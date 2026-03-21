Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Delbert Bryant's avatar
Delbert Bryant
1h

Speaking of euphemism, why not just call Jew hatred Jew hatred , and not 'antisemitism'?

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