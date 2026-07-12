Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
6h

The people you describe are not reporters at all. They are propoganda agents for the monstrous enemy and therefore they are also the enemy. And they have indeed done serious damage to Israel's standing. The question is what can we do about it. Because whatever we are doing is not working.

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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
12h

Michael Crichton:

“Briefly stated, the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect is as follows. You open the newspaper to an article on some subject you know well. In Murray's case, physics. In mine, show business. You read the article and see the journalist has absolutely no understanding of either the facts or the issues. Often, the article is so wrong it actually presents the story backward—reversing cause and effect. I call these the "wet streets cause rain" stories. Paper's full of them.

In any case, you read with exasperation or amusement the multiple errors in a story, and then turn the page to national or international affairs, and read as if the rest of the newspaper was somehow more accurate about Palestine than the baloney you just read. You turn the page, and forget what you know.”

William F. Buckley:

“But they have been the aggressors,” Buckley went on, referring to the Soviets. “It is written into their charter that they are the aggressors. To say that we and the Soviet Union are to be compared is the equivalent of saying that the man who pushes the old lady into the way of an oncoming bus, and the man who pushes the old lady out of the way of an oncoming bus, are both people who push old ladies around.”

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