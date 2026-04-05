Tel Aviv at sundown.

Israel occupies an unusual place in global discourse. It is scrutinized, criticized, and debated with a forensic intensity rarely applied to any country of comparable size, power, or strategic importance.

The scrutiny extends beyond policy. Israel’s very existence is treated as a subject for debate in a way that would be unthinkable for any other modern state.

This is striking because, when placed in historical context, Israel looks remarkably familiar.

The creation of Israel is often presented as uniquely complicated, unusually controversial, and morally troubling. Yet the formation of Israel closely resembles the birth of many twentieth-century states.

The period between the end of the First World War and the aftermath of the Second witnessed the collapse of Europe’s great empires and the emergence of new countries across multiple continents. These transitions were rarely orderly. Borders were improvised. Populations were mixed. Violence was common. Political arrangements were fragile.

The collapse of the Ottoman Empire alone produced Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Israel, alongside new Balkan states in Europe. These countries did not emerge from carefully negotiated national consensus. They emerged from imperial retreat and diplomatic improvisation.

Their borders reflected administrative decisions and strategic considerations more than coherent national identities. Sectarian divisions, ethnic tensions, and competing claims were embedded into their foundations.

This was not unusual. It was how the modern world was formed.

Elsewhere, the collapse of European empires produced similar outcomes. When Britain withdrew from India in 1947, partition followed rapidly. Borders were drawn under intense time pressure. The consequences were catastrophic. Millions were displaced. Violence erupted on a vast scale. The dispute over Kashmir emerged almost immediately and continues to shape regional politics decades later.

India and Pakistan’s legitimacy is not questioned because of the violence surrounding their creation. Their turbulent birth is treated as part of a messy historical moment.

Israel emerged within that same moment. Its creation involved conflict, displacement, and contested borders, features shared by many states born from imperial collapse. Yet Israel’s origins are often treated as uniquely disqualifying.

This selective interpretation becomes even harder to sustain when examining other twentieth-century examples. Algeria gained independence after a brutal war with France. Bangladesh emerged through violent separation from Pakistan, itself created through partition from India. The breakup of Yugoslavia produced new states amid ethnic conflict, displacement, and war. Eritrea separated from Ethiopia after decades of fighting.

These countries are now treated as normal members of the international community. Their violent births did not permanently mark them as anomalies.

Israel’s history is interpreted differently.