in memory, irrelevant in practice.

France, under President Emmanuel Macron has, been lobbying for GITA to have a United Nations (UN) mandate. Not because it would improve the mission — nothing involving the UN ever does — but because it would give Paris influence as it is permanent Security Council member. Having condemned Israel’s war, Paris now seeks to police its peace.

This is classic French behavior — moralize from afar, then muscle in when the map is redrawn. Paris is lobbying to co-lead any peacekeeping operation, citing its long (and mostly disastrous) record in Lebanon and Africa. From Beirut to Tripoli, France has long repackaged foreign policy failure as statesmanship.

Australia, though as geographically remote as its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is from reality, has contributed a military liaison to the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center operating from Israel. It is a pathetic attempt to say, “Don’t forget about us,” after two years of preening as though they had a skerrick or moral authority.

Canberra’s sudden enthusiasm has less to do with Gaza than with China. As Beijing tightens its grip over Pacific shipping lanes, Australia knows it cannot afford to drift from Washington’s orbit. So endorsing Trump’s plan was little more than the reflex of a middle power clinging to relevance. At least a military liaison will secure a photo opportunity.

None of these leaders have experienced a Damascus-style conversion. Their newfound enthusiasm for GITA is not repentance but realism. They have realized they must pivot or watch the region move on without them.

The contradiction between their rhetoric and their engagement has produced a moral quandary. If Israel’s conduct during the war was truly beyond the pale, as they claimed, then joining GITA — which builds on that very victory — is complicity. Yet if GITA represents a path to peace, then their condemnations were not moral courage but moral theater. It is obviously the latter.

Their outrage was never sincere. It was just virtue signaling to their leftist and Muslim constituents. As soon as the guns fell silent and the question turned to governance, the slogans evaporated, and the same voices that denounced Israel began begging for inclusion.

The country conspicuously not participating in this scramble is Canada. Its absence is as revealing as the others’ hypocrisy. Ottawa remains one of Israel’s most sanctimonious critics. Prime Minister Mark Carney has disgracefully declared that Canada would honor International Criminal Court warrants against Israeli officials and even arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he visit. Canada has also joined the chorus recognizing a Palestinian state.

Yet Canada has contributed nothing to GITA’s formation. No senior Canadian diplomats or military planners have been assigned. Its involvement is limited to humanitarian aid, which is the symbolic refuge of nations that prefer sentiment to strategy.

While this may look like moral consistency, it comes at the price the others are seeking to avoid — irrelevance. Canada has achieved the remarkable feat of having a foreign policy that is both loud and inconsequential. It has moralized itself to the margins.

Israel sees all this for what it is. Long accustomed to diplomatic isolation, Israel has learned to read hypocrisy like a language. Jerusalem will not forget who smeared it as genocidal, who recognized a phantom Palestine, and who stood by while Israelis were butchered.

Deliciously, Israel has not changed course. It fought, endured, and outlasted the outrage. Now the nations that condemned it seek to benefit from its victory. Normal people would find this humiliating, but not Macron, Starmer, and Albanese. They have no shame.