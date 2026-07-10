Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
6h

suicidal empathy

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MICHAEL BELL's avatar
MICHAEL BELL
33m

If ever there was a case of “ spare the rod, spoil the child “. These jihadist Jew haters need to be spanked in a way they’ll never come back from. Gentle parenting and understanding is the last thing these terrorists need.

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