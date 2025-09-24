The Western world does not care about Palestinian deaths. It is Jewish strength that perturbs it. This is the unspoken truth running beneath every headline, every UN resolution, every sanctimonious speech, and Western states’ appalling decision to recognize a non-existent and never-to-exist Palestinian state.

This is what explains the lack of outcry over hundreds of thousands of Syrians being slaughtered in their civil war, over Muslims being herded into Chinese camps, and Yemen descending into famine and mass slaughter. There were no condemnations, no raging op-eds, and no mass rallies in London, Paris, and New York for any of these.

Yet the moment Israel defends itself against a barbarous attack, every casualty is front-page news and every strike an atrocity. No attempt is made to hide the double standard.

It is because the one thing the West finds intolerable, it is Jews who refuse to die quietly.

For centuries, Jews were passive victims in European history. They were beaten, exiled, ghettoized, converted, and massacred. When the pogroms came, Jews fled. When the mobs came, Jews hid. When the orders came, Jews obeyed.

This West was very comfortable with Jews as weak victims who served as moral ornaments for the Western conscience.

Then came 1948, and the recreation of the State of Israel. Suddenly, Jews carried rifles, drove tanks, flew fighter jets, and absolutely rinsed invading Arab armies.

For the first time in two millennia, Jews declared never again and not anymore. Never again is not a Jewish plea the world: it is a statement of intent.

Jews not only had their country back and their beloved and mighty Torah in hand, but they rose as a proud Middle Eastern people, not an exiled minority in Europe. This disturbed the Western world’s entire psychology.

For the West, a weak Jew is a morality play that flatters Western conscience; a strong Jew is a problematic one that exposes Western hypocrisy; rupturing its psyche.