Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital city.

Israel’s relationship with Azerbaijan may be the most underreported story in the Middle East. In a region where religion, ideology, and historical grievances, dictate alliances and diplomacy, the close partnership between the two countries stands out as an oddity.

Azerbaijan is a majority-Shia Muslim nation, culturally linked to Iran and Turkey, yet it is fiercely secular and maintains the warmest relationship with Israel in the Islamic world.

While other Muslim-majority states - even those with peace treaties with Israel - often keep cooperation quiet, Azerbaijan openly engages in military, intelligence, and economic collaboration with the Jewish state. This is not an accident. It is the result of both countries’ cold, calculated strategic interests that override the region’s usual divides.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, newly independent Azerbaijan faced immediate threats. Armenian forces occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, Iran sought to export its Islamic revolution, and Russia manipulated regional conflicts to maintain influence. Azerbaijan needed allies that could deliver intelligence, weapons and diplomatic muscle. So, it made a pragmatic choice to align with the West and Israel rather than submit to Tehran or Moscow.

While most of the Muslim world remains trapped in anti-Israel dogma that has achieved nothing in eight decades, Azerbaijan’s leaders have reaped the rewards of their strategic pragmatism, getting cutting-edge weapons, diplomatic leverage, and protection from regional bullies.

Israel was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence and formal diplomatic relations were established in 1992, although Azerbaijan opened its first embassy in Tel Aviv only in 2022. In return, Azerbaijan, unlike most Muslim-majority states, never embraced anti-Israel rhetoric.

History is part of the reason. Azerbaijan has long been home to Jewish communities. The country’s Kavkazi Jews, more commonly known as Mountain Jews, have roots dating back to the fall of the Second Temple. There are also Ashkenazi Jews, who settled in Baku during the Soviet era, and Georgian Jews, known as Gurjim or Ebraeli, who maintained trade links across the Caucasus.

Unlike in Iran or the Arab world, Jews in Azerbaijan faced little persecution. Synagogues, Jewish schools, and cultural centers have always operated freely, and Jewish leaders have held prominent roles in society. Today, it is better to be a Jew in Azerbaijan than in almost anywhere in the West, where antisemitism is rampant. This history of tolerance made diplomatic relations with Israel a natural step.

In the 1990s, during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, Armenia - with Russian and Iranian backing - gained the upper hand. Azerbaijan, desperate for modern weapons, turned to Israel.

Israel saw this as an opportunity to diversify its energy supplies, a key consideration given how much of the world’s oil hostile Arab states controlled. By the late 1990s, Israeli firms were deeply involved in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, while Israeli arms flowed into Baku.

This has helped Azerbaijan develop its energy sector. Developments include the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline, an engineering wonder built in 2006 that snakes through Georgia and Turkey - bypassing Russia and Iran - to deliver Caspian oil to Europe (and indirectly Israel). Up to 40 percent of Israeli oil imports come from Azerbaijan.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline.

Since 2020, Israel has also imported gas from Azerbaijan, reducing its dependence on Egypt, a gas exporter that will soon become a gas importer, and global markets. While Israel has significant gas reserves, they are still not enough to meet demand.

Talks are ongoing about piping Azeri gas to Israel via Greece or Turkey, though the politics are complicated. Since Turkey’s Islam-oriented President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan came to power in 2014, Israel-Turkey relations have weakened, and they have plummeted even further since the Israel-Hamas War began. By contrast, Greece, long a staunch socialist critic of Israel, has become more supportive of the Jewish state.

Israel has become one of Azerbaijan’s top arms suppliers, with sales including Harop loitering munitions, Spike missiles, and Hermes UAVs. These gave Azerbaijan a decisive advantage in its 2020 victory over Armenia. Baku has also purchased Barak-8 and Iron Dome missile defense systems to counter Armenian and potential Iranian threats. Israeli advisors have also quietly assisted Azerbaijani Special Forces.

The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war demonstrated what Azerbaijan gets out of this partnership. Azerbaijani forces, equipped with Israeli tech, shredded Armenian tanks and bunkers from the air with precision strikes. Israeli systems hugely outperformed Armenia’s Russian-backed military.

Geography plays a role in Azerbaijan’s importance to Israel. Azerbaijan shares a 611-kilometer border with Iran, and Tehran views Baku with suspicion. Tehran fears that Azerbaijan secular nationalism could prove attractive to Iran’s Azeri minority, which numbers anywhere from 15 million-23 million depending on which unreliable source you read.

Iran also thinks, rightly, that Israel uses Azerbaijan for intelligence operations against Iran. These were vital in Israel’s recent attack on Iran’s nuclear sites and ballistic missile facilities. Azerbaijan, with Israeli help, has also cracked down on Iranian-backed Shia radicals.

In 2012, Azerbaijan arrested 22 people allegedly plotting attacks on Israeli and U.S. targets for Iran. In 2023, Azerbaijan arrested pro-Iranian clerics stirring unrest. This silent war against Tehran’s influence is one of the partnership’s pillars.

Underpinning these close relations is a shared threat assessment. Both see Iran as an existential threat. Both oppose political Islam, whether it comes from Iran or Sunni jihadists. While both countries maintain ties with Moscow, Baku distrusts Russia because of its support for Armenia and Iran, while Israel is wary of Russia’s close ties to Iran.

The two countries, though politically different with Israel a liberal democracy and Azerbaijan a nationalist autocracy, loathe Western hypocrisy. Europe accuses both countries of human rights violations, but neither lets the West’s insufferable moralizing disrupt their partnership.

Having lost the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan, Armenia is now courting Western support, including hoping they can pressure Israel to reduce arms sales to Azerbaijan. The chance of this happening is zero. Given that many hitherto Israeli allies have banned some military exports to it over the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza, Jerusalem will not be pressured into doing the same thing to an important ally.

Azerbaijan is delighted about Israel’s defanging of Iran in their recent 12-day war, driving home to Baku that it was correct never to have sided with Moscow and Tehran.

The best thing about Israel-Azerbaijan ties is that they can serve as a blueprint for pragmatic alliances between Israel and Muslim states, showing that geopolitical interests can trump religious ideology.

The relationship is a masterclass in realpolitik at its best, something that has fallen out of favor in our age of ideological absolutism and performative moral theater. It is an alliance born not of shared values, but of converging interests.

Paradoxically, its very oddity - a Jewish democracy and a Muslim secular autocracy - reveals something profound about the post-Cold War world. It shows that identities are not always destiny, that transactional alliances can still be meaningful, and that existential threats create some strange bedfellows.

Israel and Azerbaijan are likely to continue deepening their partnership and serve as a model for Israeli relations with the Muslim states.