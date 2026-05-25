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Need another reason to upgrade to a paid Moral Clarity membership?

For paid subscribers only, I will be hosting an exclusive online presentation to untangle one of the the most distorted narratives in modern geopolitics: Understanding Judea and Samaria: Separating Fact from Fiction. A Moral Clarity presentation. Sunday, June 14 · 8:00 PM New York Time. To REGISTER, please send your name and email address to Moralclaritynewsletter@gmail.com and express your desire to join the event and we will take it from there.

This 90-minute presentation (including moderated Q&A), will explore:

• Ancient and modern history of Judea and Samaria

• What indigeneity does and does not mean

• The 1937 Partition Plan and the 1948 War of Independence

• The 1967 Six-Day War and what UN Resolution 242 actually says

• The Oslo Accords and how the Palestinians used them to change tactics

• Israel’s “controversial” settlements — facts, fiction, lies, and propaganda

• Palestinian and Jewish extremism and violence

• The fantasy and failures of the two-state solution

• Why Israeli territorial concessions repeatedly produced more violence, not peace

• Moderated Q&A

This is a Moral Clarity event, meaning the presentation will be delivered with the same hard-nosed clarity, sarcasm, historical depth, psychological insight, and general disagreeability as our renowned newsletter.

By the end of it, you will understand the issues so clearly that you will start inviting yourself to unbearable dinner parties just to humiliate the self-appointed Middle East “experts” who learned geopolitics from Instagram infographics and a sociology elective.

Moral Clarity is a newsletter but it is also a private intellectual war room for people tired of propaganda, euphemisms, media illiteracy, and moral cowardice disguised as sophistication.

This event will be the first presentation in a series of events for paid subscribers including: