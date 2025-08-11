Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza is not a good one. It will cost lives, bleed resources, test morale, and place thousands of young Israelis in danger. Yet, it is still probably Israel’s best bad option.

There are no utopias in Middle Eastern politics, and even good policy options are rare. It is all about trade-offs.

The Israel-Hamas War is not a university seminar where pimply lefties can workshop “solutions” over fair-trade coffee. It is a place where the good options cost lives now, and the bad ones cost more lives for generations to come.

Israel’s experiment of withdrawing from Gaza in 2005, which included dismantling Jewish settlements and handing the territory over to the Palestinian Authority (PA), was supposed to bring peace. Instead, it brought Hamas rockets, tunnels, and finally, the October 7 pogrom.

For Israel to leave Gaza now without having accomplished its war goals of destroying Hamas and freeing all of its hostages, would be an even bigger mistake.

The international community, which is catch-all term for Western and Arab states whose leaders live in loop loop la la land, thinks that if Israel stopped fighting, Hamas would release the remaining Israeli hostages, and surrender power. It imagines Hamas will simply hand over Gaza’s keys to the PA, so that it can run Gaza with corruption and ineptitude it has shown in Ramallah. If that were a book plot, it would sit on the bookshop’s fantasy shelves.

Since Hamas’ butchery on October 7, 2023 - when it slaughtered 1200 people and took 251 hostage - Israel’s critics have expressed endless outrage at Israel for defending itself, but none has presented a single constructive suggestion or alternative strategy. All they did was urge Israeli restraint that would empower the genocidal Hamas.

Besides condemning Israel, what they mostly did was proffer doomsday scenarios worthy of Deuteronomy every time Israel proposed anything.

After October 7, they warned Israel against a ground invasion of Gaza. They said Israel would get bogged down in a guerrilla quagmire with Hamas hurling watermelons at them from trebuchets sitting deep in tunnels.

Then the world warned Israel not to go into Rafah where Hamas had four battalions stationed. It will be a civilian bloodbath and strategic folly, they warned. Israel eventually did enter Rafah, where it rescued four hostages, killed key Hamas commanders, destroyed major tunnels, blew up booby trapped buildings, and cut off smuggling routes to Egypt, all without tripping over a single watermelon vine.

Likewise, Israel was told not to strike Iran’s nuclear sites and ballistic missiles for fear it would produce a regional conflagration, if not World War Three. Israel ignored this, routed Iran in a 12-day war with a dazzling display of air superiority and intelligence warfare that left Tehran’s clerics sobered.

On each occasion, these prophets of doom insisted Israel’s actions would cause a humanitarian crisis for Gazans and a military mess for Israel. On each occasion they were wrong. Far from being soothsayers; these people are the same wrong-way weathervanes who said leaving Gaza in 2005 would lead to peace. If they were fund managers they would have lost fortunes, and their jobs.

International concern about Israel occupying Gaza City would be more sincere if it came not with threats of sanctions but with viable alternatives. Yet, they have none. Some speak vaguely of empowering Palestinian moderates, whatever that means. Which moderates, exactly? The ones who danced in the streets on October 7? The ones who support Hamas in anonymous polling? Or the PA security chiefs who pay stipends to terrorists who kill Jews?

Others suggest United Nations (UN) peacekeepers. Presumably, it would be like the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon, which for decades sat and watched Hezbollah assemble a massive rocket arsenal in the country’s south. Or perhaps it would be like the UN’s multinational force in the Sinai that allowed ISIS to take over parts of the peninsula with little resistance.

Internationally and within Israel, many think Israel should withdraw from Gaza now that Israel has re-established deterrence by smashing Hamas, reducing much of Gaza to ruins, and demonstrating that attacking Israel does not pay. In this line of thinking, Israel can achieve no more militarily, and needs to know when it has won.

That sounds plausible but it would be a mistake. Hamas are religious zealots who livestream their slaughter of Jewish babies and believe that murdering Jews will assure them a place in heaven. Such minds cannot be deterred. Deterrence proved so ineffective last time that Hamas decided it could get away with the October 7 massacre - and the international community shamefully wants to let it do just that.

Israel mistakenly believed Hamas was manageable. Jerusalem believed its high-tech border fence with Gaza, its Iron Dome missile defense system, and its pinpoint military responses to occasional attacks were enough to contain Hamas.

