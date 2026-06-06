Give a gift subscription

Hating Israel is all the rage these days and there are two main groups of antisemites that dominate the space: the Far-Left fanatic and the Islamist crackpot.

For each group, Israel is more than a country. It occupies a unique psychological space. It is an obsession. They hold it to standards demanded of no other nation and react to its existence with a level of moral agitation that would be difficult to explain if Israel were merely another state.

These two groups are very different. Oddly, the only thing they have in common is the keffiyeh, which belongs to the Islamists but which leftists have adopted too, in an act of cultural appropriation that would not be tolerated anywhere else.

Otherwise, the leftists spend their days studying post-colonial theory at university while the jihadists dream of restoring a caliphate. One talks endlessly about diversity, inclusion, and social justice. The other holds such ideas in contempt.

Yet they have formed one of the strangest political alliances of our age, built upon a common hatred of Israel.

The Islamists would unleash the sickest violence upon their progressive allies the moment they had the opportunity, while the Far-Left apologists would find themselves experiencing an October 7-style event from the Israeli perspective. By then, changing their minds would be somewhat academic.

Understanding these two groups reveals much about our age’s intellectual and moral collapse, so let us take a deeper look.

The Far-Left Israel Hater

The Far-Left activist does not see the world as it is. He sees it through a rigid ideological template that compresses all people into either oppressor or oppressed categories. The powerful are guilty. The weak are innocent. Darker-skinned people are more virtuous. The West is usually wrong and its enemies are usually victims.

This framework is astonishingly crude. It possesses almost no explanatory power, yet dominates much of academia, journalism, activism, and cultural life. Within this worldview, Israel presents a serious problem.

The Jewish state is difficult to classify.

It is tiny and surrounded by hostile actors that openly seek its annihilation. It is both indigenous and modern. Its people include Jews from Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Ethiopia, India, and elsewhere. Roughly half of Israel’s Jewish population descends from families expelled from Arab and Muslim countries.

It is a democracy, militarily powerful, and has repeatedly defeated larger exterminationist enemies.

None of this fits neatly into the activist’s preferred script, so they simplify both the script and reality to toddler level. The Jewish state becomes “white,” the Palestinians become “brown,” and the conflict becomes a colonial struggle.

Share

History becomes irrelevant. Facts become obstacles. The result is an intellectual embarrassment.

The Far-Left activist often knows astonishingly little about the conflict. His contribution rarely extends beyond chanting “Free Palestine.”

Many do not know the dates of Israel’s major wars or how Jordan illegally occupied Judea and Samaria, ethnically cleansed it of Jews, and then claimed Jews were the occupiers when they returned to places from which they had been driven barely twenty years earlier.

Many have barely heard of the Farhud, let alone understand its significance.

Many do not know that Jews lived continuously in Jerusalem, Hebron, Safed, and Tiberias long before modern Zionism existed. Indeed, Jews lived there long before Islam was born.

Many could not explain why hundreds of thousands of Jews fled or were expelled from Arab countries. Yet these same people speak with a confidence inversely proportional to their knowledge.

Activists react to inconvenient facts the way vampires react to daylight. Facts are tolerated only when they support the narrative. Everything else must be ignored, distorted, or explained away.

The Far Left’s defining characteristic is not ignorance, although there is plenty of that. It is narcissism masquerading as moral engagement.

Israel has become a vehicle for personal moral performance; a stage upon which activists can display their virtue.

The Palestinians become props. Israeli Jews become villains. The activists — naturally, given that the entire narrative exists largely within their own imaginations — become heroes.

The true purpose is self-congratulation.

It is why so many activists display more outrage over Israeli apartment construction than Chinese concentration camps, obsess over checkpoints while barely mentioning the slaughter in Sudan, and spend years denouncing Israel while scarcely noticing the mass murder occurring across much of the Middle East.

The answer is simple. Israel offers emotional rewards. It provides opportunities for moral exhibitionism and allows activists to signal their righteousness to one another.

The victims themselves are often secondary. Sometimes they barely matter at all.

The Islamist Israel hater

The Islamist fanatic is different. Unlike the activist, he does not hide his motivations behind academic jargon.

