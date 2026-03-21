Every few weeks the same ritual repeats itself. A synagogue is attacked. Jewish students are harassed. Demonstrations calling for Israel’s destruction fill Western streets.

Political leaders respond immediately. They condemn antisemitism and “all forms of hatred,” promise vigilance, and vow that racism and bigotry will never be tolerated.

Then the conversation shifts. The explanations turn abstract. The perpetrators vanish behind euphemism. The hatred is condemned. The ideology that produces it is not named.

This is the modern West’s moral failure.

The problem is not indifference. Antisemitism is widely condemned—even as it becomes all too common again. The problem is that the West has constructed a version of antisemitism that is safe to oppose: the antisemitism of the past, not the one that threatens Jews today.

The antisemitism Western institutions are comfortable confronting is the antisemitism of dead Europeans—Nazis, fascists, defeated regimes. It is twentieth-century antisemitism, safely buried in museums and memorials.

That antisemitism can be condemned endlessly because it costs nothing.

Today’s antisemitism, especially the kind embedded in modern Islamist ideology, is different. It is treated as too dangerous to confront.

For two decades, Western political culture has run on a simple moral framework: power flows one way, oppression the other. Western societies are cast as the primary source of injustice. Politics is tasked with restraining that power and protecting designated victims.

Within this framework, Muslim communities in Europe and North America are placed firmly on the protected side. They are treated as minorities who must be defended from prejudice.

This assumption has some truth. Muslims in Western societies have often faced hostility and suspicion.

Yet it has also created a blind spot.

Once a group is defined primarily as a victim, it becomes difficult to acknowledge that destructive ideologies may also exist within it.

Islamism exploits that blind spot.

Islamism seeks to tear down existing societies—Western and Muslim—and rebuild them under religious absolutism. Like every revolutionary ideology, it requires enemies. From its earliest formulations, it has found one in the Jews. Antisemitism is foundational to Islamism.

Jewish sovereignty in Israel contradicts the Islamist view of history, in which lands once ruled by Muslims must remain so. Israel’s existence is, to Islamism, a civilizational humiliation.

This is why anti-Jewish rhetoric appears so consistently across Islamist movements—in propaganda, sermons, school curricula, and political speeches. It appears in conspiracy theories about Jewish control and in apocalyptic language about destroying Israel.

Yet Western political discourse almost never addresses this directly.

Instead, it performs a series of evasions. In Europe, antisemitism is blamed on the Far Right. On campuses, on anti-colonial activism. In immigrant communities, on marginalization.

These explanations contain truth, but only a small fraction of it. The refusal to discuss Islamist antisemitism reveals a deeper fear of confronting Islamism itself.

That confrontation raises questions Western elites prefer to avoid. It means acknowledging that some of the most aggressive forms of antisemitism in modern Europe originate not from dying nationalist movements, but from ideological currents within immigrant communities.

It means admitting that multiculturalism has, at times, imported conflicts and hatreds into Western societies—and tolerated values incompatible with liberalism.

It means recognizing the obvious fact that the Israel-Palestinian conflict is not simply territorial. It is part of a broader ideological struggle within the Islamic world over modernity, sovereignty, and religious authority.

These conclusions disrupt the moral story the West tells about itself.

So the easier path is chosen.

Governments host conferences on combating antisemitism while allowing rallies where demonstrators openly praise groups like Hamas and call for Israel’s destruction.

Universities issue statements about Jewish inclusion while tolerating movements that treat Zionism as uniquely illegitimate.

Media organizations produce documentaries about hatred while avoiding the networks that actively promote anti-Jewish propaganda across parts of the Middle East and Europe.

This is moral cowardice.

Any strategy that ignores antisemitism’s most powerful engine—Islamism—will fail.

Condemnation alone has never contained antisemitism, only confronting the ideologies that sustain it has ever had any success taming it.

In the nineteenth century, that meant confronting racial nationalism. In the twentieth, fascism. In the twenty-first, it increasingly means confronting Islamism.

None of this requires hostility toward Muslims as individuals or communities. Yet refusing to acknowledge Islamist antisemitism in the name of protecting Muslims protects no one. It shields the ideologies that exploit them.

The tragedy of modern Western politics is that it has confused tolerance with denial. Tolerance distinguishes between individuals and ideas. Denial refuses to see the ideas at all.

By refusing to confront Islamist antisemitism, Western institutions have created a climate in which Jews are told their fears are exaggerated—even as attacks rise.

A society that cannot name the source of hatred cannot stop it. It can only watch it grow.

Until Western societies say this openly, their campaign against antisemitism will remain a performance—one that avoids the ideology it most needs to confront.