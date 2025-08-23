The West is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome
Western leaders act like hostages with Stockholm Syndrome when dealing with Hamas and other Islamists. They need to break free of the spell.
The West is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome in its dealings with Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA). The syndrome involves hostages identifying with their captors, parroting their grievances, and excusing their violence.
Once confined to forensic psychology, the syndrome has metastasized into the bloodstream of Western civilization. The West, after decades of self-doubt and cultural masochism, is now identifying with its most dangerous and relentless enemy—Islamists.
Hamas’ massacre on October 7, 2023, was morally unambiguous. Terrorists stormed into Israel, butchered 1,200 people in cold blood, raped women, beheaded men, and slaughtered babies. Proudly, they livestreamed their crimes.
Yet within days, the global conversation had flipped. Western capitals were filled with “pro-Palestinian” marches where chants called for intifada, jihad, and the destruction of Israel. It took the PA almost 18 months to declare that these attacks were wrong.
Almost two years on and Israel is closing in to destroy the remnants of Hamas in Gaza City and hopefully to free the remaining 50 or so hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.
Hamas has brought misery to Gaza and Israel and should be the focus of the world’s rage. Instead, the streets, parliaments, and media are directing their fury at Israel. Rather than demanding justice for the murdered, activists demanded punishment for the survivors. This is a pathology. Like a hostage who holds the hand that threatens him, the West turned its anger on the victim and sympathy on the aggressor.
The conversation goes like this:
Hamas: “We will murder the Jews and annihilate Israel in the first step towards building a caliphate. The West is next.”
Western countries: “You are vile. We condemn you in the strongest possible terms. How about we peel off a piece of Israel and give it to your people as a state?”
I wish I were writing satire, but sadly I am not. This has happened because Western elites—academics, journalists, bureaucrats—have abandoned belief in their own culture and civilization.
They no longer see the West as a flawed but noble project worth defending. They see it as guilty, oppressive, and colonialist. So, when jihadists attack, the reflex is moral inversion.
Rather than acknowledging that they are facing a colonialist death cult, they think they must have done something wrong themselves and that the jihadists must be justly fighting back. In their private and collective delusions, they consider this to be a sophisticated form of empathy but it is closer to masochism.
The West, in thrall to post-colonial guilt, has trained itself to sympathize with those who wish to destroy it. It recites their talking points and amplifies their propaganda. It treats terrorists as freedom fighters and freedom fighters as terrorists.
This syndrome has a genealogy. After the Second World War, with the memory of Auschwitz still raw, and 80 million people dead from the war, the West recoiled from nationalism and power. It vowed “never again,” but it has spent the decades since the Cold War ended talking itself down to the point that it lacks the confidence to ensure that “never again” means that.
Intellectuals in Paris and London—and Paris is about the only place you can still call yourself an intellectual without being laughed at—told themselves that colonialism was the West’s original sin, like Eve eating the forbidden fruit in the Book of Genesis.
American academics taught generations of students the nonsense that liberal democracy was just a mask for white supremacy. Postmodernism declared truth itself an instrument of oppression.
By the time jihadists struck—first in Munich, then in New York, then in Paris, London, Madrid et al—the West had been conditioned to see itself as the villain. Instead of defending itself and fighting back with clarity, it sought dialogue, apology, and group therapy with its enemy.
They did not ask why Muslims were radicalizing, but what the West had done wrong. It is the mindset of the hostage who believes the bank robber when he says that the police are the real danger.
Nowhere is Stockholm Syndrome more entrenched than in the academy. Figures such Edward Said and his equally confused disciples reframed the entire Middle East not as a clash between democracy and dictatorship, or freedom and fanaticism, or modernity and medievalism, but as a morality play between colonizer and colonized. In this script, Israel is the colonizer, the West its backer, and Palestinians—even Hamas—the noble oppressed.
This is ahistorical, intellectual nonsense and morally obscene.
