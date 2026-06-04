Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
11h

The UN has been long captured and colonized by the forces it was designed to stop. The outcome is worse than bankruptcy: it uses its status, prestige and funding to work in the dark side of every modern conflict. It cannot be corrected by influx of cash rather systematic purging.

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
5h

You vastly understate thr malevolence of the UN organization. It is a genuine force for evil in this world and not just towards Israel (though mainly). Every day it continues to exist is a travesty beyond description and the only reason it continues to exist is because the United States inexplicably provides 25 percent of its operating budget. This will never happen but the US should end its funding, kick it out New York (Which would bankrupt it) and start a new organization of only free states, excluding tyranny and terror. No Russia, No China, No Islamic tyrannies.

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