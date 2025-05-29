Only Israel can be attacked on seven fronts and be considered the aggressor and not the victim.

International pressure on Israel to cease its military offensive against the Hamas terror group and the accompanying antisemitism is counterproductive. Far from making Israel change its policies, it re-enforces the need for a strong, sovereign Jewish state.

Israel exists for many reasons, the most important of which is that Jews - like other peoples - have a right to self-determination in their homeland. Another reason is for Jews to have sanctuary after 2000 years of persecution, a pathology that remains endemic to this day.

The difference between global antisemitism today and in the past is Israel.

It stands up for Jews, speaks for Jews internationally, provides a sanctuary if needed, and has a nuclear-armed defense force, state-of-the-art military equipment, and the world’s most advanced missile defense systems.

To understand how strong Israel is militarily, consider this. Britain, which has just over 68 million people, has 183,00 military members, of which 80,000 are in the army. When Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, Israel, with just 10 million people, had amassed an immense 550,000-person army in just two weeks.

Israel needs this outsized military capability because history shows that Jews cannot rely on others for their defense.

We are seeing this yet again. Countries that recognize Israel and were considered reliable allies just a few years ago, are now making fiery anti-Israel statements - many of which are updated blood libels, so have the unmistakable skunk-spray stench of antisemitism.

They are recognizing, or threatening to recognize, a Palestinian state unilaterally, placing and planning embargoes on defense exports to Israel, halting trade deals and talks, and in some cases imposing sanctions.

There is nothing like having good friends, and having the likes of Britain, Spain, France, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and others on your side is nothing like having good friends.

These leaders must know from the out-of-control antisemitism in their countries that there are real consequences to their rhetoric and actions.

Share

A 2024 survey from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Ipsos showed that 46% of people across 103 countries harbor antisemitic attitudes. Deplorably, 20% of respondents were unaware of the Holocaust, while only 48% acknowledged its historical accuracy.

It is not that these leaders cannot criticize Israel - all nations are legitimate targets for fair criticism - but it is that they willfully tell lies to delegitimize Israel and dehumanize Jews. They are also tellingly silent on the world’s other conflicts in which Jews are not involved. That is not a coincidence; it is Jew hatred.



For 20 months, world leaders and foreign ministers, the United Nations (UN), non-governmental organizations, the media, and the punter on the street have repeated confirmable lies that Israel is committing genocide, starving Palestinians, targeting children, and other horrors. These are just Palestinian blood libels being repeated verbatim.



Time and again these allegations have been shown to be lies, yet none of these leaders retract their claims like a decent human being would. Rather, they have kept repeating the lies like Hamas ventriloquist dummies.



This is partly a political calculation. Having stupidly allowed many Islamists into their countries, these leaders are now chasing the Jihadist vote as though this was a normal thing to do.



Another reason is that these politicians usually lead progressive governments that think Israel - amazingly, given it has been attacked on seven fronts - is somehow the aggressor.

The technical term for these people is morons.



It is natural for politicians to care about votes, but spreading blood libels and whipping up violent antisemitism to win votes is an act of unadulterated evil.

These leaders are dreadful, morally defunct people. I would not be surprised if their children changed their family names in shame.



They are also not too bright. They do not get that the more they threaten Israel, the more important a strong, sovereign Israel becomes to Jews. Or worse, they understand perfectly well and do it anyway.



If countries are not going to help Israel defend itself against barbarism, and even make it harder for it to do so itself, of course Israel will dig in, ignore its critics, and do what is necessary to survive.

It is madness that so many Western leaders, by demanding an immediate ceasefire, are advocating a policy that would mean Israel loses the war.

That would enable Hamas to survive, regroup, and attack Israel again in a few years for round 2,648 of this conflict. It is a recipe for perpetual war, the brunt of which Western leaders and citizens will not bear.

This position is positively Mephistophelian, given that Israel is fighting an existential war against an enemy that not only wants to defeat it in combat, but whose stated aim is to kill all Jews.

Imagine wanting a country to lose a war the result of which would be the genocide of a people. That is a position that would make the Nazis proud.

These leaders are seriously sick puppies. I recommend they see a neurologist. They may be suffering damage to their brain’s Ventromedial Prefrontal Cortex, which can hinder moral functioning.

