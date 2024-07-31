Not enough has been done to deter Hezbollah.

America’s feeble deterrence has contributed to bringing Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon to the brink of full-scale war. The US needs to get its sheriff’s swagger back and fast.

It is fine for the US to think that Israel has the right to defend itself but that it should avoid actions that would cause a full-scale war. Saying it, however, is stupid.

The US should be saying that it backs Israel fully and will help it destroy Hezbollah if it keeps attacking Israel and does not retreat from the border. It should make no mention of being worried about a wider conflict. To Hezbollah, and its Iranian paymasters, this worry smells like fear. It encourages them to keep pushing their luck.

There was a moment when the US could have restrained Hezbollah but, true to form, President Joe Biden blinked, and this crisis has percolated since then. After the October 7 attacks, Biden sent two aircraft carrier groups to the Middle East to deter Israeli’s enemies from joining Hamas’ attack on Israel. This powerful show of force worked somewhat, but it could have achieved much more.

It sent a clear message to other countries and regional militia not to join Hamas’ ground attack on Israel. To this extent, it worked. However, it did not stop Hamas from beginning on October 8 what has been nine months of rocket fire at Israel, calibrated so as not to trigger a major war.

What would have happened if America had unleashed a few bombing waves from those carriers on Hezbollah to make them stop their attacks on Israel back then?

Counterfactual histories can never be known, but there is a high chance the US could have put Hezbollah back in its box. That was the moment. That was America’s chance to make Iran and its proxies the ones scared of a bigger conflict. The Iranians would have helped rein Hezbollah in more, too, for fear of the US destroying its most powerful proxy militia and a key pillar of its defense strategy.

This failure has normalized Hezbollah attacks on Israel. Consequently, Hezbollah fires about 20 rocket and missile attacks a day on northern Israel, setting swathes of forests ablaze and displacing about 80,000 Israelis. Hezbollah’s disgusting murder of 12 Israeli Druze children on a football field in the Golan Heights has been the latest outrage. Jerusalem has lost control of the north.

This should never have been tolerated.

President Joe Biden does not understand that strength is the only political currency in the Middle East. The US might think its approach is reasonable - and maybe it is - but theocrats and dictators will do whatever they can get away with and take whatever they can. They become reasonable only when the alternative is defeat and destruction.

Instead, America got weak knees and let Israel and Hezbollah engage in months of strikes on each other. The US has worsened the situation by trying to talk both sides down. It has told Hezbollah that it cannot constrain Israel, and it has told Israel, that while US support is ironclad, it would not be able to repeat the kind of defense it helped arrange against the Iranian missile attack in April because Hezbollah has about than 130,000 missiles and is much closer to Israel.