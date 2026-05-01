Israel does not fight the way it does because of the Holocaust. It fights this way because it always has.

There is a persistent temptation, especially among Israel’s critics, to explain its conduct in war as a kind of historical pathology. The argument runs like this: a people that endured the Holocaust internalized a permanent sense of existential threat, and that trauma now expresses itself in a harsh, uncompromising approach to warfare. Israel, in this telling, fights as it does because it cannot escape its past.

It is a neat theory. It also misses a big part of the story.

It relieves its advocates of the burden of taking Israel seriously on its own terms. It allows them to reduce a coherent moral framework to a psychological aftershock. It is, in short, an argument that explains everything while understanding nothing.

Israel’s no-nonsense approach to warfare is certainly shaped in part by the Holocaust. However, it is far older, more deliberate, and more intellectually coherent than that. It is rooted in Torah thinking—a worldview that takes evil seriously, understands the fragility of civilization, and places moral responsibility on intentions and outcomes.

To understand Israel’s military doctrine, the place to begin is not in the ashes of Europe but in the foundations of Jewish civilization.

The Torah does not romanticize war. It regulates it. It distinguishes between different kinds of enemies and demands peace when possible and decisiveness when necessary. It recognizes that some conflicts can be resolved through negotiation and others cannot be resolved at all—only ended.

It begins not with denial but with recognition: “When you go out to war against your enemies…” (Deuteronomy 21:10). Not if. When.

Civilizations that pretend otherwise tend not to last very long.

This is not the language of trauma, but of realism.

Modern Western thinking, by contrast, has drifted toward a very different assumption: that all conflicts are, at root, misunderstandings. That violence is a failure of communication. That if grievances were addressed, dignity affirmed, and economic conditions improved, enemies would become partners.

This assumption survives only in the absence of serious enemies. It collapses at the feet of adversaries whose goals are not negotiable.

Israel has spent decades confronting precisely such adversaries. Groups that do not seek compromise but elimination. Movements that define victory not as coexistence but as the destruction of the Jewish state. Organizations for whom civilian death—on both sides—is not a tragedy but a tactic.

In that environment, the Western model of conflict resolution is more delusional than humane. It mistakes sentiment for strategy and hopes that good intentions might one day substitute for deterrence.

They do not.

So Israel fights differently.