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Wars are fought once on the battlefield and then again in the newsroom.

The first contest involves soldiers, missiles, intelligence, terrain and logistics. The second involves headlines, photographs, verbs, omissions and the strategic deployment of moral outrage. The battlefield determines who controls territory. The newsroom often determines who are the decent and who are the villains.

Most people never witness war directly. They experience it as a carefully assembled narrative: a photograph here, a casualty figure there, a trembling eyewitness, an official statement, an activist with excellent lighting, a map missing key borders and a headline written by someone who has never heard a gunshot but possesses strong views about proportionality.

Communication theorists call this “framing.”

That sounds reassuringly academic, as though it belongs in a university seminar with tea, biscuits, and faculty members in cardigans.

In reality, framing can decide whether aggression is recognised as aggression, terrorism is called terrorism and a country defending its citizens is seen as the victim of violence or its author.

Framing does not require journalists to invent facts, though too much of that goes on. The more sophisticated method is to select genuine facts, arrange them tendentiously and omit whatever might disturb the preferred moral conclusion. A report can be technically accurate while leaving its audience profoundly misinformed.

The decisive question is not just whether a statement is true. It is why that truth was chosen, what preceded it, what was excluded and whose interests are served by beginning the story precisely there.

Selection is unavoidable. Manipulation is not.

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That distinction tends to disappear whenever Israel is involved. Journalistic framing becomes a machine for magnifying Israeli agency and minimising the agency of everyone trying to kill Israelis.

Hamas “fires rockets.” Israel “pounds Gaza.” Terrorists “clash” with soldiers. Israel “uses lethal force.”

An Israeli military operation “escalates tensions.” The massacre, kidnapping or rocket barrage that precipitated it becomes background scenery, mentioned somewhere below an advertisement for discounted luggage.

Palestinians are portrayed as acted upon. Israelis are portrayed as acting. Palestinian suffering has authors, motives and political significance. Israeli suffering becomes weather: tragic, regrettable and apparently produced by atmospheric conditions.

Consider the moral distance between “terrorist,” “militant,” “fighter” and “gunman.” A man who enters a civilian home and murders a family has not become a “militant” merely because a copy editor finds “terrorist” ideologically impolite.

“Militant” sounds almost vocational. One imagines a fellow with robust political opinions and an unusually energetic approach to public engagement.

Verbs also allocate blame. A headline announcing that “violence erupts” performs a useful trick: it eliminates the person who started it.

Violence does not erupt. Volcanoes erupt. People initiate violence.

Yet “cycle of violence” remains a journalistic favourite because cycles have no beginning. It places the terrorist who attacks civilians and the soldier who stops him on the same moral carousel. Everyone becomes dizzy, nobody is responsible and the reporter returns home satisfied that balance has been achieved.

This is as balanced as an elderly man with a walking stick. It is the abdication of judgment disguised as sophistication.

Images intensify the distortion because photographs reach the nervous system before prose reaches the intellect. A devastated building, grieving parent or injured child can become the emotional definition of an entire war. Human suffering deserves to be seen. The problem begins when it is shown without its causal architecture.

A photograph of destruction in Gaza may be authentic while revealing nothing about the weapons, tunnel, commanders, warnings or military objective involved. Those facts affect its moral meaning.

Yet context is less photogenic than rubble.

Israel’s enemies understand this. Terrorist organisations embed military infrastructure within civilian environments because dead civilians are strategically useful. A rocket launcher beside a school is both a weapon and a media product.

If Israel does nothing, its citizens remain under attack. If it responds, the images are supplied to a press corps eager to publish the devastation while treating the military use of civilian areas as an obscure technicality.

The battlefield becomes a studio.

The asymmetry is glaring. Israel must produce maps, videos, intercepted communications, names, dates, coordinates and forensic explanations before its account receives provisional credibility. Hamas can issue a casualty figure through an institution under its rule, and the number races around the world before anyone has located a calculator or finished counting the numbers on their fingers.

Israel says something, and the report reads, “Israel claims.” Hamas says something, and the claim becomes the headline. One side is cross-examined. The other is quoted.

