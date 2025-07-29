The West treats Hamas like a drug addict it cannot bear to confront. It gives it cash, makes excuses for its violence, blames everyone but the addict, and then wonders why the overdoses keep coming. It is complicity and enablement.

You cannot defeat Hamas while feeding it. You cannot condemn terrorism while subsidizing it. You also cannot defeat an ideology while laundering its propaganda through every media outlet and diplomatic channel in the West.

Yet, this is exactly what Western governments are doing, and it is a major reason why Israel’s war against the vile Hamas terror group is still raging after 21 months.

Hamas is surviving on the West’s weakness, and the international community’s refusal to let Israel win the peace by winning the war decisively.

It is surviving because every time Hamas engineers a humanitarian crisis - as they have done again with Gaza’s latest so-called famine - the West amplifies the lie, blames the victims, and demands restraint from Israel, as though it was somehow the aggressor.

The United Nations’ (UN) complicity in this is egregious. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is nothing more than Hamas’ logistics arm. The UN and Hamas, smarting about Israel banning UNRWA and bringing in the private Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) to distribute aid in the strip, have cynically and cruelly engineered this humanitarian crisis in retaliation.

The UN had thousands of food trucks waiting to enter Gaza and refused to go in, claiming it was unsafe because Hamas would attack them and steal the aid. It then blamed Israel for this, as though it was responsible for Hamas’ actions.

Yet, Hamas has been looting aid trucks since the war began and that never stopped the UN delivering aid before. Their recent refusal was solely to engineer this humanitarian crisis to smear Israel.

It is not a coincidence that a sophisticated propaganda campaign warning that Gazans faced imminent starvation accompanied the UN’s refusal to send in its aid trucks. You can spot the propaganda campaign from the way the talk of starvation came out of nowhere to dominate the news cycle. The international news media lapped up the lies and fake images with their usual credulity and collusion.