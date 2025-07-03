An insidious war is being waged on smartphone screens across America and Europe. Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, have become a battleground where narratives are shaped, minds are radicalized, and the future of Western support for Israel is being systematically attacked.

On TikTok, the Chinese social media platform that US President Donald Trump has banned (but not yet implemented), anti-Israel content exceeds pro-Israel content by a factor of 15-1. Lies on TikTok also spread about 40 percent faster than factual content.

TikTok users are overwhelmingly young, so this has helped produce a generation of young people who believe outright lies about Israel, such as that it is an apartheid state, a colonizer, and committing genocide against the Palestinians. A quarter of them is under 20 years old, while 60 percent are under 34 years old. Most TikTok creators are aged 18-24 years old.

Israel’s trio of missile defense systems - Iron Dome, David’s sling, and Arrow - may shoot down most incoming missiles, rockets, and drones, but the TikTok algorithm is another matter.

The Jewish state is winning the real war spectacularly, but losing the social media and narrative wars. While Israel could do much better on the PR front, it will never win on social media.

With almost two billion Muslims globally, Israel’s foes have a huge virtual army that can shape audience views. Hamas and its sympathizers and Western apologists flood social media with lies to exploit the Repetition Bias, a heuristic in which repeated information feels more true than new or unrepeated information. False atrocity stories, doctored videos and photographs, fake data, and expressions of selective outrage spread like a California wildfire.

While it looks like just another social media platform, TikTok’s algorithms are built to push the Chinese Communist Party’s twisted worldview and agenda, which is anti-Western and anti-Israel. The Chinese Communist Party, you may recall, is one of the great mass-murdering organizations of the 20th Century.

If this sounds paranoid, I would counter that paranoid is someone in possession of all the facts.

Consider China’s DeepSeek AI module, which is China’s version of ChatGPT. It refuses to answer questions about the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

While it has been well over a year since a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad missile crashed into Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital - which, true to form, the international media initially wrongly blamed on Israel - 67 percent of TikTok videos still blame Israel for the attack.

A 2024 Washington Post investigation showed that about a quarter of viral videos about Gaza contained incorrect or misleading edits, such as photos being from other conflicts.

A staggering 60 million TikTok posts carried the #FreePalestine hashtag, and stories with the #BringThemHomeNow hashtag referencing Israeli civilian hostages that Hamas is holding garnered less than five percent of that.

TikTok’s recommendation algorithm appears tailor-made for anti-Israel radicalization. A Wall Street Journal experiment showed that users who watched just one pro-Palestine video were fed 12 more within 30 minutes.

Pro-Israel posts are even five times more likely to be flagged or suppressed for hate speech. This is absurd given how few pro-Israel posts there are relative to anti-Israel ones.

This TikTok-fueled indoctrination has instilled in people strong views on the Israel-Palestinian conflict, despite them knowing almost nothing about it and having no stake in it. It is now a pathology.

Ask anti-Israel protestors at a university campus or music festival to name one Israeli city west of the Jordan River and you will see a blank look replace their face.