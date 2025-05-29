Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Noah Otte
May 29

Outstanding, Nacham! An article that is truth crushed to Earth! The West with the exception of the United States has abandoned Israel in the name of political expediency and catering to the Pro-Palestine Movement and Islamists. Canada, Britain, France, Australia, Spain, and Ireland have all lost their moral compasses. Germany's is even beginning to slip as well. The UN has never been a fan of Israel. The EU has now joined the chorus condemning Israel. The silver lining of all this is that the vast majority of the western public is with Israel all the way. Israel will do what must be done to save their country, wipe out Hamas and rescue the hostages. As to people of Gaza, their suffering is truly heartbreaking, and I wish all the best for them. But they have not been abandoned or neglected by Israel. Israel and the United States created a humanitarian zone and opened an aid distribution center where they can get humanitarian aid. Video the media will never show you has emerged showing Gazans cheering as the aid distribution center officially opened. Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu love them or hate them, were quite smart to do this. How else can one prevent much of it being stolen by Hamas, organized crime families or bands of thieves? Israel's new war strategy is much more aggressive and will be much more effective. The international community may not like it, but it's not their country on the line so who cares?

Keir Starmer is a clown of the highest order and one of the worst PMs in British history, he makes a case for the worst one ever. David Lammy is also a clown and a total fool who has no idea what he's talking about when it comes to the Middle East. Mark Carney in Canada is Justin Trudeau 2.0. He's just as useless, incompetent and corrupt as Trudeau was. Emmanuel Macron continues to make a complete fool of himself. His approval rating is very low; the French people are revolting against him and Marine Le Pen and the National Rally are nipping at he and his parties' heels. Now don't get me wrong, Le Pen and the National Rally are horrendous. They are anti-EU, protectionist, nationalistic, antisemitic, Islamophobic, and xenophobic. But it just goes to show how desperate people in France are to be rid of him. As far as the French government turning its back on Israel, that's nothing new for them. France has a long history of antisemitism. How about when they expelled their entire Jewish population in 1394 by King Charles VI? The 1894 Dreyfus Affair anyone? How about the antisemitism and assistance the Holocaust of the Vichy regime? One could also bring up the antagonism towards Israel by Charles de Gaulle and his government. As to Spain and Ireland, Pedro Sanchez and Simon Harris have no room to talk considering both countries' ugly histories with Jews. Hey Spain! Remember when King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella expelled all your Jews in 1492 and the Inquisition? Hey Ireland! Remember the IRA's alliance with the PLO and when Eamon de Valera sent his condolences to Nazi Germany upon the suicide of Adolf Hitler?

Anthony Albanese needs to quit with all this moral grandstanding. His approval rating has plummeted to minus twenty-one, so I wouldn't be talking if I were him. John Curtin he is not! Do I need to bring up the treatment of the Aboriginal people? or the White Australia Policy? or the long, dark history of antisemitism in the Land Down Under? Antisemitism has skyrocketed across the West with the far-right on the rise and Islamists feely entering and running around the West. Western leaders would do well to learn from world leaders with courage who've stood by Israel like U.S. President Donald Trump and Argentinian President Javier Milei. Israel has green lit the building of 22 new settlements in the Jordan River Valley. Normally, I'd be opposed to the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank as such expansion is a major barrier to peace. But I'm fine with these as they displace no one and are crucial for Israel's national security. The world has no right to complain about them. It's not their national security at stake.

Shelah Horvitz
May 29

You know, the ubiquitous western support of this conflict is really interesting because it shows that the west is still committed to the Final Solution, they just want someone else to do it so their hands are clean and they don't have to face the fact that they're nothing short of diabolical.

3 more comments...

