Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

Nino Caputo
2h

In my opinion, there is a deeply rooted fear of speaking out, even among so called thinking, aware groups of people who occupy safe, privileged spaces. There is no one reason for this, it is multilayered. A few reasons that come to mind are: not wanting to fall out or rock the boat, moral and intellectual laziness, enjoying a privileged position in life, never having experienced hardship and suffering, for example being born in post Second World War western societies, denial syndrome. I could go on, perhaps a metaphor says it better:

The kind family who adopt a kitten, then don’t notice when it slowly outgrows them, that it’s claws and teeth grow razor sharp and that if it wanted to it could cease its miaowing and purring and tear them apart.

I appreciate your clarity. Kind thoughts Nino Caputo.

Heartworker
8m

I cannot perceive this as a case of "Stockholm Syndrome."

"Leftists" and their followers and derivatives are fundamentally – by (SELF-)definition – deeply convinced that "the West," "capitalism," and "Western values" – which stem to a significant extent from Judaism – are the ultimate evil and are "destroying the world.“

"The West" is supposed to be responsible for anything bad; in fact, they dream of supposedly formerly "natural," "beautiful," "peaceful“ world/ societies that "the West" and its "colonialism" are said to have destroyed.

If not even the experiences in Iran, for example, where "leftists" were among the very first to end up in the slaughterhouses and torture chambers, not even the obvious and well-known treatment of women, "dissenters," "diverse" in so-called "Palestine" and all Islamic countries, open our eyes, and if only "the West“ continues to be blamed for this because it is supposed to have "practiced colonialism there," while the millennia-old history of brutal conquest mentalities and the totalitarian „coordination" by Islam, the Ottomans, Arabs, and other "non-Western" participants is completely ignored, then it demonstrates the broken, anti-spiritual attitude of "leftists," which in its pathological state resembles any other fascism.

They see "communism" / "socialism," regardless of all the terrible real experiences, as the "end point of history" in which one can and will return to these supposedly peaceful, "pure" societies, only "less naive," "with a higher consciousness.“: that´s the fairy-tale of „scientific“ ‚Communism‘.

These "leftists" are completely incapable of dealing with, understanding, and acknowledging antagonisms, contradictions, conflicts and their fruitful, constructive resolution, as well as with diametrically opposed attitudes and life plans of humans.

They assume that all people simply strive for sitting "peacefully" in some shack, tending at most a small garden, and wanting nothing else - anything else should be „unnatural“ -, and that "the collective" has to provide this for all people, and everything has to be subordinated to it.

The idea that knowledge, progress, and even a sense of community can never develop or arise through directives "from above," "from the collective," but only through honest, fearless, and unconditional recognition and acceptance of people's differences and questions, through the resolution of conflicts, does not occur in their world: they „resolve" conflicts only when it serves the "goal of communism“.

They invoke traditional structures of ethnic groups, peoples, and regions in which "high diversity" supposedly existed, which supposedly lived "peacefully" alongside/with each other. However, any conscience of that these also were all societies with more or less strict rules, that even from today's perspective, "diverse" communities had entrenched standards which when failed to comply with were met with marginalization and exclusion, is completely lacking; it would destroy the fairy tales.

They do not want to acknowledge and appreciate the fact that so-called "minorities" and other marginalized people in "Western" systems receive a legal RIGHT to equality, as the progress that it is, but at best as a "surrogate" for a supposedly inherently "peaceful," "equal," "natural" society, a „merge of equals“ where neither "minorities" nor "majorities" nor individuals are subject to the whims and arbitrary will of "the people" or individual „rulers“.

Rather clearly, their perception/interpretation of „Western society“ is a projection of their own self onto this „society“: they themselves behave like capricious, intolerant, and conformist despots: Women, Gays or Non-binary, for example, enjoy their "support" when they are or appear "disadvantaged," but as soon as women want to achieve something in existing society and assert themselves, they become an „enemy"; as soon as gays want more than just dancing and screwing around in their community at "Pride" events, they are ostracized as "conforming members of hetero society," and so on.

The basic attitude of these people is extremely negative and rejecting; they can only be "happy" and dance at their "multi-ethnic,“ torturedly turgid "colorful" "festivals“ with their like-minded, paid for by state "anti-discrimination officers“.

It follows naturally that Israel/"the Jews" are among those to whom they have little access or a strong dislike, because Jewish culture is fundamentally open and profoundly positive, it can contain strong affirmation and contradiction at the same time, it is „naturally diverse“, as they could never and would never afford to grumble in excessive, destructive "criticism."

It is not "others" who make the "left" into "victims": they themselves make themselves and others into victims; it primarily shapes their existence, and they manically search for further "victims" whom they can "help."

A "Stockholm syndrome" is not needed for this and perpetration of a „victimous“ society can be done without it.

And significant parts of the "Western world" have long been characterized by this completely hollow, worthless attitude of entitlement and "accusation"; figures like Starmer, Sanchez, Obama, and others derive their alleged "legitimacy" and "votes" from these self-created swamps of valueless accusatory attitudes that simply "reject the system“.

Therefore, Starmer & Co. "must" adopt the destructive and hateful attitudes of their "voters" – until the "right" adopts these attitudes and is "more successful" with them, but almost always just as Jew-hating... -

Neither of them wants to, nor is able to, develop a constructive, meaningful, less oppressive alternative: that would be "too strenuous“ for „the masses“, wouldn't bring in any "voter votes," and would, in particular, have to stimulate the capacity for SELF-criticism among "voters," who, however, have long since settled into the comforts that "the state" is supposed to provide them with.

Which is understandable to a certain extent—but not why one should be allowed to insult and despise "the state" while simultaneously expecting all sorts of things from it.

"Leftists" are victims of themselves—and have held entire societies hostage.

As long as lying idiots like Starmer or Mamdani can profit from it, nothing will change.