Israel also mistakenly believed Hamas would respond to carrots as well as sticks, which is why Israel allowed Qatari cash to flow into Gaza and issued work permits for Gazans to work in Israel so they could have a better living. On October 7, Hamas sent Israel the invoice for that complacency.

In the event that Hamas does not stay in power, who will govern Gaza? On this the critics have nothing to contribute. They just waffle on about a two-state solution as if that means something.

The argument against occupation is easy. It will be costly, messy, could cost the remaining 20 living hostages their lives, breed resentment, and bring further international condemnation upon Israel.

Many of the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) top brass are believed to have made this case to the Israeli cabinet. It would have been better if the Israeli Government was functional enough to keep these discussions behind closed doors, rather than on the front pages, but the fact that open and dissenting discussions take place is positive. It is what makes Israel a free society.

Those who are angry that the Israel Government is ignoring the IDF’s advice should remember that if the government had to do what the IDF said, then Israel would be a junta and not a democracy.

I have no criticism of the hostages’ families who worry that occupation will lead to Hamas killing the hostages. These families are going through hell and one cannot begin to imagine their torment. Their continued suffering is enduring proof of Hamas’ evil.

The argument for occupation is even simpler. It is the only way to prevent Hamas, or something like it, from rebuilding in Gaza’s ruins. Israel can either be inside Gaza keeping the snakes from re-nesting, or it can leave and wait for them to hatch, train, and strike again.

Occupation is not a cure; it is a necessary quarantine to stop Hamas and its sick ideas from spreading again. It is the only way to contain Hamasism. The ideology cannot be bombed out of existence, but an Israeli presence can stymie its ability to govern, organize, rebuild its terror infrastructure, rearm, and strike.

International criticism of Israel’s plan is largely performative because it has not been grounded in any discussion of real alternatives. It is the geopolitical equivalent of telling a firefighter not to get wet.

Foreign ministers issue stern warnings to Jerusalem about the dangers of “prolonged occupation” and it being “dangerous escalation,” without even asking what the outcome of no such occupation would be.

They are bad-faith critics who want Hamas destroyed or removed from power but are unwilling to face or accept the reality of what is required to achieve that. They want the “day after” to arrive magically, without an interim period in which Israel, the only willing and able force, holds the territory. That is fantasy.

These critics also lack credibility because they have aimed their orchestrated outrage at Israel rather than Hamas. It is Hamas that has brought ruin to Gaza, caused great civilian suffering, and the reason Israel will occupy Gaza.

Hamas can end the war immediately by surrendering and releasing the hostages. This is something they have been able to do every day for the past 22 months.

In a perfect world, Israel could hand Gaza over to a peaceful, competent Palestinian leadership backed by a responsible Arab coalition. However, that option is not on offer. That leaves Israel three options:

Leave immediately and watch Hamas, or something similar, return. Install an international administration that will be toothless at best, infiltrated at worst, and allow Hamas to rebuild like Hezbollah has done repeatedly in Lebanon. Occupy and control Gaza, destroy that last of Hamas’ capabilities and dislodge it from power, while talking to its Arab allies about them taking over Gaza in another six to eight months as some kind of Abraham Accord protectorate.

Option three is ugly, but option one is suicidal, and option two is a fantasy. That is the grim reality. Occupation will exact a moral and physical toll. Israeli soldiers will be stationed among a hostile population. Hamas may murder the remaining hostages. Mistakes, abuses, and tragedies will occur despite Israel’s best efforts, and doctored photographs will ricochet around the world stripped of context, feeding the anti-Israel frenzy.

Israel will have to accept this. It will never be given the benefit of the doubt. The international press will write about checkpoints and searches as though October 7 never happened. Western diplomats will cluck about “proportionality” as though proportionality is a suicide pact.

The alternative, however, is not moral purity. It is moral abdication; a willingness to let Hamas regenerate so that Israel can enjoy a cleaner conscience in the short term, at the cost of another massacre later.

Israel must be clear - and its rhetoric so far suggests that it is - that its occupation of Gaza will be temporary. Jerusalem must define clear metrics for transferring governance to a credible local or regional authority. Creating that authority, which will hopefully be a mix of Israel’s Abraham Accord partners and Palestinian technocrats, is going to be incredibly challenging. Until that is possible, though, ending the war and leaving Gaza would be negligence.

Occupation is not the “right” answer. It is the only wrong answer that does not lead to something worse. And until someone — anyone — produces a credible, enforceable plan for a Gaza that is both demilitarized and self-governing, Israel must choose the least bad path.