When Hamas slaughters Jews, the intellectual instinct is to narrate it as an “act of resistance.” When the Israel Defense Forces strike back, the instinct is to narrate it as colonial brutality. The murderer becomes the teacher; the victim becomes the criminal. That is Stockholm Syndrome codified as political theory.
Journalists, too, have absorbed the hostage’s psychology. Hamas knows this, too. It is why it uses Palestinian civilians as shields and why it stages scenes of suffering, inflates casualty numbers, and drags cameras to hospitals, while hiding weapons in the basement.
Western media, instead of resisting this transparent manipulation, embraces it. The BBC will not call Hamas “terrorists.” The New York Times publishes Hamas’ fake numbers as gospel. CNN treats Hamas liars as credible sources.
This is not neutral reporting. It is the voice of the hostage repeating the captor’s story. It is the pathology of identification elevated to editorial policy.
Western politicians are no better. From Washington to Brussels, leaders parrot Hamas’ language about “cycles of violence,” “proportionality,” and “both sides.” They know Hamas started the war and hides behind civilians, yet they cannot say plainly that Hamas is evil, and that Israel is defending itself.
Tellingly, when they do summon the courage to say Hamas is wicked, they still somehow manage to contort Israel’s defense of itself into something wrong.
They issue statements more scornful of Israel than Hamas. It is safer to lecture your ally than confront your enemy. It is the psychology of captivity—siding with the aggressor because the aggressor frightens you.
This is the only explanation, other than outright antisemitism, why countries such as France, the UK, Australia, and Canada, have destroyed their relationships with Israel for a few Muslim votes but no strategic advantage. It is stupid on its own terms, so it requires another explanation.
Yet Stockholm Syndrome is a survival instinct gone awry. The terrorist who spares you today does so only so he can kill you tomorrow. The jihadist who targets Jews today will target Christians, Hindus, and atheists tomorrow. The captor despises his hostage’s weakness, which is why the West is terrified of Islamism, but the reverse is not true.
The West needs to break free of this spell and realize that it is not guilty for existing and that Israel is not guilty of existing and surviving. Jihad is not a critique of the West; it is raw, brutal criminality and zealotry. The West does not need group therapy with its enemies; it needs the courage to defeat them.
In my opinion, there is a deeply rooted fear of speaking out, even among so called thinking, aware groups of people who occupy safe, privileged spaces. There is no one reason for this, it is multilayered. A few reasons that come to mind are: not wanting to fall out or rock the boat, moral and intellectual laziness, enjoying a privileged position in life, never having experienced hardship and suffering, for example being born in post Second World War western societies, denial syndrome. I could go on, perhaps a metaphor says it better:
The kind family who adopt a kitten, then don’t notice when it slowly outgrows them, that it’s claws and teeth grow razor sharp and that if it wanted to it could cease its miaowing and purring and tear them apart.
I appreciate your clarity. Kind thoughts Nino Caputo.
I cannot perceive this as a case of "Stockholm Syndrome."
"Leftists" and their followers and derivatives are fundamentally – by (SELF-)definition – deeply convinced that "the West," "capitalism," and "Western values" – which stem to a significant extent from Judaism – are the ultimate evil and are "destroying the world.“
"The West" is supposed to be responsible for anything bad; in fact, they dream of supposedly formerly "natural," "beautiful," "peaceful“ world/ societies that "the West" and its "colonialism" are said to have destroyed.
If not even the experiences in Iran, for example, where "leftists" were among the very first to end up in the slaughterhouses and torture chambers, not even the obvious and well-known treatment of women, "dissenters," "diverse" in so-called "Palestine" and all Islamic countries, open our eyes, and if only "the West“ continues to be blamed for this because it is supposed to have "practiced colonialism there," while the millennia-old history of brutal conquest mentalities and the totalitarian „coordination" by Islam, the Ottomans, Arabs, and other "non-Western" participants is completely ignored, then it demonstrates the broken, anti-spiritual attitude of "leftists," which in its pathological state resembles any other fascism.
