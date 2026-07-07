Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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The Trilemma Event: Israel's challenges in Judea and Samaria

Paid subscribers can join us on July 26 at 8pm Eastern Standard Time for this punchy Moral Clarity discussion.
Nachum Kaplan נַחוּם's avatar
Nachum Kaplan נַחוּם
Jul 07, 2026
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