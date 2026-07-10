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There is a concept in psychotherapy called unconditional positive regard. It refers to therapist holding an attitude of complete acceptance and non-judgment towards their client.

I, however, not wanting to being hanged for murder, refused to accept a want-to-be/maybe was a terrorist who came into our clinic seeking help or whatever it is that such people require. I foisted him on to my colleague with alacrity.

Here is his account of their conversation:

“Welcome.”

“Thank you.”

“Please, make yourself comfortable.”

“I can’t. The explosive vest makes sitting awkward.”

“Of course. I appreciate you sharing that boundary.”

The therapist smiles warmly.

“I understand you’ve been experiencing some... behavioural challenges.”

“I murdered civilians.”

“Yes, but let’s not label ourselves.”

“I also kidnapped children.”

“And how did that make you feel?”

“Powerful.”

The therapist nods thoughtfully.

“Interesting.”

A notebook appears.

“Tell me about your childhood.”

“It was difficult.”

The therapist’s eyes light up.

“Excellent.”

“I’m sorry?”

“I mean... that explains the rockets.”

The modern West has developed a remarkable habit.

Whenever terrorists commit atrocities, someone immediately asks the only question guaranteed not to prevent the next atrocity.

“What happened to them?”

It is, on the surface, a reasonable question. Human are shaped by experience, trauma, families, culture, socioeconomics, and humiliation. No serious psychologist would deny any of this.

The problem begins when explanation quietly replaces judgment.

Somewhere between empathy and accountability, an intellectual sleight of hand occurs.

The terrorist gradually disappears.

In his place emerges...the traumatised child, the oppressed subject, the marginalised voice, or the the product of circumstance. Soon the massacre becomes secondary. The real story, apparently, is that somebody had difficult parents.

“Did your father validate your emotions?”

“No.”

“And now?”

“I fire Iranian-made missiles.”

“Mmm.”

The therapist nods sympathetically.

“I’m noticing a connection.”

Imagine this standard applied elsewhere.

A serial killer appears in court.

“What motivated your actions?”

“My mother was emotionally unavailable.”

“Case dismissed.”

A bank robber explains that capitalism made him feel unseen.

The judge apologises.

A dictator invades a neighbouring country.

Foreign correspondents publish 12,000 thousand words on his attachment style.

Nobody notices that the neighbouring country has disappeared.

Only terrorism enjoys this extraordinary psychological discount. Not all violence, not organised crime or corruption or piracy or genocide.

Terrorism. Particularly terrorism directed against Jews.

There seems to exist an unwritten rule that every dead Israeli must eventually become a supporting character in murderer’s emotional biography.

“Tell me about October 7.”

“I murdered families.”

“Before that.”

“I crossed the border.”

“Before that.”

“I trained for years.”

“Earlier.”

“I grew up.”

“Now we’re getting somewhere.”

Therapy has become one of the most influential moral languages in the Western world.

That is not a bad thing. Psychology has taught us valuable lessons such as children matter, trauma echoes across generations, and that people often adapt in unhealthy ways to unbearable environments. Compassion changes lives.

All true.

The problem begins when therapeutic insight escapes the consulting room and attempts to govern geopolitics.

Countries are not clients, governments are not therapists, armies are not support groups. The objective of therapy is understanding. The objective of national security is preventing people from blowing up buses.

These are not identical missions.

Nor should they be.

A therapist asks why someone feels unsafe.

A government asks how to keep everyone else safe.

Confusing the two produces catastrophic policy.

“I’ve been told you hold hostages.”

“They make me feel secure.”

“And how long have you been seeking security this way?”

“Several years.”

The therapist writes furiously.

“Healthy coping mechanisms were clearly not modelled during childhood.”

The most curious feature of this therapeutic approach is its astonishing selectivity.

When Hamas murders civilians, journalists investigate childhoods.

When Israel responds, journalists investigate proportionality.

One side receives biography.

The other receives arithmetic.

One side acquires context.

The other acquires condemnation.

The asymmetry is so familiar that many no longer notice it.

Every terrorist becomes an essay.

Every Israeli becomes a statistic.

Imagine the press conference.

“Today’s briefing concerns the attack.”

“Were civilians killed?”

“Yes.”

“Why?”

“We’re still waiting for the psychological profile.”

“Were children murdered?”

“Yes.”