He possesses one virtue largely absent from his progressive allies: candour. He wants to destroy Israel and is proud of that genocidal goal.

He says openly that he wants Jewish sovereignty eliminated and the region brought under Islamic domination.

There is a certain brutal honesty to his worldview. He does not pretend the issue is settlements in Judea and Samaria, checkpoints, or Israel’s latest coalition government.

The existence of a Jewish state itself is the problem. It always has been and always will be.

The roots of Palestinian hostility towards Israel are not primarily political. They are theological, civilisational, and historical.

A sovereign Jewish state represents a profound challenge to the Islamist worldview. Israel’s military and economic success pose a particular humiliation. The Jew, at best, is supposed to be subordinate; protected, tolerated, or oppressed according to the whims of Muslim rulers. The Jew is not supposed to be sovereign, and certainly not a military power that routinely routes vastly larger Arab armies in multifront wars.

Israel’s existence is therefore a form of ideological humiliation, and its military victories are symbolic defeats as much as practical ones.

Every Jewish success challenges the narrative. It is why Israel attracts such extraordinary rage. Its mere existence refutes assumptions that many Islamists hold dearly.

The Islamist hatred of Israel is straightforward. It does not require elaborate theories, post-colonial studies degrees, or attendance at diversity workshops. It requires only the belief that Jewish sovereignty is intolerable.

Everything else follows naturally.

This is why Islamist movements consistently reveal their intentions when given the opportunity.

Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and their various proxies have never hidden their genocidal aspirations, something even the Nazis often concealed behind euphemism. The destruction of Israel is not a bargaining position. It is the objective.

Many Western observers struggle to understand this because they assume everyone shares their assumptions and ultimately wants compromise.

Not everyone does.

Some movements genuinely want victory. They genuinely seek domination. They mean every wicked word they utter.

The West’s inability to grasp this obvious fact has produced a catalogue of strategic disasters.

The unholy alliance

The truly remarkable phenomenon is not that these two groups exist, but that they work together.

The progressive activist who believes gender is a social construct. The Islamist who thinks homosexuality should be criminalized and homozexuals executed. The activist who champions secularism. The Islamist who seeks religious rule. The activist who speaks endlessly about women’s liberation. The Islamist who regards many of those ideas as decadent Western nonsense.

Under normal circumstances they would despise one another.

Yet when Israel enters the conversation, differences disappear. The alliance forms instantly. It is one of the most absurd coalitions in modern politics.

The activist supplies legitimacy. The Islamist supplies passion. The activist launders extremist narratives into respectable language. The Islamist provides the ideological energy.

Together they create a movement far larger than either could build alone.

The activist translates hatred into academic terminology, while the Islamist translates it into religious terminology. The destination remains identical; Israel becomes uniquely evil.

Jewish self-defense becomes uniquely unacceptable. Jewish sovereignty becomes uniquely illegitimate. The alliance survives because both sides need each other. The activist gains access to revolutionary authenticity.

The Islamist gains access to Western institutions. Each receives something valuable.

Truth is not among those things.

Why Israel matters

The intensity of anti-Israel obsession reveals something deeper than a disagreement about foreign policy.

Israel sits at the intersection of many modern anxieties. It challenges post-colonial theories, Islamist ambitions, simplistic narratives about power and victimhood, and the comforting belief that history can be divided neatly into saints and sinners.

Israel forces people to confront complexity but many would not because complexity requires thought and would make their heads hurt.

Hatred is easier. It is hy Israel attracts such disproportionate attention.

The world’s only Jewish state occupies less land than many counties and provinces around the globe. Yet it receives more scrutiny than empires, more condemnation than dictatorships, and more attention than genocides.

This is not normal. It never has been.

The Far-Left activist and the Islamist fanatic arrive at their destination via different roads. One approaches through ideology; the other through theology. One speaks the language of oppression studies while the other speaks the language of religious supremacy. One hides behind euphemisms; the other dispenses with them entirely.

Their hatred of Jews has become one of our age’s defining prejudices. Like many prejudices before it, its adherents insist they are motivated by justice even as they apply standards they would never apply to anyone else.

The costumes change, the slogans evolve, he vocabulary modernizes.

The target remains remarkably familiar.