I lived in England for seven years during Tony Blair’s prime ministership, and while Britain was a cheerier place then than now, Britain’s deeply unpopular involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq dominated public discourse.

One phrase Blair returned to repeatedly in his patronizing justification for the wars was that the UK had a so-called Special Relationship with the US and so had to stand shoulder to shoulder with it or risk that relationship.

I always suspected that this so-called Special Relationship lived more vividly in Britain’s imagination than anywhere in the White House or Pentagon. Today, any claim that it still meaningfully exists is laughable.

Not only has UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to join the US in taking action against the odious regime in Iran, he has managed to incur the ire of US President Donald Trump.

Trump has said as much, remarking that “it’s very sad to see that the relationship is obviously not what it was.” He then unloaded on Starmer, complaining that the UK took far too long to allow the US to use British bases, and even then only for limited purposes, and accused Britain of trying to join the war after it was already won.

Worst of all, Starmer has continued Britain’s seemingly bottomless slide into irrelevance.

It is true that the US and UK have had an enduring relationship, and this is far from the first time they have found themselves on different sides of an issue. The relationship survived Britain’s slow imperial decline and America’s ascent because beneath the rhetoric there was steel: shared interests, common threats, and unapologetic seriousness.

It survived disagreements such as the Suez Crisis and the Vietnam War. It even appeared to survive the strategic messes and losses of Iraq and Afghanistan, although the trauma those wars inflicted on the British Left’s political psyche remains conspicuously unhealed.

Now we have another test.