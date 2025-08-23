The West is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome in its dealings with Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA). The syndrome involves hostages identifying with their captors, parroting their grievances, and excusing their violence.

Once confined to forensic psychology, the syndrome has metastasized into the bloodstream of Western civilization. The West, after decades of self-doubt and cultural masochism, is now identifying with its most dangerous and relentless enemy—Islamists.

Hamas’ massacre on October 7, 2023, was morally unambiguous. Terrorists stormed into Israel, butchered 1,200 people in cold blood, raped women, beheaded men, and slaughtered babies. Proudly, they livestreamed their crimes.

Yet within days, the global conversation had flipped. Western capitals were filled with “pro-Palestinian” marches where chants called for intifada, jihad, and the destruction of Israel. It took the PA almost 18 months to declare that these attacks were wrong.

Almost two years on and Israel is closing in to destroy the remnants of Hamas in Gaza City and hopefully to free the remaining 50 or so hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Hamas has brought misery to Gaza and Israel and should be the focus of the world’s rage. Instead, the streets, parliaments, and media are directing their fury at Israel. Rather than demanding justice for the murdered, activists demanded punishment for the survivors. This is a pathology. Like a hostage who holds the hand that threatens him, the West turned its anger on the victim and sympathy on the aggressor.

The conversation goes like this:

Hamas: “We will murder the Jews and annihilate Israel in the first step towards building a caliphate. The West is next.”

Western countries: “You are vile. We condemn you in the strongest possible terms. How about we peel off a piece of Israel and give it to your people as a state?”

I wish I were writing satire, but sadly I am not. This has happened because Western elites—academics, journalists, bureaucrats—have abandoned belief in their own culture and civilization.

They no longer see the West as a flawed but noble project worth defending. They see it as guilty, oppressive, and colonialist. So, when jihadists attack, the reflex is moral inversion.

Rather than acknowledging that they are facing a colonialist death cult, they think they must have done something wrong themselves and that the jihadists must be justly fighting back. In their private and collective delusions, they consider this to be a sophisticated form of empathy but it is closer to masochism.

The West, in thrall to post-colonial guilt, has trained itself to sympathize with those who wish to destroy it. It recites their talking points and amplifies their propaganda. It treats terrorists as freedom fighters and freedom fighters as terrorists.

This syndrome has a genealogy. After the Second World War, with the memory of Auschwitz still raw, and 80 million people dead from the war, the West recoiled from nationalism and power. It vowed “never again,” but it has spent the decades since the Cold War ended talking itself down to the point that it lacks the confidence to ensure that “never again” means that.

Intellectuals in Paris and London—and Paris is about the only place you can still call yourself an intellectual without being laughed at—told themselves that colonialism was the West’s original sin, like Eve eating the forbidden fruit in the Book of Genesis.

American academics taught generations of students the nonsense that liberal democracy was just a mask for white supremacy. Postmodernism declared truth itself an instrument of oppression.

By the time jihadists struck—first in Munich, then in New York, then in Paris, London, Madrid et al—the West had been conditioned to see itself as the villain. Instead of defending itself and fighting back with clarity, it sought dialogue, apology, and group therapy with its enemy.

They did not ask why Muslims were radicalizing, but what the West had done wrong. It is the mindset of the hostage who believes the bank robber when he says that the police are the real danger.

Nowhere is Stockholm Syndrome more entrenched than in the academy. Figures such Edward Said and his equally confused disciples reframed the entire Middle East not as a clash between democracy and dictatorship, or freedom and fanaticism, or modernity and medievalism, but as a morality play between colonizer and colonized. In this script, Israel is the colonizer, the West its backer, and Palestinians—even Hamas—the noble oppressed.

This is ahistorical, intellectual nonsense and morally obscene.

When Hamas slaughters Jews, the intellectual instinct is to narrate it as an “act of resistance.” When the Israel Defense Forces strike back, the instinct is to narrate it as colonial brutality. The murderer becomes the teacher; the victim becomes the criminal. That is Stockholm Syndrome codified as political theory.

Journalists, too, have absorbed the hostage’s psychology. Hamas knows this, too. It is why it uses Palestinian civilians as shields and why it stages scenes of suffering, inflates casualty numbers, and drags cameras to hospitals, while hiding weapons in the basement.

Western media, instead of resisting this transparent manipulation, embraces it. The BBC will not call Hamas “terrorists.” The New York Times publishes Hamas’ fake numbers as gospel. CNN treats Hamas liars as credible sources.

This is not neutral reporting. It is the voice of the hostage repeating the captor’s story. It is the pathology of identification elevated to editorial policy.

Western politicians are no better. From Washington to Brussels, leaders parrot Hamas’ language about “cycles of violence,” “proportionality,” and “both sides.” They know Hamas started the war and hides behind civilians, yet they cannot say plainly that Hamas is evil, and that Israel is defending itself.

Tellingly, when they do summon the courage to say Hamas is wicked, they still somehow manage to contort Israel’s defense of itself into something wrong.

They issue statements more scornful of Israel than Hamas. It is safer to lecture your ally than confront your enemy. It is the psychology of captivity—siding with the aggressor because the aggressor frightens you.

This is the only explanation, other than outright antisemitism, why countries such as France, the UK, Australia, and Canada, have destroyed their relationships with Israel for a few Muslim votes but no strategic advantage. It is stupid on its own terms, so it requires another explanation.

Yet Stockholm Syndrome is a survival instinct gone awry. The terrorist who spares you today does so only so he can kill you tomorrow. The jihadist who targets Jews today will target Christians, Hindus, and atheists tomorrow. The captor despises his hostage’s weakness, which is why the West is terrified of Islamism, but the reverse is not true.

The West needs to break free of this spell and realize that it is not guilty for existing and that Israel is not guilty of existing and surviving. Jihad is not a critique of the West; it is raw, brutal criminality and zealotry. The West does not need group therapy with its enemies; it needs the courage to defeat them.