Alternatively, they may be quotidian Jew-hating psychopaths, who are overrepresented in senior positions. It is obviously the, latter and it is chimerical to conclude otherwise.

Here is a non-exhaustive rundown of the guilty Western parties.

The European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrel, whose term has just ended, is one of the great antisemites of his generation. I guess one has to be known for something. He accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war - a lie that is back and will not die no matter how many times it is disproven.

The European Jewish Congress rightly warned that Borrell’s comments fueled antisemitism across Europe. Some 96 percent of Jews across 13 EU countries report experiencing antisemitism in their daily lives, with 76% admitting to hiding their Jewish identity due to safety concerns, according to the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is a Borrel-class antisemite and that rare breed of person without a single redeeming feature. He said the October 7, 2023, pogrom did not happen in a vacuum. He was as slow as a Costa Rican sloth to recognize Hamas’ live-streamed video as proof of it using rape as a weapon of war, and he has spread the genocide and starvation lies at almost every opportunity.

Unforgivably, under Guterres’ watch, the UN Relief and Works agency, its Palestinian refugee agency, became a terrorist organization indistinguishable from Hamas with members participating in the October 7 massacre.

In October 2024, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared Guterres persona non grata, effectively banning him from entering Israel. Guterres should be indicted, tried, and imprisoned.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, meanwhile, has just called for the EU-Israel trade agreement to be revised, citing Israeli actions in Gaza and suggesting Israel should be sanctioned like Russia.

Quite how he equates Russia, which is the aggressor in its war with Ukraine, with Israel, which was the victim of an attack, is something that makes sense only in Albares’ hollow mind.

Spain, of course, has imbibed all of the Catholic Church’s antisemitic beliefs, so we should expect nothing less.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has harshly criticized Israel, calling its blockade of Gaza “outrageous” and “completely unacceptable.” He said little about Hamas’ deliberate targeting of civilians or use of human shields, which shows he is copacetic with that and has a double standard when it comes to Israel.

Imposing a double standard on Israel, along with delegitimization and demonization - the classic three Ds - is a hallmark of antisemitism. It is even the US State Department’s working definition of the term.

According to the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), there were 2,062 antisemitic incidents between October 2023 and September 2024—a 316% increase from the 495 incidents reported the previous year. Physical assaults rose from 11 to 65, marking a 491% surge.

In Britain, Far-Left Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has suspended free trade negotiations with Israel and imposed sanctions on “extremist” Jewish settlers in Judea and Samaria. How Starmer concluded that these settlers were more extreme and violent than the Iran-backed Caliphate-seeking Hamas is a mystery as profound as anything in the cosmos.

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy called Israeli’s 11-week blockade of Gaza “cruel and indefensible,” despite Israel having allowed in six months of supplies during the one-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that ended in March.

It is unsurprising that Britain in 2024 suffered its second worst year for antisemitism, with more than 3,500 incidents recorded. Jewish university students report being attacked, harassed, or subjected to antisemitic rhetoric on campuses.

Thousands of demonstrators, many carrying treasonous messages against the UK as well as against Israel, have turned London’s streets and those in its northern cities into no-go zones for Jews and others who value their sanity.

Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney (and his useless predecessor Justin Trudeau), has likewise been a stern critic of Israel.

When not clubbing baby seals, Canadians like to attack Jews. In 2024 there was a 970% increase in antisemitic incidents.

France, which surrendered to the Nazis in just six weeks in World War Two and then helped them round up Jews for extermination, has sought to appease its large radical Islamist population by accusing Israel of being colonialist.

Besides the claim being absurd, French President Emmanuel Macron seems unaware that France is still a colonial power. It has 13 territories outside of Europe, a remnant of France’s second-rate empire and a blight on the values that France claims to hold dearly but does not.

Macron continues to bash Israel and has proposed recognizing a Palestinian state unilaterally, banned certain military exports to Israel, and lied about the Jewish state committing genocide and imposing starvation on Gaza.

Unsurprisingly, France has Europe’s worst antisemitism problem.

Ireland has also been particularly hostile and is another country that inherited the Vatican’s centuries of Jew-hating lies.