“Yet before reaching conclusions we’d like to explore unmet emotional needs.”

“Were hostages taken?”

“Certainly.”

“Have we examined whether hostage-taking represents a cry for help?”

The irony is almost unbearable.

The same intellectual class that insists adults must take responsibility for microaggressions often struggles to hold terrorists responsible for massacres.

A careless joke warrants moral outrage. Systematic murder requires historical nuance. Apparently the greater the crime, the more context one receives.

One begins to wonder whether there is any atrocity so grotesque that someone, somewhere, would not recommend another panel discussion.

“How many rockets have you launched?”

“Several thousand.”

“And how many emotions have you processed?”

“...”

“I suspected as much.”

Good therapy distinguishes between explanation and excuse.

A competent therapist never tells an abusive husband: “Your difficult childhood means your violence is understandable.”

A competent therapist says something very different. “Your childhood may explain why you developed these patterns. It does not relieve you of responsibility for changing them.”

That distinction is the foundation of psychological health.

It has somehow disappeared from international politics.

The therapeutic language remains.

The accountability vanishes.

Suppose Hamas attended group therapy.

“Who would like to begin?”

“I feel unseen.”

“And what do you do when you feel unseen?”

“I launch rockets.”

“Have you considered journaling instead?”

“No.”

“How about breathing exercises?”

“No.”

“Perhaps fewer kidnappings?”

“I’ll think about it.”

“Excellent progress, everyone.”

The deeper problem is philosophical.

The modern West increasingly assumes that all destructive behaviour emerges from unmet needs.

Sometimes it does.

Yet sometimes it emerges from ideology. History contains no shortage of movements whose members were not psychologically broken. They were morally convinced.

The architects of totalitarian movements often believed themselves righteous.

Jihadists are not suffering from an unfortunate misunderstanding of emotional regulation.

They are pursuing political and theological objectives. One may analyse those objectives, study their origins, and even understand why they appeal to certain audiences.

None of this changes what they are.

Ideas have consequences. Some ideas have body counts.

The refusal to acknowledge this has become one of the defining intellectual failures of our age.

We have become so reluctant to judge motivations that we struggle to recognise evil when it announces itself in plain language.

When terrorists tell us why they are fighting, we politely explain that they have misunderstood themselves.

They speak of religious duty. We reply with socioeconomic disadvantage. They speak of annihilating Israel. We respond with unemployment statistics. They invoke sacred obligation. We prescribe community outreach programmes.

This is denial, not compassion.

The therapist leans forward.

“I have one final question.”

“Go ahead.”

“If Israel ceased to exist tomorrow...”

“Yes?”

“Would you feel better?”

The terrorist thinks for a moment.

“No.”

“I’d look for the next enemy.”

The therapist slowly closes the notebook.

For the first time all afternoon, there is silence.

Perhaps that is the conversation the West keeps avoiding.

Not every conflict is fundamentally psychological nor every grievance is negotiable. Not every violent movement is searching for healing. Some are searching for blood and victory.

Psychology is an extraordinary tool for understanding individuals. It becomes a dangerous ideology when it insists that every act of barbarism is simply untreated pain wearing a balaclava.

The therapist’s office has an important place in civilisation. It is simply not the command centre for defeating terrorism.

Some people need counselling but some need arresting and their organizations dismantled.

Wisdom lies in knowing the difference.

The West increasingly prides itself on understanding why terrorists become terrorists.

Israel has been forced to learn a harder lesson. Understanding a murderer is not the same thing as stopping one.

Victims of terror deserve more than another session exploring the killer’s inner child.

A MORAL CLARITY SPECIAL EVENT. THE COUNTDOWN IS ON…

A Moral Clarity event, Israel's trilemma: There are no good options Nachum Kaplan נַחוּם · Jul 4 Exclusively for paid subscribers, a one-hour event (20 minute presentation/40 minute Q&A) event with maximum Moral Clarity punch.



The topic will be: The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria. Israel can:



Maintain the status quo



Withdraw from the territory



Annexation



To register please send your name and email address to Moralclaritynewsletter@gmail.com and express your desire to join the event and we will take it from there.



Topic: The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria.



Date: Sunday, July 26



Time: 8pm Eastern Time Zone/5pm Pacific Time Zone. (That is 8am Monday morning in Asia where me and two thirds of humanity live.)



Link: TBA nearer the event



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