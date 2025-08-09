In 1967, Israel liberated East Jerusalem from Jordanian occupation and stood, for the first time in nearly two millennia, in full control of Judaism’s holiest site, the Temple Mount. Stupidly, Israel then gave away control of it, creating a lingering religious injustice.

Known in Hebrew as Har HaBayit and in Arabic as Haram al-Sharif, the Temple Mount is the world’s most contested religious site. It is the location of the First and Second Jewish Temples, the latter of which the Romans destroyed in 70 CE. For Muslims, it is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, from where Islamic tradition holds that the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven. The site is also sacred to Christians, as part of Jerusalem’s wider biblical landscape. Yet, despite its shared religious significance, Jews are not allowed to pray there.

Today, the Temple Mount is governed by a bizarre, brittle, and unjust arrangement. Sovereignty belongs to Israel, but day-to-day religious control remains in the hands of a Jordanian-backed Jerusalem Islamic Waqf (essentially a kind of charitable board.)

This arrangement is known euphemistically as the “status quo.” Christians and Muslims can visit the Mount and pray on it. Tourists can stroll freely with guides, muttering about “crusader history.” Jews can go up, too, as long as they remain mute and do not pray, lest the whisper of a verse of Psalms offend Muslim sensibilities and they go on a rampage.

The Temple Mount might be sacred, but the status quo surrounding who can visit it and pray there is not. It is a farce.

It is absurd that Israel holds sovereignty, but does not exercise it, and that it controls security for the site, but not access to it. The absurdity is complete when you realize that the status quo involves a democratic Jewish state stopping Jews from praying at their most sacred site.

The status quo stems from a moment of foolish Israeli panic. Magnificently victorious in the Six-Day War, Israel began fretting about offending the humiliated Arab world. So, as a “gesture of peace”, Israel allowed the Amman-backed Waqf to continue managing the site to placate the Arab masses.

The Arabs had just lost the war and Israel gave them a prize. This was a profound moral and strategic blunder.