They see "communism" / "socialism," regardless of all the terrible real experiences, as the "end point of history" in which one can and will return to these supposedly peaceful, "pure" societies, only "less naive," "with a higher consciousness.“: that´s the fairy-tale of „scientific“ ‚Communism‘.
These "leftists" are completely incapable of dealing with, understanding, and acknowledging antagonisms, contradictions, conflicts and their fruitful, constructive resolution, as well as with diametrically opposed attitudes and life plans of humans.
They assume that all people simply strive for sitting "peacefully" in some shack, tending at most a small garden, and wanting nothing else - anything else should be „unnatural“ -, and that "the collective" has to provide this for all people, and everything has to be subordinated to it.
The idea that knowledge, progress, and even a sense of community can never develop or arise through directives "from above," "from the collective," but only through honest, fearless, and unconditional recognition and acceptance of people's differences and questions, through the resolution of conflicts, does not occur in their world: they „resolve" conflicts only when it serves the "goal of communism“.
They invoke traditional structures of ethnic groups, peoples, and regions in which "high diversity" supposedly existed, which supposedly lived "peacefully" alongside/with each other. However, any conscience of that these also were all societies with more or less strict rules, that even from today's perspective, "diverse" communities had entrenched standards which when failed to comply with were met with marginalization and exclusion, is completely lacking; it would destroy the fairy tales.
They do not want to acknowledge and appreciate the fact that so-called "minorities" and other marginalized people in "Western" systems receive a legal RIGHT to equality, as the progress that it is, but at best as a "surrogate" for a supposedly inherently "peaceful," "equal," "natural" society, a „merge of equals“ where neither "minorities" nor "majorities" nor individuals are subject to the whims and arbitrary will of "the people" or individual „rulers“.
Rather clearly, their perception/interpretation of „Western society“ is a projection of their own self onto this „society“: they themselves behave like capricious, intolerant, and conformist despots: Women, Gays or Non-binary, for example, enjoy their "support" when they are or appear "disadvantaged," but as soon as women want to achieve something in existing society and assert themselves, they become an „enemy"; as soon as gays want more than just dancing and screwing around in their community at "Pride" events, they are ostracized as "conforming members of hetero society," and so on.
The basic attitude of these people is extremely negative and rejecting; they can only be "happy" and dance at their "multi-ethnic,“ torturedly turgid "colorful" "festivals“ with their like-minded, paid for by state "anti-discrimination officers“.
It follows naturally that Israel/"the Jews" are among those to whom they have little access or a strong dislike, because Jewish culture is fundamentally open and profoundly positive, it can contain strong affirmation and contradiction at the same time, it is „naturally diverse“, as they could never and would never afford to grumble in excessive, destructive "criticism."
It is not "others" who make the "left" into "victims": they themselves make themselves and others into victims; it primarily shapes their existence, and they manically search for further "victims" whom they can "help."
A "Stockholm syndrome" is not needed for this and perpetration of a „victimous“ society can be done without it.
And significant parts of the "Western world" have long been characterized by this completely hollow, worthless attitude of entitlement and "accusation"; figures like Starmer, Sanchez, Obama, and others derive their alleged "legitimacy" and "votes" from these self-created swamps of valueless accusatory attitudes that simply "reject the system“.
Therefore, Starmer & Co. "must" adopt the destructive and hateful attitudes of their "voters" – until the "right" adopts these attitudes and is "more successful" with them, but almost always just as Jew-hating... -
Neither of them wants to, nor is able to, develop a constructive, meaningful, less oppressive alternative: that would be "too strenuous“ for „the masses“, wouldn't bring in any "voter votes," and would, in particular, have to stimulate the capacity for SELF-criticism among "voters," who, however, have long since settled into the comforts that "the state" is supposed to provide them with.
Which is understandable to a certain extent—but not why one should be allowed to insult and despise "the state" while simultaneously expecting all sorts of things from it.
"Leftists" are victims of themselves—and have held entire societies hostage.
As long as lying idiots like Starmer or Mamdani can profit from it, nothing will change.