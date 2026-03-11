Military history is full of strategic blunders. Most are merely embarrassing. A few are catastrophic enough to reshape the world that follows.

Iran backed Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel in 2023 belongs squarely in the latter category.

As Israel and the US bomb Iran’s military capabilities back toward sticks and stones, it is now clear that October 7 ranks among the worst strategic decisions in modern military history.

At the time, the attack looked terrifyingly effective. Hamas gunmen stormed Israeli communities, massacred civilians, burned homes, and kidnapped hostages in scenes of medieval brutality broadcast to the world in real time.

Israel was stunned. Its intelligence services had failed. The vaunted Israel Defense Forces were briefly overrun. To Hamas and its patrons in Tehran, it must have looked like a strategic masterstroke. Not only was it a tactical success. It appeared to strip away Israel’s aura of invincibility.

For a day or two, the illusion held.

Instead, it detonated the Islamic Republic’s revolutionary regional project and set it back decades, if it proves salvageable at all.

Within a year of October 7, Hamas’ military infrastructure in Gaza was systematically dismantled. Its leadership cadre was hunted down across multiple theaters. The men who had spent years making apocalyptic speeches from tunnels discovered that Israel possesses two qualities they had disastrously underestimated: patience and memory.

Israel did more than retaliate in self-defense. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel’s response would change the Middle East for a generation.

It has.