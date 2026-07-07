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Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture
The Trilemma Event: Israel's challenges in Judea and Samaria
Paid subscribers can join us on July 26 at 8pm Eastern Standard Time for this punchy Moral Clarity discussion.
Jul 07, 2026
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Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture Podcast
No punches pulled. Critical essays on politics and culture.No punches pulled. Critical essays on politics and culture.
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