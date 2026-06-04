Give a gift subscription

Institutional decay carries a particular smell. It is the smell of stale carpets in government buildings, of committees discussing committees and the unmistakable stench of moral cowardice masked as diplomatic sophistication. The smell of people who have not solved a single major problem in decades but insist on lecturing those who actually do.

The United Nations (UN) reeks of it.

This week provided yet another example. As Hezbollah continues to fire rockets, drones, and missiles at Israeli civilians from Lebanon, and after years of building a large terrorist army directly under UN peacekeepers’ noses, the UN found time to condemn Israel for operating inside Lebanon while once again speaking of “both sides” and “de-escalation.”

One could almost admire the consistency if the UN were not so repugnant.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah violates every major commitment it ever made. It has turned Lebanon into a failed state, transformed southern Lebanon into an Iranian missile colony, and built military infrastructure across an entire region that tens of thousands of UN personnel were supposed to monitor. It has launched thousands of rockets and openly declares its intention to destroy Israel.

And the UN responds as it always does.

With concern. Concern is its primary export. Concern is what it manufactures when evil comes knocking.

The UN is concerned about Hezbollah. And Hamas. And their patron Iran. And genocide. And terrorism. And war. And, somehow, even peace.

It is concerned about everything except its own spectacular uselessness.

The most revealing passage in the latest Lebanon crisis was not the criticism of Israel. That is routine. It was UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres insisting that UN peacekeepers must remain in Lebanon after the current mission expires.

Remain to do what, exactly?

They have already spent decades there and achieved as much as the average French civil servant.

Hezbollah’s military buildup, which was as large as 150,000 missiles before Israel began dismantling it, occurred while they were there. Its terror tunnels and rocket launch sites appeared while they were there, too.

The greatest military threat on Israel’s northern border emerged directly inside the area that UNIFIL, the UN’s troops, was supposedly monitoring.

If a security guard spends 20 years watching a bank and the bank is robbed every single day, most people would fire him.

The UN wants a promotion.

That is the genius of the UN system. Failure is never evidence that a program should end. Failure is evidence that the program requires more money, more staff, more meetings, and more speeches.

No private organization could survive under such conditions. Only a taxpayer-funded international bureaucracy can fail upward indefinitely. UNIFIL is a monument to institutional incompetence.

A scarecrow has a presence; the UN does not.

Share

Israel has complained for decades that the mission failed to prevent Hezbollah from establishing itself throughout southern Lebanon and the UN ignored those complaints because acknowledging reality would require admitting failure.

Even now, after all that has happened, there are voices inside the UN arguing for thousands of peacekeepers to remain because otherwise there might be a security vacuum.

A security vacuum? There was a security vacuum while the peacekeepers were already there.

The larger problem, however, goes far beyond Lebanon.

The UN’s hostility toward Israel is not a bug. It is not an unfortunate byproduct of a few biased officials. It is not the result of misunderstanding.

It is the system functioning exactly as designed.

The organization has spent decades constructing an alternate reality in which the world’s only Jewish state occupies a unique position as humanity’s primary villain. Not China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Syria, or the Taliban.

Israel.

The country whose population would fit comfortably inside many global cities, which has spent most of its existence surrounded by enemies, and which absorbed the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust on October 7.

That country.

The UN Human Rights Council condemns Israel with the obsessive energy of a stalker. Israel is the only nation with its own permanent agenda item. Every session guarantees another round of ritual denunciations.

If a Martian landed at UN headquarters and examined the voting records, it would conclude that Israel is responsible for every evil on Earth and is an enormous country of singular importance.

Climate change. War. Famine. Economic stagnation. Diplomatic paralysis. Everything eventually leads back to the Jews. The old antisemitism accused Jews of poisoning wells. The modern version accuses Israel of poisoning international morality.

The language has changed; the obsession has not.

This helps explain why UN agencies repeatedly find themselves entangled with the very terrorist groups they claim to oppose.

UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 atrocities. UNRWA facilities repeatedly intersected with Hamas infrastructure. UN officials routinely discover astonishing blind spots whenever Islamist terrorists are involved.

The pattern is impossible to ignore. The organization that cannot find Hezbollah missiles hidden throughout southern Lebanon somehow always manages to find Israeli wrongdoing. The organization that missed Hamas’s preparations for October 7 somehow never misses an opportunity to condemn Israeli self-defense. The organization that struggles to identify terrorists can identify Israeli faults with preternatural precision.

What a remarkable coincidence.

Then there is UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the least impressive diplomat of his generation. History may yet remember him, though not in the manner he would prefer.

His infamous observation that Hamas’s atrocities “did not happen in a vacuum” revealed everything one needs to know.

Imagine applying that logic elsewhere.

The attacks of September 11 did not happen in a vacuum.

The Bataclan massacre did not happen in a vacuum.

ISIS murders did not happen in a vacuum.

Technically true. Morally grotesque.

When terrorists butcher civilians, the first responsibility of decent people is to condemn the terrorists. The UN, not being especially decent, feels compelled to explain them.

That distinction matters. One is morality. The other is rationalization, which has become the UN’s preferred dialect.

The organization’s defenders argue that despite its flaws, the UN remains essential.

Essential for what?

Preventing wars? The world is experiencing one of the highest numbers of conflicts in generations.

Preventing aggression? Russia sits on the Security Council.

Protecting human rights? Some of the world’s worst human rights abusers help shape UN human rights policy.

Fighting terrorism? The organization’s record speaks for itself.

The UN survives largely because it benefits from an outdated reputation inherited from a different era.

It still draws legitimacy from the memory of the postwar order that created it.

Yet institutions cannot live forever on nostalgia. Eventually they must justify their existence.

The UN cannot.

Instead, it functions as a global theatre company performing a never-ending morality play. Delegates arrive. Speeches are delivered. Resolutions are passed. Israel is condemned. Nothing improves. The actors take their bows and return next year for another performance.

Meanwhile, actual countries solve actual problems using actual power. The most important lesson Israel should draw from the UN is that it cannot guarantee Israeli security, defeat Hezbollah, stop Hamas, restrain Iran, or even describe reality.

Israel was not created to win popularity contests at Turtle Bay. It was created because Jews learned that institutions promising protection fail Jews with uncanny efficiency.

The UN embodies that lesson perfectly. For decades it has demanded Israeli restraint while showing inexhaustible patience for those seeking Israel’s destruction. It has mistaken moral equivalence for moral seriousness. It has confused diplomacy with virtue. It has elevated process above truth.

Most of all, it has convinced itself that the Jewish state exists to be managed, corrected, and disciplined by an international elite that cannot even secure the territory directly outside its own peacekeeping compounds.

The result is an institution increasingly divorced from reality and increasingly hostile to the one Middle Eastern democracy that refuses to die on command.

The UN still imagines it sits in judgment over Israel.

The truth is the opposite.

The UN is being judged.

And the verdict is institutional bankruptcy.