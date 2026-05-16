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In what must be the most insane policy in the competitive field of crazy government policies, Western governments simultaneously condemn Islamist extremism while funding the ideological ecosystem that produces it.

The West insists it is fighting Islamist extremism. Presidents declare it from podiums, prime ministers repeat it after attacks, intelligence chiefs warn about radicalization, and universities hold conferences on it. Entire bureaucracies have been built around the language of combating jihadism.

Britain alone now spends more than £1 billion annually on counterterror policing, surveillance, deradicalization programs, intelligence expansion, and domestic security infrastructure. France has spent billions more after waves of Islamist attacks. Across Europe, governments now spend enormous sums managing the consequences of radicalization while continuing to subsidize the ideological ecosystems that incubate it.

The most annoying are the unkempt students who shake a tin in my face near public transport to get me to donate to “the Gaza cause.” I know the money goes straight to terrorists. I tell them I would rather buy shares in Elbit Systems, yet the joke is wasted on them.

This simultaneous denunciation and subsidization of Islamist movements and the broader networks that incubate them is one of Western civilization’s strangest rituals. Europe and parts of the Anglosphere now operate like a man who hires an exterminator while breeding rats in the basement.

Governments across Europe have spent decades pouring public money into organizations tied to Islamist activism under the dubious banners of multiculturalism, anti-racism, refugee assistance, community cohesion, development work, and religious outreach. The money moves through charities, NGOs, educational initiatives, cultural organizations, interfaith programs, student groups, and international aid mechanisms and ultimately as shekels in terrorists’ pockets in Gaza.

The European Union alone allocated roughly €1.2 billion in assistance to the Palestinians between 2021 and 2024 while Hamas was the dominant force inside Gaza’s political and administrative ecosystem. Western officials speak as though money enters a vacuum. It does not. In ideological systems, every euro is political oxygen.

Sometimes the recipients openly support Islamist positions, such as Hamas, yet often they just create the ideological atmosphere in which Islamism thrives. The distinction matters less than the font Western NGOs use in their annual reports.

Extremism rarely emerges fully formed. Suicide bombers do not crawl out of caves quoting Sayyid Qutb as their first words. Ideological ecosystems matter. Narratives and moral conditioning matter. A civilization either creates antibodies against extremism or it creates a climate in which extremism can normalize itself.

The West increasingly funds the latter.

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Part of the problem is that Western elites cannot distinguish between Islam and Islamism without descending into complete moral paralysis. Terrified of appearing prejudiced, they often treat even the discussion of Islamist ideology as suspect. The result is a lowering of standards in which organizations that would once have been recognized as sectarian extremists without question are treated as legitimate “community partners.”

This happens because modern Western institutions no longer use civilizational values to evaluate movements. They use therapeutic grievance language instead.

If a group can present itself as marginalized, colonized, excluded, traumatized, or oppressed, large sections of the Western political class lose the ability to examine what that group actually believes.

This is how organizations with reactionary, theocratic, antisemitic, misogynistic, or openly Islamist tendencies end up receiving public legitimacy. They are processed through the ideological machine of victimhood and emerge morally laundered.

The phenomenon becomes especially absurd after terror attacks.

After every Islamist atrocity, Western governments perform the same choreography. There are speeches about resilience. Vigils with candles. Slogans about unity. Security crackdowns. Intelligence reviews. Panel discussions featuring people whose previous contribution to public life was explaining why concerns about Islamism were exaggerated.

Then, quietly, the subsidies continue as though nothing has happened and the terror attacks were just a bad dream.

The same activist ecosystems that promote sectarian identity politics, cultivate hostility toward Western liberal norms, excuse Islamist movements as “anti-colonial resistance,” or normalize antisemitic rhetoric continue receiving invitations, grants, institutional partnerships, and political access.

The West has become skilled at fighting the symptoms of Islamism while financing the conditions that favor Islamism’s spread.

It is partly conceptual confusion. Western elites imagine extremism as something that appears suddenly and irrationally, like lightning. They fail to understand that radicalization is usually social, ideological, and incremental. It emerges through networks of moral permission.

A young man rarely moves directly from ordinary life to terrorism. There is usually a staircase. On one floor he learns that Muslims are perpetual global victims. On another he learns Western societies are irredeemably racist and corrupt. On another he absorbs conspiratorial antisemitism disguised as anti-Zionism. On another he is taught that liberal democratic values are spiritually hollow. By the time he reaches overt extremism, the moral architecture has been built.