Corrections do not repair the damage. An allegation against Israel receives the banner headline, phone alerts, furious demonstrations and instant condemnations from politicians desperate to arrive early at the moral stampede. When contrary evidence emerges, the correction appears quietly, after millions have absorbed the accusation as emotional fact.

The lie has travelled first class; the correction is waiting for a bus.

Begin with an Israeli airstrike, and Israel appears the aggressor. Begin with the rocket attack that preceded it, and the picture changes. Begin with Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, the Hamas takeover and the construction of a subterranean military state, and the reader encounters something more complicated than “powerful country attacks impoverished enclave.”

This is why so much anti-Israel reporting suffers from strategic amnesia. History is being rationed.

When terrorists murder civilians, readers are invited to examine deprivation, humiliation, displacement, ideology, trauma and political frustration. When Israel responds, that appetite for context disappears. Israel is assigned complete moral responsibility for every consequence, including those its enemies engineered.

The more ruthlessly a terrorist organisation exploits its own population, the more morally compromised its democratic opponent appears.

Israel protects civilians with shelters, warning systems, evacuation procedures and missile defence. Hamas places civilians around military assets and builds tunnels for fighters rather than shelters for families. Fewer dead Israelis therefore make Israel look less endangered, while more dead Palestinians make Hamas look more justified.

Success at protecting life is treated as evidence that no serious threat existed. Failure to protect life becomes political power.

Digital platforms have worsened matters. A decontextualized clip can reach millions before anyone verifies where or when it was filmed. Algorithms reward outrage, not qualification, and social media has industrialised that vulnerability.

By the time the facts arrive, the verdict has gone viral.

Yet uncertainty should produce caution, not selective credulity. If facts are difficult to establish, newsrooms should be more restrained about inflammatory accusations. Too often, uncertainty becomes an excuse for printing whatever fits the prevailing narrative, followed by a note explaining that the situation was confusing.

Confusion is not an alibi for recklessness.

Some distortion results from haste, commercial pressure or institutional habit. Yet the anti-Israel frame is too consistent for anyone to plausibly believe that deadline stress in the cause.

Israel is positioned as the powerful party and so the morally suspect one. Its enemies are weaker and therefore supposedly more authentic, aggrieved and deserving of interpretive generosity. This is morality reduced to a league table of military strength.

It is absurd.

Power does not determine justice. A police officer may be stronger and better armed than a murderer. That does not make their confrontation a tragedy involving two equally valid narratives.

The fetishisation of power avoids the harder question of what each side wants. Israel’s military superiority is visible. Its enemies’ ideological ambitions require reading.

One side has repeatedly sought accommodation, however imperfectly. The other includes movements that glorify murder, sanctify martyrdom and regard Israel’s existence as the original offence. Yet much reporting treats territorial disputes as the cause of annihilationist ideology rather than one of its pretexts.

The result is journalism that sees every crater but misses the creed.

Perfect neutrality may be impossible because every act of reporting involves selection. Yet the impossibility of perfection does not absolve journalists from elementary moral discrimination.

A reporter need not become an Israeli Government spokesman to distinguish democracy from theocracy, soldiers from terrorists, accidental civilian deaths from deliberate murder and self-defence from genocidal ambition.

Calling a terrorist a terrorist is a pretty simple thing to do.

The correct standard is fairness grounded in evidence: consistent scrutiny, transparent sourcing, historical context, precise language, and the courage to report facts that may upset the newsroom’s preferred audience.

Readers must ask where the story begins, whose claims become facts and what context is omitted.

Wars are contests of force, endurance and political will. They are also contests over memory and meaning. A massacre can become a “response.” A response can become an “aggression.” Terrorists become “resistance fighters,” while the country defending itself is dragged into the dock for failing to die quietly enough.

Framing is inevitable but dishonesty is discretionary. It is propaganda with a press card.

A MORAL CLARITY DISCUSSION. THE COUNTDOWN IS ON…

Nachum Kaplan נַחוּם

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The topic will be: The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria. Israel can:

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