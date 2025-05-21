A good friend of mine, a heavyweight in American business journalism, has a gift. He knows when financial markets have peaked and it is time to sell your stocks or bonds. I have watched him call the market peak correctly - in print for millions of people to read, no less - many times over the years. It is uncanny.

Yet, there is caveat to his market clairvoyance. Like a wizard who has lost his powers, he gets it wrong whenever he invests his own money. It is something of a running gag. I always joke that setting up a contraindicator fund that took the opposite side of his trades would be a sure way to make money.

This contraindication model is also an excellent way to assess Israel’s actions, using Western policies towards the Jewish state as the gauge.

Most Western states are so lost, so morally confused, and so detached from their civilizational roots, that if they are condemning Israel, it is near certain that Israel is doing the right thing.

If that makes you chuckle, then good. I laugh about it, too. That is because if I do not laugh, I will cry, and if I start crying, I will never stop.

The return of antisemitism in the West is a tragedy for Western civilization, whose historical treatment of Jews defines the West’s very concept of man’s inhumanity to man.

The latest betrayal of decency comes from France, Britain, and Canada, which have threatened sanctions on Israel if it does not allow aid into Gaza, and over Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria. Britain has even sanctioned some Israeli settlers.

Other Western leaders have made similar animal noises, such as Sweden, Australia, and Luxembourg. It is unclear why these countries consider themselves worthy to judge Israel. Sweden has let Muslim gangs overrun it, settler colony Australia remains a quarry two centuries after European colonization, while the tiny money laundering state of Luxembourg is the world’s postage stamp capital.

There is so much wrong with this that it makes my head spin.