The West keeps funding parts of that staircase.

The same blindness appears in foreign aid policy. Western governments routinely send enormous sums into regions where Islamist groups dominate civil society structures, education systems, religious institutions, and local governance networks. Officials speak as though money exists in a political vacuum, as though resources transferred into deeply ideological environments will somehow remain ideologically neutral.

They do not.

Money, legitimacy, and infrastructure are power. Every subsidy alters a society’s balance of influence.

Yet Western policymakers often behave like development technocrats trapped inside a spreadsheet. If the funding category says “humanitarian,” they detach it from political consequences. This allows governments to convince themselves they are supporting civilians while large portions of the surrounding ideological ecosystem remain jihadist and deeply hostile to liberal democratic civilization.

If donors give money to Hamas to fund a job as a security guard, a role that comes with a Kalashnikov, that ends up on the spreadsheet as successful.

For years, Qatar transferred an estimated $1.8 billion into Gaza with the tacit approval of multiple Western and regional actors, supposedly to preserve “stability.” The result was not moderation. It was October 7.

UNRWA, the United Nations’ Palestinian refugees agency that was complicity in the October 7 pogrom, ran budgets that ran into the billions despite being at the center of more scandals than a rock’n’roll drummer.

The result is a recurring cycle in which Western taxpayers finance movements whose values are fundamentally opposed to the very societies providing the money.

Then come the inevitable inquiries after attacks, which are a study in perfect madness.

Officials ask why radicalization continues as if it were some great philosophical mystery. Think tanks commission reports. Experts appear on television speaking in dense bureaucratic dialect about “drivers of violent extremism.” Entire forests die so analysts can print papers explaining phenomena obvious to anyone not professionally invested in avoiding clarity.

The awkward truth is that Western institutions lack the moral confidence to confront ideological extremism honestly. They are frightened of their own judgment.

They have been trained to view strong moral distinctions suspiciously. To condemn an ideology too directly risks sounding “essentialist.” To defend Western civilization too unapologetically risks sounding “reactionary.” To notice recurring ideological patterns risks sounding bigoted.

So the discussion becomes evasive, euphemistic, and cowardly. The whole thing makes me want to puke into an industrial-sized pail. Antisemitism becomes “community tensions.” Sectarian intimidation becomes “social cohesion challenges.” Calls for religious supremacy become “identity-based grievances.”

This refusal to speak plainly creates a vacuum that Islamists exploit expertly. Unlike Western bureaucracies, Islamist movements know exactly what they believe, what they want, and how power functions. They understand institutions, demographics, and narrative warfare. Most importantly, they understand that Western elites are psychologically vulnerable to accusations of intolerance.

Pinpointing this Western vulnerability is one of Islamism’s greatest strategic successes. When governments empower Islamist-adjacent organizations as “representatives” of Muslim communities, they often sideline liberal, secular, reformist, anti-Islamist Muslims. Western states end up strengthening the loudest and most ideological factions while marginalizing those who share democratic values.

Then they congratulate themselves for being inclusive.

There is also a deeper civilizational pathology: the West increasingly struggles to believe in itself. A civilization uncertain of its own values cannot defend them coherently.

Western elites often speak about democracy, pluralism, free expression, secularism, and women’s rights as procedural abstractions rather than civilizational achievements won at great cost and deserving of defense as such. This produces bizarre spectacles in which governments vigorously police minor social infractions while tolerating openly illiberal sectarian movements so long as those movements speak the language of victimhood.

The hierarchy is revealing. A comedian making an offensive joke may provoke a national scandal. An Islamist preacher advocating murderous theocratic ideas receives police protection and invitations to dialogues.

The problem is far worse than hypocrisy. The West is so disoriented that it often treats its own civilizational values as more dangerous than movements openly hostile to those values.

This madness cannot continue indefinitely.

Civilizations survive when they can distinguish allies from adversaries, liberalism from illiberalism, integration from separatism, and tolerance from surrender. They decline when they cannot make distinctions at all.

Right now, much of the West is trying to fight extremism while subsidizing the ideological conditions that nourish it. Reality must eventually intrude. The only question is how much damage must accumulate before Western governments realize that funding ideological ecosystems hostile to liberal civilization is not anti-extremism.

It is just extremism with paperwork.