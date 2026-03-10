If there is one thing that Israel’s and America’s war against Iran has clarified it is the Western political class’ astonishing intellectual hollowness.

Looking at the twaddle coming out of Western leaders’ mouths, it is clear who is still in touch with reality and who is living inside the diplomatic equivalent of a mindfulness retreat.

While Israeli and American forces are smashing Iran’s nuclear sites, missile batteries and command structures, many Western leaders have responded with the modern foreign policy establishment’s most lethal weapons: statements, communiqués, and the word de-escalation deployed with a Tourettes-like tic.

Reading the rhetoric emanating from European capitals and do-gooder international organizations, one might easily overlook the fact that is a war against a deranged Islamist revolutionary regime seeking weapons of mass destruction.

In fact, one might even imagine that it is just a regrettable misunderstanding between neighbors who simply need a quiet room and a mediator.

Let us examine some of these contributions to the literary genre of geopolitical nonsense.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is looking more like Gollum with each day he is in office, helpfully urged “all parties to step back from the brink” and return to diplomacy.

What brink? The war has already begun. The diplomacy was the brink. It is like he has spewed so many cliches and banal statements that he has forgotten that words have meanings.

He also seems lost about this war’s cause, which is that Tehran has spent 45 years pursuing nuclear weapons and built a vast ballistic missile arsenal, funded genocidal proxy militias such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, and openly declared its intention to destroy Israel.

He speaks as though Tehran’s leadership awoke one morning, built a nuclear program, launched a regional war, and simply forgot that diplomacy was an option.

Fortunately, Downing Street has now reminded them.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s meditation was no more inspiring. He said, “No one can think that the questions of Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic activity, and regional destabilization will be settled by strikes alone.”

Wrong. I believe exactly that. His claim is as wrong as it is witless.

Macron belongs to the European diplomatic tradition of treating negotiations not as a diplomatic tool but as a sacrament.

If negotiations fail, the solution is more negotiations.

If authoritarian regimes exploit negotiations to buy time to keep building their nuclear infrastructure, the solution remains—heroically—more negotiations.

How can it be that France, the only country where one can still call themselves an intellectual with a straight face, produces such a mediocre intelligentsia?

Next up is Annalena Baerbock, President of the United Nations General Assembly and former German Foreign Minister, who said that “all sides must act with restraint and prevent further escalation.”

Yep, that is what she said.

Phew. I feel so much better now.

On a plus note she appears well suited to her role at the UN where speaking gibberish is not only encouraged, but mandatory. It is not lovely when a new job works out for someone?

Not be outdone in the banality Olympics, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for “maximum restraint and a return to diplomacy.”

In other words, she wants to return to a strategy that has failed for 45 years. Even a lowly scribe like me can see that is mind-numbingly stupid. It is called never learning.

To give credit, Brussels does have the most remarkable institutional reflex of using the word restraint whenever confronted with a crisis involving violence, ideology, and power.

It might sound like a good idea but showing restraint is not a strategy or a policy. It is more like what in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy we call that an automatic thought. Think of it as a verbal reflex, like a doctor tapping a patient’s knee with a rubber hammer.

Urging restraint in conflicts involving revolutionary regimes can work only when both sides possess restraint.

The Islamic Republic has spent four decades demonstrating that it does not.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned that the conflict risked “spiraling escalation” and called for diplomacy.

I was quite terrified until I realized I had no idea what he was talking about, much like Lammy himself. What does spiraling escalation mean? Is it different to a non-spiraling escalation? Or other kinds of escalations? If so, how?

I am so confused. I am just staring at my screen and blinking slowly like a dromedary with three eyelids.

What Lammy notably does not acknowledge is that escalation did not begin with the strikes against Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. It began when Tehran built those capabilities, when it armed Hezbollah with tens of thousands of rockets aimed at Israel and bankrolled militias across Iraq and Syria.

Cause and effect. It is amazing stuff. I have contacted Lammy’s people and asked them to look into it.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also said she was “concerned that the conflict is spreading so much.”

This, of course, got the immediate attention of Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and whichever zealot is running what is left of Iran these days. Oh no, it did not, because they have no idea who she is, only that she is very concerned because she says so every other day.

Shrimp-brained UN Secretary-General António Guterres naturally made a fool of himself by declaring “I condemn today’s military escalation… I call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation.”

The feckless UN — and I apologize for the tautology — has perfected a distinctive diplomatic genre: the expression of concern. Everything is condemned, concerning, and must de-escalate.

If a meteor were hurtling toward Earth, the UN would issue a statement urging both the planet and the meteor to exercise restraint.

Concern, unfortunately, is not a strategic instrument.

Missiles are.

The UN’s human rights chief Volker Türk chimed in with the following philosophical insight: “Bombs and missiles are not the way to resolve differences.”

This is among the least historically literate sentences ever uttered.

Bombs and missiles have resolved quite a number of differences.

They resolved the difference between Nazi Germany and the Allied powers, between Imperial Japan and the US, and between Saddam Hussein’s army and the coalition that expelled it from Kuwait.

War is terrible, but pretending it has never settled strategic disputes is just moronic.

As I am a strict empiricist, if I ever find myself in the same room as Turk, I shall show him how force can resolve differences by stabbing him in the eye with a 2B pencil. Do not use the HB ones; they break easily. Or so I am told. It is certainly a testable hypothesis, and falsifiable, too, for any eager Popperians out there.

The most revealing aspect of Western reactions to the war is linguistic. Certain words appear repeatedly, such as restraint, de-escalation, dialogue, concern, stability.

These words are diplomatic sedatives. They calm domestic audiences while carefully avoiding any acknowledgment of the underlying reality.

The Islamic Republic, meanwhile, has been operating according to a rather different vocabulary: power, ballistic missiles, militias, nuclear capability, and regional domination.

One side speaks in communiqués. The other side speaks in uranium enrichment levels.

Equally striking is what these statements avoid saying. Western leaders appear profoundly uncomfortable acknowledging that some regimes are simply enemies and, in some cases, demented ones.

Instead, diplomatic language transforms hostile actions into neutral abstractions. Iran does not pursue regional domination. It engages in destabilizing activities. Its militias are not instruments of expansion. They are non-state actors. Its nuclear program is not a strategic threat. It is a concern.

Diplomatic language has become a moral fog machine into which reality disappears.

While Western politicians compose sentences about restraint, Israel and the US are busy doing the real-world work of reshaping the Middle East and making the world safer.

There is something eerily familiar about the language now emanating from Western capitals. It smells like the appeasement policies of 1930s Europe towards a revolutionary and rearming Nazi Germany.

The analogy is not perfect. History does repeats itself with theatrical precision but the rhetorical pattern is unmistakable.