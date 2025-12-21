At long last, parts of the West have stumbled—late, blinking, and faintly embarrassed—into the obvious truth that words matter, and not because they are “hurtful,” but because they are clarion calls and instruction manuals for violence.

After two years of indifference to synagogues being turned into fortresses, Jewish schools guarded like embassies, and the horrific massacre of 15 Jews in Sydney last weekend, some governments—such as the UK and some Australian states—have begun banning, or looking into banning, slogans such as “globalize the intifada” and “from the river to the sea.”

I rarely involve myself in free speech arguments. Rather than asking normative, leading questions about what speech is acceptable, I prefer to ask whether allowing something—in this case, chants for violence against other groups—is a good idea. That, for me, is the properly phrased question.

Another reason I avoid free speech debates around Israel and Jewish issues in particular is that they are never conducted in good faith. Those who support genocidal chants against Jews care as much about free speech as I do about Olympic curling, and I come from a place where ice exists only in freezers and where its sole use is to keep beer cold.

Jew-haters love talking about free speech because they know that if they can get the over-educated commentariat class talking about it, that will become the focus rather than the bigger problem of extremism.