Under President Simon Harris, Ireland has become the first EU country to advance legislation to ban trade with Israeli businesses operating in Judea and Samaria.

This shows his blistering ignorance. Israel and Judea and Samaria are so economically interdependent that any such bans and boycotts harm the Palestinians economically and rob many of their livelihood. He is obviously unaware that besides settler conflict, there are more than 50 factories in Judea and Samaria where Jews and Palestinians work side-by-side.

For a policy designed to harm Israel and support the Palestinians, it misses its target like a chimpanzee shooting a bow and arrow.

This brings us to the unusual case of Germany. Germany has a large Islamist population, but it is also a staunch Israeli ally and is required by law to support the Jewish people. This is to atone for the Holocaust.

However, things in Germany are changing. After more than six decades of Far-Right parties being toxic, the Alternative for Germany Party (AdD) is now the second-biggest in the German Parliament. This party are old-style 1930s Nazis.

In such circumstances, Germany saying that it too may take action against Israel is to be expected.

Between resurgent Nazis and Islamist lunatics, it is not a shock that the Federal Association of Research and Information Centers on Antisemitism documented 4,782 antisemitic incidents nationwide last year.

In the US, which is by far Israel’s strongest ally, antisemitism has surged, too. The Anti-Defamation League has recorded a record 8,800 antisemitic incidents in 2023, the highest ever recorded.

While Israel cares about this criticism, and is mounting a diplomatic offensive in the face of these blood libels and betrayals, it does not care enough to change its policies.

Western leaders fail to understand their irrelevance. Israelis are too busy hiding in bomb shelters, fighting a war, and trying to get back hostages about which the West does not care.

They also underestimate Israel’s policy tools to hit back. Israel has just approved 22 new settlements along the Jordan Valley border in northern Samaria. It marks the rebuilding of settlements in previously evacuated areas. These settlements will not displace anyone, but they will make Israel more secure. Facts on the ground will always Trump politicians’ statements.

In response to the EU talking about rewarding Hamas terror by recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel has warned that if the EU does so, Israel will annex Area C of Judea and Samaria, which it administers, and make the point moot.

Frankly, Israel should have done this long ago and driven the Jihadists out, rather than negotiating pointlessly with the Islamist psychopaths that pass as the Palestinian leadership.

For Israel, this war is about more than self defense and changing the regional balance of power. It is about deterrence. As Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurian said:

“Let me first tell you one thing: It doesn't matter what the world says about Israel; it doesn't matter what they say about us anywhere else. The only thing that matters is that we can exist here on the land of our forefathers. And unless we show the Arabs that there is a high price to pay for murdering Jews, we won't survive.”

Israel is rightly attaching a high price for Jewish blood.

That is something no other country will do and why Western condemnation of Israel re-enforces the need for Israel to be strong, and act strongly, and not depend on flaky declining Western states and their counterproductive policies.

Put simply, do not mess with the Jews. It is a very bad idea.

Israel’s military strength and success do not mean the Jewish state and the Diaspora no longer face existential threats.

Iran retains ambitions to develop nuclear weapons. It will pursue this goal in the medium- and long-term whether the Islamic Republic reaches a deal with the US, or Israel bombs its nuclear sites. Islamists think in decades and centuries.

The West may not know what the word “existential” means. Perhaps the words of another former Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir, can help them understand. She said:

“We have always said that in our war with the Arabs we had a secret weapon — no alternative. The Egyptians could run to Egypt, the Syrians into Syria. The only place we could run was into the sea, and before we did that we might as well fight.”

Diaspora Jews are also facing rising violence such as murders, beatings, attacks on shops, boycotts, arson attacks, and whatever else the depraved antisemitic mind can dream up and Western authorities can ignore.

The more Western leaders stoke antisemitism and condemn Israel with lies, the more important it becomes for Israel to become a source of confidence; and psychological and spiritual strength for the Jewish people.

Israel is more than a country; it is the beating heart of modern Jewish life. From Hebrew being the mother tongue of a nation again after 2,000 years, to Israel’s world-beating technology companies, its entrepreneurial start-up culture, and unmatched resilience, Israel must stand tall and not yield to antisemitic Western leaders.